Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 1st Edition

Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Robert Kormos Leslie Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455727001
eBook ISBN: 9780323247399
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416060017
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd September 2011
Page Count: 384
Mechanical Circulatory Support: A Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease

 

1. Historical Aspects of Mechanical Circulatory Support

2. The Potential Population for Chronic Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support

3. Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

4. Chronic Stage D Heart Failure

5. Risk Factors for Mortality with Heart Failure

6. Candidate Selection for Chronic Left Ventricular Assist Device Therapy for Advanced Heart Failure

7. Preoperative Patient Optimization for Mechanical Circulatory Support

8. Current Types of Devices for Mechanical Circulatory Support

9. Special Clinical Settings for Mechanical Circulatory Support

10. Preoperative Anesthesia assessment/preparation

11. Surgical Methods for Mechanical Circulatory Support

12. Intraoperative Management Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support

13. Adverse Events and Complications of Mechanical Circulatory Support

14. Pre-Discharge and Outpatient Management

15. Psychosocial and Quality of Life Issues in Mechanical Circulatory Support

16. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Pediatrics

17. Myocardial Recovery with Use of Mechanical Circulatory Support

18. Regenerative Therapy as an Adjunct to Recovery with MCS

19. Biologic Responses to the Interface Between Device and Circulation: Bleeding and Thrombosis with MCS

20. Cellular, Molecular, Genomic, and Functional Changes that Occur in the Failing Heart in Response to Mechanical Circulatory Support

21. Results of Clinical Trials to Date

22. Design Challenges for Clinical Trials in Mechanical Circulatory Support

23. Regulatory Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support

24. Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a Tool to Track and Advance Clinical Practice

25. Reimbursement and Funding Framework for Mechanical Circulatory Support

26. The Future of Mechanical Circulatory Support

Mechanical Circulatory Support, by Drs. Robert L. Kormos and Leslie W. Miller, provides the clinically relevant information you need to effectively use this therapy to treat and manage end-stage cardiovascular disease. In this Companion to Braunwald’s Heart Disease, the world’s most prominent experts in mechanical circulatory support (MCS) cover basic science, device construction, clinical applications, socioeconomic implications, future directions, and more. Stay on top of hot topics - including innovative devices like continuous flow pumps, next-generation centrifugal pumps, and total artificial hearts; MCS for pediatric and congenital heart disease; cellular, molecular, genomic, and functional changes that occur in the failing heart in response to MCS; and Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a tool to track and advance clinical practice. You’ll also have access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com.

  • Tap into discussions of hot topics in mechanical circulatory support (MCS), including current types of devices and clinical settings for MCS; MCS for pediatric and congenital heart disease; myocardial recovery, regenerative therapy, bleeding and thrombosis with MCS; cellular, molecular, genomic, and functional changes that occur in the failing heart in response to MCS; and Interagency Registry of Mechanically Assisted Circulatory Support (INTERMACS) as a tool to track and advance clinical practice.

  • Get a complete picture of the role of mechanical circulatory support in treatment through coverage of device construction, clinical applications, socioeconomic implications, and future directions.

  • Master the pathophysiology and rationale of treatment with discussions of basic science in addition to clinically-relevant information and current clinical practice guidelines.

  • Apply the expertise of the world’s most prominent leaders in mechanical circulatory support.

384
English
© Saunders 2012
Saunders
9781455727001
9780323247399
9781416060017

Robert Kormos Author

Professor of Surgery Co-Director, Heart Transplantation Director, Artificial Heart Program Heart and Vascular Institute University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Leslie Miller

Leslie Miller Author

Edward C. Wright Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Chair, Department of Cardiovascular Sciences, CEO of Cardiovascular Clinical Research, University of South Florida Health, Tampa, Florida

