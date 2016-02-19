0.1 Mechanical Engineering Science covers various fundamental concepts that are essential in the practice of mechanical engineering. The title is comprised of 19 chapters that detail various topics, including chemical and physical laws. The coverage of the book includes Newtonian laws, mechanical energy, friction, stress, and gravity. The text also discusses the chemical aspects of mechanical engineering, which include gas laws, states of matter, and fuel combustion. The last chapter tackles concerns in laboratory experiments. The book will be of great use to students of mechanical engineering. The text will also serve professional engineers as a reference.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Introduction

2. The Equations of Motion

Definitions

Speed Conversions

Equations of Motion

Speed-Time Graph

Vertical Motion and Projection

Horizontal Projection

Angular Measure, Motion and Displacement

Relative Velocity

Vector Diagram

3. Newton's Laws of Motion

Weight

Mass

Momentum

Conservation of Linear Momentum

Newton's Laws of Motion

Impulse

Absolute Units of Force

4. Mechanical Energy

Potential Energy

Kinetic Energy

Units of Mechanical Energy

Conservation of Energy

5. Motion in a Circular Path

Kinetic Energy of Rotation

Centripetal Acceleration

Centripetal Force

Centrifugal Force

6. Friction and the Inclined Plane

Limiting Friction

Laws of Friction for Dry Surfaces

Coefficient of Friction

Friction and the Inclined Plane

The Resultant and Resolution of Forces

Resolved Part as a Projected Length

Angle of Repose

Geometrical and Graphical Solutions

7. Friction and the Machine

Mechanical Advantage

Velocity Ratio

Efficiency

Law of a Machine

Actual Mechanical Advantage

Limiting Efficiency

The Wedge

Pulleys

Overhauling

Winches

Screw Threads

Reducing the Effect of Friction

Lubrication

Power

Friction in a Plain Bearing

Transmission of Power by Belts

Plate Clutch

Friction Brakes

8. Equilibrium of Forces and Plane Frameworks

Equilibrium

Reactions of Surfaces

Co-planar Concurrent Forces

Co-planar Non-concurrent Forces

Co-planar Parallel Forces

Bow's Notation

Simple Framed Structures

9. Mechanical Properties of Engineering Materials

Definitions

Force and Stress

Tensile Test of a Mild Steel Specimen

Hoohe's Law

Young's Modulus

Ultimate Tensile Stress

10. Beams—Shearing Force and Bending Moment

Types of Beam and Loading

Shearing Force

Bending Moment

Calculation of Magnitudes of Reactions

11. Centers of Gravity and Centroids

Center of Gravity

Centroid

Tabular Solution of Problems

12. The Laws of a Perfect Gas

Volume

Pressure

Temperature

The Gas Laws

Characteristic Equation of a Perfect Gas

13. Properties of Water and Steam

Internal Energy

Saturation Temperature

Effect of Pressure

Saturated Steam

Superheated Steam

Enthalpy

Specific Heat

Quantity of Heat Energy

Steam Tables

Specific Enthalpy of Water

Latent Heat of Steam

Specific Enthalpy of Steam

Dryness Fraction

Specific Volume of Steam

14. Steam Plant

Steam Reducing Plant Circuits

Boilers

Boiler Efficiency

Condensers

Heat Exchange

15. Internal Combustion Engines

Piston Engines

Gas Turbines

16. Engine Efficiencies

Indicator Diagram

Indicated Horsepower

Working Strokes

Brake Power

Mechanical Efficiency

Thermal Efficiency

17. Combustion of Fuels

Fuels

Chemical Symbols and Equations

Atmospheric Air

Atomic and Molecular Weights

Combustion of Carbon and Hydrogen

Minimum Weight of Air Required

Excess Air

Products of Combustion

18. Liquids at Rest

Effects of Pressure in Liquids

Properties of Liquids

Transmission of Fluid

Pressure in a Pipe

Archimedes' Principle

Buoyancy and Flotation

19. Laboratory Experiments

Answers to Exercises

Index

