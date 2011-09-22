Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Historical Aspects of Mechanical Circulatory Support
2. The Potential Population for Chronic Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support
3. Acute Decompensated Heart Failure
4. Chronic Stage D Heart Failure
5. Risk Factors for Mortality with Heart Failure
6. Candidate Selection for Chronic Left Ventricular Assist Device Therapy for Advanced Heart Failure
7. Preoperative Patient Optimization for Mechanical Circulatory Support
8. Current Types of Devices for Mechanical Circulatory Support
9. Special Clinical Settings for Mechanical Circulatory Support
10. Preoperative Anesthesia assessment/preparation
11. Surgical Methods for Mechanical Circulatory Support
12. Intraoperative Management Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support
13. Adverse Events and Complications of Mechanical Circulatory Support
14. Pre-Discharge and Outpatient Management
15. Psychosocial and Quality of Life Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support
16. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Pediatrics
17. Myocardial Recovery with Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support
18. Regenerative Therapy as an Adjunct to Recovery with MCS
19. Biologic Responses to the Interface Between Device and Circulation: Bleeding and Thrombosis with MCS
20. Cellular, Molecular, Genomic, and Functional Changes that Occur in the Failing Heart in Response to Mechanical Circulatory Support
21. Results of Clinical Trials to Date
22. Design Challenges for Clinical Trials in Mechanical Circulatory Support
23. Regulatory Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support
24. Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a Tool to Track and Advance Clinical Practice
25. Reimbursement and Funding Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support
26. The Future of Mechanical Circulatory Support
Description
Mechanical Circulatory Support, by Drs. Robert L. Kormos and Leslie W. Miller, provides the clinically relevant information you need to effectively use this therapy to treat and manage end-stage cardiovascular disease. In this Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, the world’s most prominent experts in mechanical circulatory support (MCS) cover basic science, device construction, clinical applications, socioeconomic implications, future directions, and more. Stay on top of hot topics - including innovative devices like continuous flow pumps, next-generation centrifugal pumps, and total artificial hearts; MCS for pediatric and congenital heart disease; cellular, molecular, genomic, and functional changes that occur in the failing heart in response to MCS; and Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a tool to track and advance clinical practice. You’ll also have access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.
About the Authors
Robert Kormos Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery Co-Director, Heart Transplantation Director, Artificial Heart Program Heart and Vascular Institute University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Leslie Miller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Edward C. Wright Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Chair, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, CEO of Cardiovascular Clinical Research, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, Florida