Mechanical Behavior of Biomaterials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Tribology of materials for biomedical applications
2. Designing and analysis of the femoral neck for an artificial joint prosthesis
3. Biomechanics of optic nerve head
4. Metallic Biomaterials - A Review
5. Mechanical behavior of selective laser melting-produced metallic biomaterials
6. Influence of dry and near-dry machining in a biomaterial with dual negative tool geometry
Description
Mechanical Behaviour of Biomaterials focuses on the interface between engineering and medicine, where new insights into engineering aspects will prove to be extremely useful in their relation to the biomedical sciences and their applications. The book's main objective focuses on the mechanical behavior of biomaterials, covering key aspects, such as mechanical properties, characterization and performance. Particular emphasis is given to fatigue, creep and wear, fracture, and stress and strain relationships in biomaterials. Chapters look at both experimental and theoretical results. Readers will find this to be an essential reference for academics, biomechanical researchers, medical doctors, biologists, chemists, physicists, mechanical, biomedical and materials engineers and industrial professionals.
Key Features
- Presents contributions from international experts
- Provides insights at the interface of disciplines, such as engineering and the medical and dental sciences
- Presents a comprehensive understanding on the mechanical properties of biomaterials
- Covers surface and bulk properties
Readership
Biomechanical researchers, medical doctors, biologists, chemists, physicists and mechanical, biomedical and materials engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 15th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021750
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has received several scientific awards, has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 30 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor of more than 100 books and as author of more than 10 books, 60 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal