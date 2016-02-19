Mechanical Measurements
4th Edition
Jones' Instrument Technology
Description
Jones' Instrument Technology, Volume 1: Mechanical Measurements, Fourth Edition, provides a comprehensive discussion of the design, operation, and application of various instruments for different types of measurements. The material has been grouped by application, but supplemented by one or two ""techniques"" chapters. The text is primarily a ""stand alone"" description of current practice. For the greatest part, readers will learn most from it simply by reading what it says itself. Because this book does not go into the greatest detail, most chapters feature a listing of more specialized books where particular subjects are dealt with more fully. The book covers instrumentation for measurements of flow, viscosity, length, strain, level and volume, vibration, force, density, pressure, vacuum, and particle size. It is aimed at a technician readership, as were earlier editions. Specialist instrument designers can find in this book a sound foundation on which they can build. Would-be graduate engineers who do not specialize in instrumentation will also find the broad coverage they need.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
1 Measurement of Flow
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Basic Principles of Flow Measurement
1.3 Fluid Flow in Closed Pipes
1.4 Flow in Open Channels
1.5 Point Velocity Measurement
1.6 Flowmeter Calibration Methods
1.7 References
2. Measurement of Viscosity
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Newtonian and Non-Newtonian Behavior
2.3 Measurement of the Shear Viscosity
2.4 Shop-Floor Viscometers
2.5 Measurement of the Extensional Viscosity
2.6 Measurement of Viscosity under Extremes of Temperature and Pressure
2.7 On-Line Measurements
2.8 Accuracy and Range
2.9 References
3. Measurement of Length
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Nature of Length
3.3 Derived Measurements
3.4 Standards and Calibration of Length
3.5 Practice of Length Measurement for Industrial Use
3.6 Automatic Gauging Systems
3.7 References
4 Measurement of Strain
4.1 Strain
4.2 Bonded Resistance Strain Gauges
4.3 Gauge Characteristics
4.4 Installation
4.5 Circuits for Strain Gauges
4.6 Vibrating Wire Strain Gauge
4.7 Capacitive Strain Gauges
4.8 Survey of Whole Surfaces
4.9 Photo-Elasticity
4.10 References
5 Measurement of Level and Volume
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Practice of Level Measurement
5.3 Calibration of Level-Measuring Systems
5.4 Methods Providing Full-Range Level Measurement
5.5 Methods Providing Short-Range Detection
5.6 References
6 Vibration
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Amplitude Calibration
6.3 Sensor Practice
6.4 Literature
6.5 References
7 Measurement of Force
7.1 Basic Concepts
7.2 Force Measurement Methods
7.3 Lever-Balance Methods
7.4 Force-Balance Methods
7.5 Hydraulic Pressure Measurement
7.6 Acceleration Measurement
7.7 Elastic Elements
7.8 Further Developments
7.9 References
8 Measurement of Density
8.1 General
8.2 Measurement of Density Using Weight
8.3 Measurement of Density Using Buoyancy
8.4 Measurement of Density Using Hydrostatic Head
8.5 Measurement of Density Using Radiation
8.6 Measurement of Density Using Resonant Elements
9 Measurement of Pressure
9.1 What is Pressure?
9.2 Pressure Measurement
9.3 Pressure Transmitters
9.4 References
10 Measurement of Vacuum
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Absolute Gauges
10.3 Non-Absolute Gauges
10.4 References
11 Particle Sizing
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Characterization of Particles
11.3 Terminal Velocity
11.4 Optical Effects Caused by Particles
11.5 Particle Shape
11.6 Methods for Characterizing a Group of Particles
11.7 Analysis Methods That Measure Size Directly
11.8 Analysis Methods That Measure Terminal Velocity
11.9 Analysis Methods That Infer Size from Some Other Property
11.10 References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 6th June 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135625