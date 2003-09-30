Mechanical Shoulder Disorders
1st Edition
Perspectives in Functional Anatomy with DVD
Description
This new clinical reference provides a thorough discussion of the shoulder from the normal and abnormal perspective with an emphasis on the anatomical and mechanical foundations of shoulder disorders. Throughout the text, the authors show how an understanding of tissue injury, the healing process, and the role of the neuromuscular system of the trunk and shoulder complex are the keys to successful treatment. Readers will learn about the shoulder girdle complex within the context of its relationship to the surrounding body area, including the neck and arm as well as the trunk and lower extremities. An accompanying DVD with interactive motion menus includes 120 minutes of video that display clinical dissection of the shoulder.
Key Features
- The text includes over 100 detailed anatomical illustrations that augment the text descriptions of the anatomy, clarify concepts, and aid visual learners.
- 60 cadaver photos, placed alongside the anatomical illustrations, help the reader visualize musculature and anatomical structures.
- Assessment models and photographs for the shoulder girdle complex provide step-by-step procedures to help perform a patient assessment.
- More than 50 illustrated exercises that may be used in patient treatment are designed to improve the strength, power, and endurance of the global and local muscles associated with the shoulder girdle.
Table of Contents
- Principles of Mechanical Shoulder Disorders
2. Neuroanatomical and Neuromechanical Aspects of the Shoulder
3. Musculature of the Shoulder Complex
4. Articulations of the Shoulder Girdle
5. Functional Assessment of the Shoulder Girdle Complex
6. Treatment of Mechanical Shoulder Disorders with Special Exercise Program Component
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 30th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068624
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721692722
About the Author
James Porterfield
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Rehabilitation and Health Center, Inc., Crystal Clinic, Akron, OH
Carl DeRosa
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Physical Therapy Program, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ