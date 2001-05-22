Mechanical Engineering Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750652131, 9780080496504

Mechanical Engineering Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Gentle Peter Edwards William Bolton
eBook ISBN: 9780080496504
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652131
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd May 2001
Page Count: 305
Table of Contents

Introduction: The basis of engineering
Thermodynamics
Fluid Mechanics
Dynamics
Statics
Solutions to problems

Description

The authors of Mechanical Engineering Systems have taken a highly practical approach within this book, bringing the subject to life through a lively text supported by numerous activities and case studies. Little prior knowledge of mathematics is assumed and so key numerical and statistical techniques are introduced through unique Maths in Action features.

The IIE Textbook Series from Butterworth-Heinemann

  • Student-focused textbooks with numerous examples, activities, problems and knowledge-check questions
  • Designed for a wide range of undergraduate courses
  • Real-world engineering examples at the heart of each book
  • Contextual introduction of key mathematical methods through Maths in Action features
  • Core texts suitable for students with no previous background studying engineering

"I am very proud to be able to introduce this series as the fruition of a joint publishing venture between Butterworth-Heinemann and the Institution of Incorporated Engineers. Mechanical Engineering Systems is one of the first three titles in a series of core texts designed to cover the essential modules of a broad cross-section of undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology. These books are designed with today's students firmly in mind, and real-world engineering contexts to the fore - students who are increasingly opting for the growing number of courses that provide the foundation for Incorporated Engineer registration." --Peter F Wason BSc(Eng) CEng FIEE FIIE FIMechE FIMgt. Secretary and Chief Executive,IIE

This essential text is part of the IIE accredited textbook series from Newnes - textbooks to form the strong practical, business and academic foundations for the professional development of tomorrow's incorporated engineers.

Forthcoming lecturer support materials and the IIE textbook series website will provide additional material for handouts and assessment, plus the latest web links to support, and update case studies in the book.

Key Features

  • Content matched to requirements of IIE and other BSc Engineering and Technology courses
  • Practical text featuring worked examples, case studies, assignments and knowledge-check questions throughout.
  • Maths in Action panels introduce key mathematical methods in their engineering contexts

Readership

First year undergraduates studying IIE-accredited and non-accredited engineering degree courses, Higher National, City & Guilds International Advanced Diploma

Details

No. of pages:
305
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080496504
Paperback ISBN:
9780750652131

Reviews

"Good coverage of 1st year engineering modules. Practical and usable for students. Not overloaded with maths." --J. Lange, Lecturer, University of Central Lancashire

About the Authors

Richard Gentle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Nottingham Trent University

Peter Edwards Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Glamorgan

William Bolton Author

Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK

