The authors of Mechanical Engineering Systems have taken a highly practical approach within this book, bringing the subject to life through a lively text supported by numerous activities and case studies. Little prior knowledge of mathematics is assumed and so key numerical and statistical techniques are introduced through unique Maths in Action features.

The IIE Textbook Series from Butterworth-Heinemann

Student-focused textbooks with numerous examples, activities, problems and knowledge-check questions

Designed for a wide range of undergraduate courses

Real-world engineering examples at the heart of each book

Contextual introduction of key mathematical methods through Maths in Action features

Core texts suitable for students with no previous background studying engineering

"I am very proud to be able to introduce this series as the fruition of a joint publishing venture between Butterworth-Heinemann and the Institution of Incorporated Engineers. Mechanical Engineering Systems is one of the first three titles in a series of core texts designed to cover the essential modules of a broad cross-section of undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology. These books are designed with today's students firmly in mind, and real-world engineering contexts to the fore - students who are increasingly opting for the growing number of courses that provide the foundation for Incorporated Engineer registration." --Peter F Wason BSc(Eng) CEng FIEE FIIE FIMechE FIMgt. Secretary and Chief Executive,IIE

This essential text is part of the IIE accredited textbook series from Newnes - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.

Forthcoming lecturer support materials and the IIE textbook series website will provide additional material for handouts and assessment, plus the latest web links to support, and update case studies in the book.