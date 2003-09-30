Mechanical Shoulder Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721692722, 9781416068624

Mechanical Shoulder Disorders

1st Edition

Perspectives in Functional Anatomy with DVD

Authors: James Porterfield Carl DeRosa
eBook ISBN: 9781416068624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721692722
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2003
Page Count: 256
Description

This new clinical reference provides a thorough discussion of the shoulder from the normal and abnormal perspective with an emphasis on the anatomical and mechanical foundations of shoulder disorders. Throughout the text, the authors show how an understanding of tissue injury, the healing process, and the role of the neuromuscular system of the trunk and shoulder complex are the keys to successful treatment. Readers will learn about the shoulder girdle complex within the context of its relationship to the surrounding body area, including the neck and arm as well as the trunk and lower extremities. An accompanying DVD with interactive motion menus includes 120 minutes of video that display clinical dissection of the shoulder.

Key Features

  • The text includes over 100 detailed anatomical illustrations that augment the text descriptions of the anatomy, clarify concepts, and aid visual learners.
  • 60 cadaver photos, placed alongside the anatomical illustrations, help the reader visualize musculature and anatomical structures.
  • Assessment models and photographs for the shoulder girdle complex provide step-by-step procedures to help perform a patient assessment.
  • More than 50 illustrated exercises that may be used in patient treatment are designed to improve the strength, power, and endurance of the global and local muscles associated with the shoulder girdle.

Table of Contents

  1. Principles of Mechanical Shoulder Disorders
    2. Neuroanatomical and Neuromechanical Aspects of the Shoulder
    3. Musculature of the Shoulder Complex
    4. Articulations of the Shoulder Girdle
    5. Functional Assessment of the Shoulder Girdle Complex
    6. Treatment of Mechanical Shoulder Disorders with Special Exercise Program Component
    Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416068624
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721692722

About the Author

James Porterfield

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Rehabilitation and Health Center, Inc., Crystal Clinic, Akron, OH

Carl DeRosa

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Physical Therapy Program, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ

