Mechanical Circulatory and Respiratory Support is a comprehensive overview of the past, present and future development of mechanical circulatory and respiratory support devices. Content from over 60 internationally-renowned experts focusses on the entire life-cycle of mechanical circulatory and respiratory support – from the descent into heart and lung failure, alternative medical management, device options, device design, implantation techniques, complications and medical management of the supported patient, patient-device interactions, cost effectiveness, route to market and a view to the future.

This book is written as a useful resource for biomedical engineers and clinicians who are designing new mechanical circulatory or respiratory support devices, while also providing a comprehensive guide of the entire field for those who are already familiar with some areas and want to learn more. Reviews of the most cutting-edge research are provided throughout each chapter, along with guides on how to design new devices and which areas require specific focus for future research and development.