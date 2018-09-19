Mechanical and Physical Testing of Biocomposites, Fibre-Reinforced Composites and Hybrid Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction about mechanical and physical testing of composite materials
2. Flexural behavior of textile reinforced polymer composites
3. Mechanical performance of natural fibre based thermoset composites
4. Dimensional stability of natural fibre based hybrid composites
5. Tensile properties of natural and synthetic fibre reinforced polymer composites
6. Low velocity and high velocity impact behavior of natural fibre based hybrid composites
7. Mechanical behavior of carbon/natural fibres based hybrid composites
8. Compressive, and fracture toughness of synthetic and natural fibre reinforced polymer composites
9. Tribological properties of composite materials
10. Effect of treatment on water absorption behavior of natural fibre reinforced polymer Composites
11. Impact behavior of natural and synthetic fibre reinforced polymer composites
12. Development of a Bulletproof Vest Using Kenaf Fibre Embedded with X-Ray Films
13. Ballistic impact response of laminated hybrid composite materials
14. Effect of void content on properties of composite materials
15. Investigation of Fatigue strength of Natural/synthetic fibre based composite materials
16. Barrier properties of biocomposites and hybrid composites
17. Mechanical performance of biofibers and the corresponding composites
18. Experimental evaluation of mechanical properties of PA6 polymer composites
19. Experimental investigation of mechanical and physical properties of banana-jute fiber reinforced polymer composites
20. Processing and Mechanical Properties evaluation of epoxy filled E glass fiber-Fly Ash hybrid composites
21. Micro-mechanical analysis of biofibre based composites
22. Monotonic and Fatigue Responses of Fibre Reinforced Metal Laminates
23. Acoustic And Mechanical Properties Of Luffa Fiber Reinforced Biocomposites
24. High and Low Velocity Impact on Laminated Hybrid Composite Material
25. Interfacial Properties Evaluation And Methods In Fibre Reinforced Composites
26. Mechanical characterization of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer specimens for aerospace applications
27. Mechanical properties of composites from textiles and 3D printed materials
28. Mechanical and Physical testing of sisal fibre and sisal based hybrid polymer composites
Description
Mechanical and Physical Testing of Biocomposites, Fibre-Reinforced Composites and Hybrid Composites covers key aspects of fracture and failure in natural/synthetic fiber reinforced polymer based composite materials, ranging from crack propagation, to crack growth, and from notch-size effect, to damage-tolerant design. Topics of interest include mechanical properties, such as tensile, flexural, compression, shear, impact, fracture toughness, low and high velocity impact, and anti-ballistic properties of natural fiber, synthetic fibers and hybrid composites materials. It also covers physical properties, such as density, water absorption, thickness swelling, and void content of composite materials fabricated from natural or synthetic materials.
Written by leading experts in the field, and covering composite materials developed from different natural fibers and their hybridization with synthetic fibers, the book's chapters provide cutting-edge, up-to-date research on the characterization, analysis and modelling of composite materials.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
- Discusses recent progress on failure analysis, SHM, durability, life prediction and the modelling of damage in natural fiber-based composite materials
- Covers experimental, analytical and numerical analysis
- Provides detailed and comprehensive information on mechanical properties, testing methods and modelling techniques
Readership
Materials science and engineering professionals, especially those in polymer and composite technology, chemical and environmental engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 19th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023006
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022924
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Mohamed Thariq Editor
Mohamed Thariq is a Professional Engineer registered under the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), and is currently attached to the Universiti Putra Malaysia as Director / Head of Aerospace Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), Faculty of Engineering, UPM Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia. Being a Director / Head of AMRC; he is also an Independent Scientific Advisor to the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC) based in Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. He has about 10 years of experience in teaching and research. His area of research includes Hybrid Composites, Advance Materials, Structural Health Monitoring and Impact Studies. He is also the Deputy President of Malaysian Society of Structural Health Monitoring (MSSHM) based in UPM Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aerospace Manufacturing Research Centre, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
Naheed Saba Editor
Naheed Saba completed her PhD in Biocomposites from the Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Malaysia. She has published over 20 scientific and engineering articles in advanced composites, as well as one book and 8 book chapters. Dr. Saba’s research interests lie in nanocellulosic materials, fire retardant materials, natural fiber reinforced polymer composites, biocomposites, hybrid composites and nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia