Mechanical Engineer's Data Handbook
1st Edition
Mechanical Engineer's Data Handbook provides a comprehensive yet concise set of information relevant in the practice of mechanical engineering. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover the main disciplines of mechanical engineering. The text first details the strengths of materials, and then proceeds to discussing applied mechanics. Next, the book talks about thermodynamics and fluid mechanics. The fifth chapter presents manufacturing technology, which includes cutting tools, metal forming processes, and soldering and brazing. The next two chapters deal with engineering materials and measurements, respectively. The last chapter of the text presents general data, such as units, symbols, and fasteners. The book will be most useful to students and practitioners of mechanical engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Symbols Used in Text
1. Strength of Materials
1.1 Types of Stress
1.2 Strength of Fasteners
1.3 Fatigue and Stress Concentration
1.4 Bending of Beams
1.5 Springs
1.6 Shafts
1.7 Struts
1.8 Cylinders and Hollow Spheres
1.9 Contact Stress
1.10 Flat Plates
2. Applied Mechanics
2.1 Basic Mechanics
2.2 Belt Drives
2.3 Balancing
2.4 Miscellaneous Machine Elements
2.5 Automobile Mechanics
2.6 Vibrations
2.7 Friction
2.8 Brakes, Clutches and Dynamometers
2.9 Bearings
2.10 Gears
3. Thermodynamics and Heat Transfer
3.1 Heat
3.2 Perfect Gases
3.3 Vapors
3.4 Data Tables
3.5 Flow Through Nozzles
3.6 Steam Plant
3.7 Steam Turbines
3.8 Gas Turbines
3.9 Heat Engine Cycles
3.10 Reciprocating Spark Ignition Internal Combustion Engines
3.11 Air Compressors
3.12 Reciprocating Air Motor
3.13 Refrigerators
3.14 Heat Transfer
3.15 Heat Exchangers
3.16 Combustion of Fuels
4. Fluid Mechanics
4.1 Hydrostatics
4.2 Flow of Liquids in Pipes and Ducts
4.3 Flow of Liquids through Various Devices
4.4 Viscosity and Laminar Flow
4.5 Fluid Jets
4.6 Flow of Gases
4.7 Fluid Machines
5. Manufacturing Technology
5.1 General Characteristics of Metal Processes
5.2 Turning
.3 Drilling and Reaming
5.4 Milling
5.5 Grinding
5.6 Cutting-Tool Materials
5.7 General Information on Metal Cutting
5.8 Casting
5.9 Metal Forming Processes
5.10 Soldering and Brazing
5.11 Gas Welding
5.12 Arc Welding
5.13 Limits and Fits
6. Engineering Materials
6.1 Cast Irons
6.2 Carbon Steels
6.3 Alloy Steels
6.4 Stainless Steels
6.5 British Standard Specification of Steels
6.6 Non-Ferrous Metals
6.7 Miscellaneous Metals
6.8 Spring Materials
6.9 Powdered Metals
6.10 Low-Melting-Point Alloys
6.11 Miscellaneous Information on Metals
6.12 Corrosion of Metals
6.13 Plastics
6.14 Elastomers
6.15 Wood
6.16 Adhesives
6.17 Composites
6.18 Ceramics
6.19 Cermets
6.20 Materials for Special Requirements
6.21 Miscellaneous Information
7. Engineering Measurements
7.1 Length Measurement
7.2 Angle Measurement
7.3 Strain Measurement
7.4 Temperature Measurement
7.5 Pressure Measurement
7.6 Flow Measurement
7.7 Velocity Measurement
7.8 Rotational-Speed Measurement
7.9 Materials-Testing Measurements
8. General Data
8.1 Units and Symbols
8.2 Fasteners
8.3 Engineering Stock
8.4 Miscellaneous Data
Glossary of Terms
Index
No. of pages: 352
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 14th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193731