Mechanical Science for Technicians
1st Edition
Volume 2
Mechanical Science for Technicians, Volume 2 introduces the basic principles of stress-and-strain analysis. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover various aspects of mechanical sciences. The text first details the principles of stress-and-strain analysis and then proceeds to tackling the second moments of area of beam sections. Next, the book discusses combined direct and bending stresses. Chapter 4 talks about shear force and bending moment, while Chapter 5 deals with the slope and deflection of beams. The next chapters cover belt friction, velocity diagrams, flywheels, and oscillations. The last chapter discusses balancing rotating masses. The text will be of great use to mechanical engineers and technicians. Professionals dealing with machineries will also benefit from the book.
1 Principles of Stress-And-Strain Analysis
Classification of Materials
Relationship between Stress and Strain
Volumetric Strain
Relationship between Linear Strain and Volumetric Strain
Bulk Modulus of Elasticity
Relationship between The Elastic Constants E, G, Ky and V
Stresses in Thin-Walled Vessels
Effect of Internal Pressure on the Volume of Thin-Walled Vessels
Complementary Shear Stress
Shear Stress in Beams due to Bending
Complex Stress
Normal and Shear Stresses on Any Plane in an Element Subject to Normal Stresses Only
Normal and Shear Stresses on Any Plane in an Element Subject to Shear Stress Only
Normal and Shear Stresses on Any Plane in a General Two-Dimensional Stress System
Principal Planes and Principal Stresses
Mohr's Circle for Stress
Trigonometric Identities (Proof)
2 Second Moments of Area of Beam Sections
Second Moment of Area
'I' for Common Sections
The Parallel-Axis Theorem
3 Combined Direct and Bending Stresses
Direct Stress
Bending Stress
Values of I and ymax. for Common Sections
Combined Bending and Direct Stress
Core or 'Kern' of Section
The Position of the Neutral Axis
Worked Examples 4 Shear Force and Bending Moment
Introduction
Shear Force
Bending Moment
Relationship between Loading, Shear Force, and Bending Moment
Application of the Mathematical Relationship between Shear Force and Bending Moment to Solution of Problems
5 Slope and Deflection of Beams
Introduction
Elastic Equation for Bending
Sign Convention and Boundary Conditions
Applications of the Elastic Equation for Bending
Principle of Superposition
Macaulay's Method
6 Belt Friction
Power Transmission by Belt Drive
Ratio of Belt Tensions
Maximum Power Transmitted by a Belt
Vee-Belt Drives
Initial Tension in a Belt
7 Velocity Diagrams
Relative Velocities of Points on a Rigid Bar Rotating about One End
Relative Velocities of Points on a Rigid Bar Having Plane Motion
Relative Velocities of Points in a Slider-Crank Mechanism
Relative Velocities of Points in a Quadric Cycle Chain
Relative Velocities of Points in Combinations of Quadric Cycle Chains and Slider-Crank Mechanisms
Velocity Diagrams for Mechanisms Having Combined Sliding and Rotation
8 Flywheels and Turning-Moment Diagrams
Function of a Flywheel
The Energy in a Flywheel
Turning-Moment Diagrams
Coefficient of Fluctuation of Speed
Coefficient of Fluctuation of Energy
Fluctuation of Energy from Turning-Moment Diagrams
9 Oscillations
Periodic Time and Frequency
Displacement and Amplitude
Simple Harmonic Motion
Free Longitudinal Oscillations of a Mass on a Vertical Spring
Free Transverse Oscillation of a Mass on a Cantilever
Free Transverse Oscillation of a Single Mass on a Simply Supported Beam
Torsional Oscillations
Transverse Vibration of a Shaft Carrying a Uniformly Distributed Load Using the Energy or Rayleigh's Method
Transverse Vibration of a Beam Carrying Several Point Loads Using the Energy or Rayleigh's Method
Dunkerley's Method
Whirling of Shafts
Limiting Speeds
10 Balancing Rotating Masses
Static and Dynamic Balance
Balancing Masses Rotating in the Same Plane
Balancing of Masses Rotating in Different Planes
Dynamic Reactions at Bearings due to Out-of-Balance Forces
Index
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Arnold 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Arnold
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183282