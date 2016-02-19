Mechanical Engineer's Reference Book
11th Edition
Description
Mechanical Engineer’s Reference Book: 11th Edition presents a comprehensive examination of the use of Systéme International d’ Unités (SI) metrication. It discusses the effectiveness of such a system when used in the field of engineering. It addresses the basic concepts involved in thermodynamics and heat transfer.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the metallurgy of iron and steel; screw threads and fasteners; hole basis and shaft basis fits; an introduction to geometrical tolerancing; mechanical working of steel; high strength alloy steels; advantages of making components as castings; and basic theories of material properties. The definitions and classifications of refractories are fully covered. An in-depth account of the mechanical properties of non-ferrous materials is provided. Different fabrication techniques are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to description of tubes for water, gas, sanitation, and heating services. Another section focuses on the accountant's measure of productivity.
The book can provide useful information to engineers, metallurgists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1 Units, Symbols and Constants
Metrication
The Système Internationale d'Unités
SI Quantities and Units
Application of Units
Conversion Tables
Implementation of SI in Engineering
Bibliography
References
Symbols and Abbreviations
Tables: Quantities and Units of Periodic and Related Phenomena
Quantities and Units of Mechanics
Symbols for Quantities and Units of Heat
Symbols for Quantities and Units of Acoustics
Symbols for Quantities and Units of Electricity and Magnetism
Mathematical Signs and Symbols for use in Technology
Abbreviations of Common Engineering Terms
Abbreviations of Common Units
Abbreviations of Some Engineering Bodies
Physical and Chemical Constants
Table of Elements
Table of Principal Elements Arranged in Order of Valency
Specific Heats and Melting Points
Surface Tension of Some Common Metals
Sectional Properties of Metals
2 Theory and Design Data
Engineering Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer
Basic Concepts
Property Data
Combustion
Power Plant Cycle Analysis
Compressors and Refrigerators
The Measurement of Power
The Measurement of Temperature
The Measurement of Compressible Fluid Flow Rate
Compressible Fluid Flow in Ducts
Heat Transfer
Heat Exchangers
References
British Standards
Fluid Mechanics
Hydrostatics
Steady Incompressible Fluid Flow
Fluid Flow in Pipes
Measurement of Pressure
Measurement of Incompressible Fluid Flow Rate
Principles of Similarity and Model Tests
Pumps for Incompressible Fluids
Turbines for Incompressible Fluids
References
Bibliography
British Standards
Mechanics
Statics
Dynamics
Balancing
Vibrations
Control Systems
References
Bibliography
British Standards
Steam Tables in SI Units
Spring Design
Introduction
Types of Springs and Their Applications
Materials for Helical Springs
Allowable Stresses in Helical Springs
The Design of Helical Compression Springs of Circular Section Material
The Design of Helical Compression Springs of Square and Rectangular Section Material
The Buckling of Long Helical Compression Springs of Circular, Square and Rectangular Section
Helical Torsion Springs
The Design of Control Disc Springs (or Belleville Washers)
Single Leaf Springs
Notation
References
British Standards
3 Drawing Office Practice and Metrology
Engineering Drawing Practice
Introduction
Drawing Sheet Sizes
Drawing Format
Drawing Scales
Projections
Dimensioning
Tolerancing
An Introduction to Geometrical Tolerancing
Indication of Surface Texture
Abbreviations for Use on Drawings
Simplified Drafting
Graphical Symbols for Engineering Drawings and Diagrams
References
Limits and Fits
Definitions
Hole Basis and Shaft Basis Fits
Recommended Fits
References
Tables: Fundamental Deviations for Shafts; Fundamental Deviations for Holes; Units of Tolerance for commonly-used Holes; Limits of Tolerance for commonly-Used Shafts
4 Screw Threads, Threaded Fasteners and Standard Sizes of Materials
Screw Threads and Fasteners
Screw Threads
ISO Metric Screw Threads
ISO Inch (Unified) Screw Threads
ISO Miniature Screw Threads, Metric Series
Dimensional Comparisons
Pipe Threads
Threaded Fasteners
Mechanical Properties of Bolts, Screws, Studs and Nuts; Metric Designation
ISO Metric Precision Hexagon Head Bolts, Screws and Nuts
ISO Metric Black Hexagon Bolts, Screws and Nuts
Unified Bolts, Screws and Nuts
Self-Tapping Screws and Metallic Drive Screws
References
Standard Sizes of Materials
Wire Gauge Sizes
Metric Drill Sizes
Metric Bar Sizes
Metric Plate Sheet and Strip Sizes (Ferrous and Non-Ferrous)
References
5 Metallurgy and Non-Metals Technology
Metallurgy of Iron and Steel
Iron and Steel Manufacture (Extraction Metallurgy)
Melting Practice
Metallurgy of Steel in the Solid State
Mechanical Working of Steel
Constitution and Heat Treatment of Steel
Metallurgy of Stainless and Heat Resisting Steels
Creep Resisting Steels
Steel for Low Temperature Use
High Strength Alloy Steels
References
Casting and Foundry Practice
The Advantages of Making Components as Castings
Hand Molding
Design Features Associated with Pattern Withdrawal
Running and Feeding
Casting Production Methods
Loam and Dry Sand Molding
References
Bibliography
Mechanical and Thermal Properties of High-Temperature Non-Metallic Materials
Introduction
General Theories of Properties
Material Properties
References
Bibliography
Refractories
Definitions and Classifications
Composition and Constitution
Testing and General Properties
Physical Properties and Chemical Analyses
Specific Properties and Uses
Bibliography
6 Welding and Surface Finishes
Welding
Welding and the Design (Drawing) Office
Classification of Welding Processes
Metal Arc Welding
Submerged Arc Welding
Electro-Slag Welding
Consumable Nozzle or Guide Process
Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG)
Gas Tungsten Arc Welding
Oxyacetylene Gas Welding
Spot Seam and Projection Welding
Solid Phase Welding
Welding Design
Bibliography
Notes on Welding Various Materials
The Significance of Weld Defects
Bibliography
References
Brazing
Principles of Brazing
Scope and Applications
References
Bibliography
Soldering
Principles
Practical Aspects
Flux Residue Removal
Bibliography
References
Metal Finishing
Surface Preparation
Electroplating
Dip, Diffusion, and Sprayed Coatings
Anodizing and Chemical Conversion Coatings
Selection of Coatings
References
7 Mechanics and Properties of Solids and Materials
Mechanics of Solids
Introduction
Stresses in Machine Parts or Structures
Mechanical Stresses
Thermal Stresses and Creep
Elastic Deformation
Elastic Instability
Reserve Factors or Factors of Safety
References
Mechanical Properties of Ferrous Materials
Tables: Hardness Values; Impact Values; Elongation Values; Tensile Strength
References.
Mechanical Properties of Non-Ferrous Materials
Tables: Hardness Values; Bend Test; Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys; Copper and Copper Alloys; Nickel and Nickel Alloys
8 Non-Destructive Testing
Introduction
Visual Aids
Radiography
Ultrasonic Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Eddy Currents
New Testing Techniques
Units
References
Bibliography
9 Fabrication of Materials
High Energy Rate Forming Techniques
Introduction
Explosive Forming
Explosive Hardening
Explosive Welding
Embossing and Cutting
Metal Forming by Explosives
Electrical Discharge
Forming Processes
Electro-Hydraulic Forming
Electro-Magnetic Forming
High Energy Rate Forming Machines
References
Modern Fabrication Techniques
Introduction
Ultrasonic Machinery
Electrical Discharge Machining
Electrochemical Machining
Electrolytic Grinding
Electrolytic Polishing
Thermoelectric Processes
Electron Beam Machining
Laser Beam Machining
References
10 Pipework
Steel Pipes and Flanges
Basic ISO Sizes
British Standard Sizes
Calculated Pipe Thicknesses
Pipe Specifications and Materials
Flanged Pipe Joints and Ratings
Boiler and Super-Heater Tubes
References
Grey and Ductile Iron Pressure Pipes and Fittings
ISO Cast Iron Pipes
BS Cast Iron Pipes and Fittings (Metric Sizes)
Metric Ductile Iron Pipes and Fittings
Identification of Metric Pipes and Fittings
References
Metrication in the Valve Industry
European Valve Survey
European Valve Standards
Other Requirements
World Standards for Valves
Metric Pumps
DIN Standards
Other European Standards
Comparison of DIN Standards and British Standards
Pressure Tests
References
Bibliography
Condensate Removal
Air Venting
Flash Steam
Condensate Recovery
Condensate Pipe Sizing
Lifting the Condensate
Pumping the Condensate
Dirt
Waterhammer and Flooded Condensate Lines
References
Copper and Copper Alloy Tubes and Fittings-Metric Sizes
Tubes for Water, Gas, Sanitation and Heating Services
Tubes for General Purposes
Tubes for Screwing and Steam Services
Heat Exchanger Tubes
Quality Control
Fittings
Flanges
References
11 Steel Vertical Cylindrical Storage Tanks
Introduction
Vapor Losses
Selection of the Type of Tank
Design of the Tank
Materials
Stability
Weld Control
Hydraulic Test
Standard Sizes of Tanks
References
12 Materials Handling Equipment and Lifting Appliances
Lifting Appliances
Introduction
Definitions
Design and Ordering
Issue, Maintenance and Records
Application and Use
Heat Treatment
Detailed Regulations
Statutory Forms
Factories Acts
Construction (Lifting Operations) Regulations
Docks Regulations
Bibliography
Mechanical Handling
Roller Track
Overhead Conveyors
Twin Track Conveyors
Floor Mounted Chain Conveyors
Elevators
Belt Conveyors
Pneumatic Conveyors
Screw and 'En Masse' Conveyors
Industrial Trucks
Co-Ordinated Schemes
Safety
References
Bibliography
13 Power Transmission
Energy Transfer
Brakes
Plain Bearings
Rolling Contact Bearings
Toothed Gearing
References
Bibliography
14 Lubricants and Lubrication
Introduction
Lubricants
Properties of Liquid and Gaseous Lubricants
Greases
References
Bibliography
15 Effluents and Environment
Water and Effluents in Industry
Introduction
Legislation
Technical Conditions
Problems Arising from the Treatment of Liquid Effluent
Treatment
Financial Aspects
Government Advice
Future Developments
Summary
References
Noise
Noise Ratings
Exposure Noise
Temporary Hearing Protection
Noise Reduction
References
Bibliography
Environmental Engineering
Environment
Heating Systems
Heating Commercial and Public Buildings
Industrial Heating
Heat Generation
Fuels and Combustion
Water Services
Air Conditioning
Controls
Electric Lighting
Economics
Pollution
References
British Standards
16 Plastics
Introduction
Processing
Design Considerations
Properties Data
Common Plastics
UK-Based Manufacturers and Suppliers of Plastics
UK-Based Suppliers Directory
References
17 Industrial Gases
Composition and Pressure of the Atmosphere
Symbols and Units
Theory of Compression
Volumetric Efficiency
Practical Compressors
Choosing a Compressor
Accessories
Pressure and Volume Control
Pipelines
Vacuum Pumps
Pneumatic Tools
Other Industrial Gases
Legislation
References
18 Instrumentation
Temperature
Pressure
Level
Fluid Flow
Indicators and Recorders
References
British Standards
19 Computers in Design and Operational Control
Numerical Control
Control Systems
Tape Proving
Adaptive Control
Axes
Part Programming
Organization of Part Programs
The Computer Role
Available Processors
The Batch Process
Selecting a System
Computer Graphics
On-Line Control
References
20 Management
Engineering Production Methods and Layout
Types of Production
Factors That Influence Methods of Production
Work Study
Method Study: Primary Approach
Method Study: Secondary Approach
Plant Layout
Ergonomics: Environmental Factors
Group Technology
Production Flow Analysis
Production Planning and Control
Planning Constraint and Objectives
A Complement to EDP
Network Analysis
Line of Balance
Variety Control
Inventory Management
Coverage Analysis
Plant Maintenance
Value Engineering and Value Analysis
Quality Control
Productivity Measurement
Accountants' 'Measures of Productivity'
Cost Accounting
Order Documentation
Material Control
Labor Cost Accounting
Overheads Allocation
Overhead Cost Accounting
Methods of Costing
Variance Analysis
Budgetary Control
Productivity Costing
Activity Sampling
Work Measurement
References
Patents, Designs and Trade Marks
Patents
Designs
Trade Marks
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 21st March 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192222