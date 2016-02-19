Mechanical Engineer's Data Handbook provides a comprehensive yet concise set of information relevant in the practice of mechanical engineering. The book is comprised of eight chapters that cover the main disciplines of mechanical engineering. The text first details the strengths of materials, and then proceeds to discussing applied mechanics. Next, the book talks about thermodynamics and fluid mechanics. The fifth chapter presents manufacturing technology, which includes cutting tools, metal forming processes, and soldering and brazing. The next two chapters deal with engineering materials and measurements, respectively. The last chapter of the text presents general data, such as units, symbols, and fasteners. The book will be most useful to students and practitioners of mechanical engineering.