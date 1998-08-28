Mechanical Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340692363, 9780080886862

Mechanical Design

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Childs
eBook ISBN: 9780080886862
Paperback ISBN: 9780340692363
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th August 1998
Page Count: 240
Description

Mechanical Design describes the design process for students of mechanical engineering. It introduces the reader to the concept that engineering design is applicable to the entire process of product manufacture. All phases of product design are considered, including marketing, specification, conceptualisation, embodiment, detailing, manufacture and retailing. Concentrating mainly on rotary machine elements such as bearings, shafts, gears, seals, chains, clutches and brakes, this book provides the methodology for detailing and selection of these elements as part of the design process. Fully worked examples are provided in each chapter along with questions for the reader. Complete solutions are provided in appendices.

Key Features

  • Fully worked examples are provided in each chapter along with questions for the reader
  • Complete solutions are provided in appendices

Readership

Undergraduate mechanical engineers

Table of Contents

Mechanical design
Bearings
Shafts
Gears
Seals
Belts and chain drives
Clutches and brakes
Engineering tolerancing
Design
Appendices

About the Author

Peter Childs

Professor Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. His professional interests include creativity tools and innovation, design, heat transfer, rotating flow, and sustainable energy. Former roles include director of the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at Sussex University. He has contributed to over 180 papers, and several books on engineering design, rotating flow, rural urban migration and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £80 million. He is a Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, UK

Reviews

"The book provides the methodology for detailing and selection of these elements as part of the design process." --Engineering Designer, July/August 1999

Ratings and Reviews

