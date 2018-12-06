Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
Mechanical Design Engineering Handbook, Second Edition, is a straight-talking and forward-thinking reference covering the design, specification, selection, use and integration of the machine elements that are fundamental to a wide range of engineering applications. This updated edition includes new material on tolerancing, alternative approaches to design, and robotics, as well as references to the latest ISO and US engineering regulations. Sections cover bearings, shafts, gears, seals, belts and chains, clutches and brakes, springs, fasteners, pneumatics and hydraulics, amongst other core mechanical elements. This practical handbook is an ideal shelf reference for those working in mechanical design across a variety of industries.
In addition, it is also a valuable learning resource for advanced students undertaking engineering design modules and projects as part of broader mechanical, aerospace, automotive and manufacturing programs.
Key Features
- Presents a clear, concise text that explains key component technology, with step-by-step procedures, fully worked design scenarios, component images and cross-sectional line drawings
- Provides essential data, equations and interactive ancillaries, including calculation spreadsheets, to inform decision-making, design evaluation and incorporation of components into overall designs
- Includes procedures and methods that are covered to national and international standards where appropriate
- New to this edition: flow-charts to help select technology; Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA), product, service and system design models, Functional Analysis Diagrams (FADs), Design for Excellence (DFX), Design for MADE, and the process of remanufacture
Readership
Design engineers working in mechanical engineering, tribology, robotics, energy and power. Students of mechanical, industrial, and manufacturing engineering
Table of Contents
1. Design
2. Specification
3. Ideation
4. Machine elements
5. Journal bearings
6. Rolling element bearings
7. Shafts
8. Gears
9. Spur and helical gear stressing
10. Bevel gears
11. Worm gears
12. Belt and chain drives
13. Clutches and brakes
14. Seals
15. Springs
16. Fastening and power screws
17. Wire rope
18. Pneumatics and hydraulics
19. Tolerancing and precision engineering
20. Mechanisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 982
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023686
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081023679
About the Author
Peter Childs
Professor Peter Childs is Head of the Dyson School of Design Engineering at Imperial College London. His professional interests include creativity tools and innovation, design, heat transfer, rotating flow, and sustainable energy. Former roles include director of the Rolls-Royce University Technology Centre for Aero-Thermal Systems, director of InQbate and professor at Sussex University. He has contributed to over 180 papers, and several books on engineering design, rotating flow, rural urban migration and sports technology. He has been principal or co-investigator on contracts totalling over £80 million. He is a Founder Director and Chief Scientific Officer at QBot Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dyson School of Design Engineering, Imperial College London, UK