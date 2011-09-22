TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

1. Historical Aspects of Mechanical Circulatory Support

2. The Potential Population for Chronic Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support

3. Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

4. Chronic Stage D Heart Failure

5. Risk Factors for Mortality with Heart Failure

6. Candidate Selection for Chronic Left Ventricular Assist Device Therapy for Advanced Heart Failure

7. Preoperative Patient Optimization for Mechanical Circulatory Support

8. Current Types of Devices for Mechanical Circulatory Support

9. Special Clinical Settings for Mechanical Circulatory Support

10. Preoperative Anesthesia assessment/preparation

11. Surgical Methods for Mechanical Circulatory Support

12. Intraoperative Management Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support

13. Adverse Events and Complications of Mechanical Circulatory Support

14. Pre-Discharge and Outpatient Management

15. Psychosocial and Quality of Life Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support

16. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Pediatrics

17. Myocardial Recovery with Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support

18. Regenerative Therapy as an Adjunct to Recovery with MCS

19. Biologic Responses to the Interface Between Device and Circulation: Bleeding and Thrombosis with MCS

20. Cellular, Molecular, Genomic, and Functional Changes that Occur in the Failing Heart in Response to Mechanical Circulatory Support

21. Results of Clinical Trials to Date

22. Design Challenges for Clinical Trials in Mechanical Circulatory Support

23. Regulatory Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support

24. Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a Tool to Track and Advance Clinical Practice

25. Reimbursement and Funding Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support

26. The Future of Mechanical Circulatory Support