Mechanical Design
1st Edition
Description
Mechanical Design describes the design process for students of mechanical engineering. It introduces the reader to the concept that engineering design is applicable to the entire process of product manufacture. All phases of product design are considered, including marketing, specification, conceptualisation, embodiment, detailing, manufacture and retailing. Concentrating mainly on rotary machine elements such as bearings, shafts, gears, seals, chains, clutches and brakes, this book provides the methodology for detailing and selection of these elements as part of the design process. Fully worked examples are provided in each chapter along with questions for the reader. Complete solutions are provided in appendices.
Key Features
- Fully worked examples are provided in each chapter along with questions for the reader
- Complete solutions are provided in appendices
Readership
Undergraduate mechanical engineers
Table of Contents
Mechanical design
Bearings
Shafts
Gears
Seals
Belts and chain drives
Clutches and brakes
Engineering tolerancing
Design
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 28th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886862
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340692363
About the Author
Peter Childs
Professor Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. His professional interests include creativity tools and innovation, design, heat transfer, rotating flow, and sustainable energy. Former roles include director of the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at Sussex University. He has contributed to over 180 papers, and several books on engineering design, rotating flow, rural urban migration and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £80 million. He is a Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, UK
Reviews
"The book provides the methodology for detailing and selection of these elements as part of the design process." --Engineering Designer, July/August 1999