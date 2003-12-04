Mechanical Design
2nd Edition
Description
This book introduces the subject of total design, and introduces the design and selection of various common mechanical engineering components and machine elements. These provide "building blocks", with which the engineer can practice his or her art.
The approach adopted for defining design follows that developed by the SEED (Sharing Experience in Engineering Design) programme where design is viewed as "the total activity necessary to provide a product or process to meet a market need." Within this framework the book concentrates on developing detailed mechanical design skills in the areas of bearings, shafts, gears, seals, belt and chain drives, clutches and brakes, springs and fasteners. Where standard components are available from manufacturers, the steps necessary for their specification and selection are developed.
The framework used within the text has been to provide descriptive and illustrative information to introduce principles and individual components and to expose the reader to the detailed methods and calculations necessary to specify and design or select a component. To provide the reader with sufficient information to develop the necessary skills to repeat calculations and selection processes, detailed examples and worked solutions are supplied throughout the text.
This book is principally a Year/Level 1 and 2 undergraduate text. Pre-requisite skills include some year one undergraduate mathematics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer, principles of materials, statics and dynamics. However, as the subjects are introduced in a descriptive and illustrative format and as full worked solutions are provided, it is possible for readers without this formal level of education to benefit from this book. The text is specifically aimed at automotive and mechanical engineering degree programmes and would be of value for modules in design, mechanical engineering design, design and manufacture, design studies, automotive power-train and transmission and tribology, as well as modules and project work incorporating a design element requiring knowledge about any of the content described.
The aims and objectives described are achieved by a short introductory chapters on total design, mechanical engineering and machine elements followed by ten chapters on machine elements covering: bearings, shafts, gears, seals, chain and belt drives, clutches and brakes, springs, fasteners and miscellaneous mechanisms. Chapters 14 and 15 introduce casings and enclosures and sensors and actuators, key features of most forms of mechanical technology. The subject of tolerancing from a component to a process level is introduced in Chapter 16. The last chapter serves to present an integrated design using the detailed design aspects covered within the book. The design methods where appropriate are developed to national and international standards (e.g. ANSI, ASME, AGMA, BSI, DIN, ISO).
The first edition of this text introduced a variety of machine elements as building blocks with which design of mechanical devices can be undertaken. The approach adopted of introducing and explaining the aspects of technology by means of text, photographs, diagrams and step-by-step procedures has been maintained. A number of important machine elements have been included in the new edition, fasteners, springs, sensors and actuators. They are included here. Chapters on total design, the scope of mechanical engineering and machine elements have been completely revised and updated. New chapters are included on casings and enclosures and miscellaneous mechanisms and the final chapter has been rewritten to provide an integrated approach. Multiple worked examples and completed solutions are included.
Key Features
- New chapters on casings and enclosures, springs, and fasteners
- New information on important machine elements such as sensors and actuators
- Clear explanation of the total mechanical design process through the use of text, photographs, diagrams, step-by-step procedures and case studies
Readership
Undergraduate students in Mechanical Engineering; Manufacturing Engineering; Industrial design; Automotive Engineering.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Total Design<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">The design process<BR id=""CRLF"">Case study<BR id=""CRLF"">Total design<BR id=""CRLF"">Product design specification<BR id=""CRLF"">Conceptual design<BR id=""CRLF"">Boundary shifting<BR id=""CRLF"">Brainstorming<BR id=""CRLF"">Morphological analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Function trees<BR id=""CRLF"">The technology base<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 2: Mechanical Engineering<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Thermodynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">Fluid mechanics<BR id=""CRLF"">Heat transfer<BR id=""CRLF"">Power plants<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanics<BR id=""CRLF"">Statics<BR id=""CRLF"">Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">Materials<BR id=""CRLF"">Metals<BR id=""CRLF"">Plastics<BR id=""CRLF"">Composites<BR id=""CRLF"">Ceramics<BR id=""CRLF"">Electrical Machines<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 3: Machine Elements<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Tribology<BR id=""CRLF"">Bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Gears, belts and chains<BR id=""CRLF"">Clutches and brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Sealing<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 4: Bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">An Introduction to bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Sliding bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Lubricants<BR id=""CRLF"">Design of boundary lubricated bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Design of full film hydrodynamic bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Rolling contact bearings<BR id=""CRLF"">Bearing life and selection<BR id=""CRLF"">Bering installation<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 5: Shafts<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Shaft-hub connection<BR id=""CRLF"">Shaft-shaft connection - couplings<BR id=""CRLF"">Flywheels<BR id=""CRLF"">Discs<BR id=""CRLF"">Disc stresses<BR id=""CRLF"">Cams<BR id=""CRLF"">Critical speeds and shaft deflection<BR id=""CRLF"">ASME design code for transmission shafting<BR id=""CRLF"">References Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 6: Gears and gearboxes<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction to gears<BR id=""CRLF"">Construction of gear tooth profiles<BR id=""CRLF"">Gear trains<BR id=""CRLF"">Epicyclic gearboxes<BR id=""CRLF"">Tooth systems<BR id=""CRLF"">Force analysis<BR id=""CRLF"">Gear stresses<BR id=""CRLF"">Bending stresses<BR id=""CRLF"">Simple gear selection procedure<BR id=""CRLF"">References Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">7. ISO and AGMA gear stressing <BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction AGMA bending and contact stress equations for spur gears<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA spur gear factors<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA bending and contact stress equations for helical gears<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA helical gear factors<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA bending and contact stress equations for straight bevel gears<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA bevel gear factors<BR id=""CRLF"">AGMA equation for worm gears<BR id=""CRLF"">References Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">Part 8: Belts and Chains<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Belt drives<BR id=""CRLF"">Belt selection<BR id=""CRLF"">Chain drives<BR id=""CRLF""> Roller chain selection<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">9 Seals<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Static seals<BR id=""CRLF""> Elastomeric seal rings<BR id=""CRLF""> Gaskets<BR id=""CRLF""> Dynamics seals<BR id=""CRLF""> Seals for rotating machinery<BR id=""CRLF"">Seals for reciprocating components<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">10 Clutches and brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Clutches<BR id=""CRLF"">Design of disc clutches<BR id=""CRLF"">Cone clutches<BR id=""CRLF"">Self-locking clutches<BR id=""CRLF"">Brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Disc brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Cone brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Drum brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">Band brakes<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">11 Springs and dampers<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Helical compression springs<BR id=""CRLF"">Helical extension springs<BR id=""CRLF"">Helical torsion springs<BR id=""CRLF"">Leaf springs<BR id=""CRLF"">Belleville washers<BR id=""CRLF"">Dampers<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">12 Miscellaneous Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Levers<BR id=""CRLF"">Linkages<BR id=""CRLF"">Valves<BR id=""CRLF"">Pneumatics and hydraulics<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">13 Fastening and powerscrews<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction to permanent and non-permanent joints<BR id=""CRLF"">Threaded fasteners<BR id=""CRLF"">Standard threads<BR id=""CRLF"">Stresses in threads<BR id=""CRLF"">Power screws<BR id=""CRLF"">Forces and torque<BR id=""CRLF"">Power and efficiency<BR id=""CRLF"">Self locking screws<BR id=""CRLF"">Rivets<BR id=""CRLF"">Adhesives<BR id=""CRLF"">Welding<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">14 Casings and enclosures<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Machine frames and structures<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">15 Sensors and actuators<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Sensors<BR id=""CRLF"">Position<BR id=""CRLF"">Temperature<BR id=""CRLF"">Pressure<BR id=""CRLF"">Fluid flow<BR id=""CRLF"">Speed<BR id=""CRLF"">Force<BR id=""CRLF"">Torque<BR id=""CRLF"">Actuators<BR id=""CRLF"">Automotive applications<BR id=""CRLF"">Control<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">16 Tolerance engineering<BR id=""CRLF""> Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> Component tolerances<BR id=""CRLF""> Standard fits for holes and shafts<BR id=""CRLF""> Interference fits<BR id=""CRLF""> Machine capability<BR id=""CRLF""> Geometric tolerancing<BR id=""CRLF""> Statistical tolerancing<BR id=""CRLF""> Sure-fit or extreme variability<BR id=""CRLF""> Linear functions or tolerance chains<BR id=""CRLF""> Several independent, uncorrelated random variables<BR id=""CRLF""> Modern statistical design techniques and quality assurance<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Worksheet<BR id=""CRLF"">17 Integrated design<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Management of design<BR id=""CRLF"">Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF"">Project management<BR id=""CRLF"">Power transmission case study<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix Worksheet Solutions<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 4th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750657716
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473420
About the Author
T.H.C. Childs
Reviews
Comments on textbook questionnaires from previous edition: 'Good general text for Mechanical Engineering Design courses. In depth look at gears, shafts, bearings, etc. ' 'Excellent for detailed design studies.' 'An excellent txt to help students design specific components for a particular design application. This book is an excellent source of procedural and theoretical information. Highly recommended.'