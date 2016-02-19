Mechanical Engineer's Reference Book
12th Edition
Description
Mechanical Engineer’s Reference Book, 12th Edition is a 19-chapter text that covers the basic principles of mechanical engineering.
The first chapters discuss the principles of mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics, microprocessors, instrumentation, and control. The succeeding chapters deal with the applications of computers and computer-integrated engineering systems; the design standards; and materials’ properties and selection. Considerable chapters are devoted to other basic knowledge in mechanical engineering, including solid mechanics, tribology, power units and transmission, fuels and combustion, and alternative energy sources. The remaining chapters explore other engineering fields related to mechanical engineering, including nuclear, offshore, and plant engineering. These chapters also cover the topics of manufacturing methods, engineering mathematics, health and safety, and units of measurements.
This book will be of great value to mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
1 Mechanical Engineering Principles
Status of Rigid Bodies
Strength of Materials
Dynamics of Rigid Bodies
Vibrations
Mechanics of Fluids
Principles of Thermodynamics
Heat Transfer
References
2 Electrical and Electronics Principles
Basic Electrical Technology
Electrical Machines
Analogue and Digital Electronics Theory
Electrical Safety
References
Further Reading
3 Microprocessors, Instrumentation and Control
Summary of Number Systems
Microprocessors
Communication Standards
Interfacing of Computers to Systems
Instrumentation
Classical Control Theory and Practice
Microprocessor-Based Control
Programmable Logic Controllers
The z-Transform
State Variable Techniques
References
Further Reading
4 Computers and their Application
Introduction
Types of Computer
Generations of Digital Computers
Digital Computer Systems
Categories of Computer Systems
Central Processor Unit
Memory
Peripherals
Output Devices
Terminals
Direct Input
Disk Storage
Digital and Analogue Input/Output
Data Communications
Computer Networks
Data Terminal Equipment
Software
Database Management
Language Translators
Languages
5 Computer-Integrated Engineering Systems
CAD/CAM: Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing
Industrial Robotics and Automation
Computer Graphics Systems
References
Further reading
6 Design standards
Standardization in Design
Drawing and Graphic Communications
Fits, Tolerances and Limits
Fasteners
Ergonomic and Anthropometric Data
Total Quality - A Company Culture
References
7 Materials, Properties and Selection
Engineering Properties of Materials
The Principles Underlying Materials Selection
Ferrous Metals
Non-Ferrous Metals
Composites
Polymers
Elastomers
Engineering Ceramics and Glasses
Corrosion
Non-Destructive Testing
References
Further Reading
8 Mechanics of Solids
Stress and Strain
Experimental Techniques
Fracture Mechanics
Creep of Materials
Fatigue
References
Further Reading
9 Tribology
Basic Principles
Lubricants (Oils and Greases)
Bearing Selection
Principles and Design of Hydrodynamic Bearings
Lubrication of Industrial Gears
Rolling Element Bearings
Materials for Unlubricated Sliding
Wear and Surface Treatment
Fretting
Surface Topography
References
Further Reading
10 Power Units and Transmission
Power Units
Power Transmission
Further Reading
11 Fuels and Combustion
Introduction
General Fuel Types
Major Property Overview
Major Fuel Groupings
Combustion
Conclusions
References
12 Alternative Energy Sources
Introduction
Solar Radiation
Passive Solar Design in the UK
Thermal Power and Other Thermal Applications
Photovoltaic Energy Conversion
Solar Chemistry
Hydropower
Wind Power
Geothermal Energy
Tidal Power
Wave Power
Biomass and Energy from Wastes
Energy Crops
References
13 Nuclear Engineering
Introduction
Nuclear Radiation and Energy
Mechanical Engineering Aspects of Nuclear Power Stations and Associated Plant
Other Applications of Nuclear Radiation
Elements of Health Physics and Shielding
Further Reading
14 Offshore Engineering
Historical Review
Types of Fixed and Floating Structures
Future Development
Hydrodynamic Loading
Structural Strength and Fatigue
Dynamics of Floating Systems
Design Considerations and Certification
References
15 Plant Engineering
Compressors, Fans and Pumps
Seals and Sealing
Boilers and Waste-Heat Recovery
Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Refrigeration
Energy Management
Condition Monitoring
Vibration Isolation and Limits
Acoustic Noise
References
16 Manufacturing Methods
Large-Chip Metal Removal
Metal Forming
Welding, Soldering and Brazing
Adhesives
Casting and Foundry Practice
References
Further Reading
17 Engineering Mathematics
Trigonometric Functions and General Formulae
Calculus
Series and Transforms
Matrices and Determinants
Differential Equations
Statistics
Further Reading
18 Health and Safety
Health and Safety in the European Community
Health and Safety at Work - Law and Administration in the USA
UK Legislation and Guidance
The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974
The Health and Safety Executive
Local Authorities
Enforcement Notices
Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 1988
Asbestos
Control of Lead at Work
The Electricity at Work Regulations 1989
The Noise at Work Regulations 1989
Safety of Machines
Personal Protective Equipment
Manual Handling
Further Reading
19 Units, Symbols and Constants
SI Units
Conversion to Existing Imperial Terms
Abbreviations
Physical and Chemical Constants
Further Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 1st January 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102573