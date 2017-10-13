Mechanical Circulatory and Respiratory Support
1st Edition
Description
Mechanical Circulatory and Respiratory Support is a comprehensive overview of the past, present and future development of mechanical circulatory and respiratory support devices. Content from over 60 internationally-renowned experts focusses on the entire life-cycle of mechanical circulatory and respiratory support – from the descent into heart and lung failure, alternative medical management, device options, device design, implantation techniques, complications and medical management of the supported patient, patient-device interactions, cost effectiveness, route to market and a view to the future.
This book is written as a useful resource for biomedical engineers and clinicians who are designing new mechanical circulatory or respiratory support devices, while also providing a comprehensive guide of the entire field for those who are already familiar with some areas and want to learn more. Reviews of the most cutting-edge research are provided throughout each chapter, along with guides on how to design new devices and which areas require specific focus for future research and development.
Key Features
- Covers a variety of disciplines, from anatomy of organs and evolution of cardiovascular devices, to their clinical applications and the manufacturing and marketing of devices
- Provides engineering and clinical perspectives to assist readers in the design of a market appropriate device
- Discusses history, design, usage, and development of mechanical circulatory and respiratory support systems
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Clinicians, Mechanical Engineers, Medical Device Designers, Medical Engineering Students
Table of Contents
Part 1: Heart Failure and Non-Device Treatment
1. The Descent into Heart and Lung Failure
2. Optimizing the Patient and Timing of the Introduction of Mechanical Circulatory and Extracorporeal Respiratory Support.
3. Heart and Lung Transplantation
Part 2: Types of Cardiovascular Devices
4. First Generation Ventricular Assist Devices
5. Second Generation Ventricular Assist Devices
6. Third Generation Ventricular Assist Devices
7. Biventricular Assist Devices
8. Total Artificial Hearts
9. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation
10. Pediatric devices
Part 3: Pump Design
11. Hydraulic Design
12. Motor design
13. Impeller suspension
14. Pulsatile vs Continuous Flow
15. Preclinical Evaluation
Part 4: Implantation and Medical Management
16. Surgical Implantation
17. Complications of Mechanical Circulatory and Respiratory Support
18. Medical Management of the Supported Patient
Part 5: Physiological Interaction Between Devices and Patient
19. Cannula Design
20. Blood-Device Interaction
21. Physiological Control
Part 6: Physical Interface/Interface Between Implantable Device and Clinician/Patient
22. Percutaneous and Transcutaneous Connections
23. Wearable Systems
Part 7: Route to Market (and staying there!)
24. Route to Market
25. Cost effectiveness
Part 8: Summaries
26. The Past, Present and Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 852
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 13th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104927
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128104910
About the Editor
Shaun Gregory
Shaun D. Gregory has Bachelor, Masters and PhD degrees in medical engineering and has completed research in some of the world’s leading cardiovascular device research institutes. He has multiple research publications, grants, patents and awards. Shaun is a research fellow in the Griffith University School of Engineering and directs the Innovative Cardiovascular Engineering and Technology Laboratory, a world-class research facility with a team of biomedical, mechanical and electrical engineers who work alongside clinicians to develop devices to support the heart and lungs.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Innovative Cardiovascular Engineering and Technology Laboratory, Brisbane, Australia
Michael Stevens
Michael C. Stevens has bachelor and PhD degrees in biomedical engineering and has a special research interest in control of mechanical devices that support the heart. He has worked in cardiovascular research institutes in Australia and in the United States and is now employed by the Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at the University of New South Wales, the largest biomedical engineering school in the southern hemisphere.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
John F Fraser
John F. Fraser (MBChB PhD FRCP FRCA FFARCSI FCICM) is the director of the Critical Care Research Group, The Prince Charles Hospital; Director of ICU, St Andrews War Memorial Hospital; Professor of Critical Care and Anesthesia University of Queensland. He established seven purpose-built research laboratories at TPCH, has published over 300 peer reviewed papers and multiple book chapters, and delivered over 150 keynote and invited lectures nationally and internationally. He was the cofounder of BiVACOR Pty Ltd, and leads the 1st International Centre of Research Excellence in mechanical heart and lung support. He is a founding member of ECMONet and was founding research chair of the Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Life Support Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pre-eminent Staff Specialist in Intensive Care, Prince Charles Hospital, Brisbane, Australia