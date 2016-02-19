Mechanical Engineering Science
1st Edition
In SI Units
Authors: J. L. Gwyther W. D. Brown G. Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483183244
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 310
Description
0.1 Mechanical Engineering Science covers various fundamental concepts that are essential in the practice of mechanical engineering. The title is comprised of 19 chapters that detail various topics, including chemical and physical laws. The coverage of the book includes Newtonian laws, mechanical energy, friction, stress, and gravity. The text also discusses the chemical aspects of mechanical engineering, which include gas laws, states of matter, and fuel combustion. The last chapter tackles concerns in laboratory experiments. The book will be of great use to students of mechanical engineering. The text will also serve professional engineers as a reference.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. The Equations of Motion
Definitions
Speed Conversions
Equations of Motion
Speed-Time Graph
Vertical Motion and Projection
Horizontal Projection
Angular Measure, Motion and Displacement
Relative Velocity
Vector Diagram
3. Newton's Laws of Motion
Weight
Mass
Momentum
Conservation of Linear Momentum
Newton's Laws of Motion
Impulse
Absolute Units of Force
4. Mechanical Energy
Potential Energy
Kinetic Energy
Units of Mechanical Energy
Conservation of Energy
5. Motion in a Circular Path
Kinetic Energy of Rotation
Centripetal Acceleration
Centripetal Force
Centrifugal Force
6. Friction and the Inclined Plane
Limiting Friction
Laws of Friction for Dry Surfaces
Coefficient of Friction
Friction and the Inclined Plane
The Resultant and Resolution of Forces
Resolved Part as a Projected Length
Angle of Repose
Geometrical and Graphical Solutions
7. Friction and the Machine
Mechanical Advantage
Velocity Ratio
Efficiency
Law of a Machine
Actual Mechanical Advantage
Limiting Efficiency
The Wedge
Pulleys
Overhauling
Winches
Screw Threads
Reducing the Effect of Friction
Lubrication
Power
Friction in a Plain Bearing
Transmission of Power by Belts
Plate Clutch
Friction Brakes
8. Equilibrium of Forces and Plane Frameworks
Equilibrium
Reactions of Surfaces
Co-planar Concurrent Forces
Co-planar Non-concurrent Forces
Co-planar Parallel Forces
Bow's Notation
Simple Framed Structures
9. Mechanical Properties of Engineering Materials
Definitions
Force and Stress
Tensile Test of a Mild Steel Specimen
Hoohe's Law
Young's Modulus
Ultimate Tensile Stress
10. Beams—Shearing Force and Bending Moment
Types of Beam and Loading
Shearing Force
Bending Moment
Calculation of Magnitudes of Reactions
11. Centers of Gravity and Centroids
Center of Gravity
Centroid
Tabular Solution of Problems
12. The Laws of a Perfect Gas
Volume
Pressure
Temperature
The Gas Laws
Characteristic Equation of a Perfect Gas
13. Properties of Water and Steam
Internal Energy
Saturation Temperature
Effect of Pressure
Saturated Steam
Superheated Steam
Enthalpy
Specific Heat
Quantity of Heat Energy
Steam Tables
Specific Enthalpy of Water
Latent Heat of Steam
Specific Enthalpy of Steam
Dryness Fraction
Specific Volume of Steam
14. Steam Plant
Steam Reducing Plant Circuits
Boilers
Boiler Efficiency
Condensers
Heat Exchange
15. Internal Combustion Engines
Piston Engines
Gas Turbines
16. Engine Efficiencies
Indicator Diagram
Indicated Horsepower
Working Strokes
Brake Power
Mechanical Efficiency
Thermal Efficiency
17. Combustion of Fuels
Fuels
Chemical Symbols and Equations
Atmospheric Air
Atomic and Molecular Weights
Combustion of Carbon and Hydrogen
Minimum Weight of Air Required
Excess Air
Products of Combustion
18. Liquids at Rest
Effects of Pressure in Liquids
Properties of Liquids
Transmission of Fluid
Pressure in a Pipe
Archimedes' Principle
Buoyancy and Flotation
19. Laboratory Experiments
Answers to Exercises
Index
