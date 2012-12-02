Mechanical Engineer's Data Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750619608, 9780080511351

Mechanical Engineer's Data Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: James Carvill
eBook ISBN: 9780080511351
Paperback ISBN: 9780750619608
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 352
Description

This text provides the student and professional mechanical engineer with a reference text of an essentially practical nature. It is uncluttered by text, and extensive use of illustrations and tables provide quick and clear access to information. It also includes examples of detailed calculations on many of the applications of technology used by mechanical and production engineers, draughtsmen and engineering designers.

Although mainly intended for those studying and practising mechanical engineering, a glance at the contents will show that it is also useful to those in related branches of engineering such as production, marine, offshore, mining, mineral and in particular that of design. This reference book provides engineers with a wealth of useful material in a very compact and quickly accessible form.

Key Features

  • Clear presentation and quick access to information
  • Very practical material, readily applied
  • Highly illustrated to aid understanding

Readership

Student and practising mechanical and production engineers, draughtsmen, engineering designers, mechanical engineering departments.

Table of Contents

PARTIAL CONTENTS: Stengths of materials; Applied mechanics; Thermodynamics and heat transfer; Fluid mechanics; Manufacturing technology; Engineering materials; Engineering measurements; General data.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080511351
Paperback ISBN:
9780750619608

About the Author

James Carvill

