Mechanical and Electro-chemical Interactions under Tibocorrosion
1st Edition
From Measurements to Modelling for Building a Relevant Monitoring Approach
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. What about Surface and Volume: From oligocyclic mechanical sollicitation
2. Stress effects on electrochemical activity: Metallurgical / stress interactions and surface reactivity
3. Effects in tribocorrosion processes: Overwiew of industrial case studies
4. In situ and ex situ characterizing techniques to study mechanical and chemical coupling -Tribocorrosion
5. Laboratory tests: From the repeatability and fiability of results
6. Use of Pearson's correlation coefficients to identify mechanical-physical-chemical Parameters controlling the tribocorrosion behaviour of metallic alloys at the local scale
7. Modeling Fretting Wear: A global-local energy wear approach
8. Harmonic analysis of pin-on-disc tribocorrosion. Identification of repassivation kinetics and separation of reactive, (corrosion), and mechanical, (wear), parts of wear
9. Modelling erosion-corrosion in metals: The effect of elastic rebound and impact angle on erosion-corrosion maps
Description
This handbook looks at the progress being made in the field of tribocorrosion. The work is a result of the efforts of the European tribocorrosion community gathered under the auspices of the European Corrosion Federation (EFC) within WP18 Tribocorrosion.
In addition to the Handbook “Testing tribocorrosion of passivating materials supporting research and industrial innovation” published in 2012, the present handbook describes the latest scientific approaches recognized and validated experimentally to address tribocorrosion. The content and approaches contained within this handbook include a look at how to apprehend the phenomena of coupling through the understanding of the associated mechanisms; to identify the variables of the first order among those related to the mechanical state, the material or the chemical environment. In addition, it includes strategies to control and / or extend the life of structures in a multi-process coupling situation and to present an in-depth description of the current state-of-the-art on modelling approaches of tribocorrosion.
Key Features
- Reviews the multi-disciplinary basics of tribocorrosion
- Includes insights into novel experimental approaches
- Provides insights into the advanced modelling techniques of tribocorrosion and looks at the implication of these results in the development of the monitoring of tribocorrosion
Readership
Physico-chemical researchers and engineers, electromechanical researchers and engineers. Graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128237656
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Pierre Ponthiaux
Pierre Ponthiaux obtained his Ph.D., in Materials Science, in 1990 at the doctoral school of Ecole Centrale Paris. In 1997 he got his academic qualification to conduct research, and he became full professor in 2009. The title of Doctor Honoris Causa of ’’Dunarea de Jos’’ University of Galati (Ro) was conferred to him in July 2010. At the Ecole Centrale Supelec, his research team on "Mechanical-chemical behaviour of surfaces – Tribocorrosion" was closely related to fields of “Physico-chemistry of interfaces” and “Life cycle of materials”. Since Nov 2015 he has been Honorary Professor of Paris-Saclay University - France. He is Secretary of the Scientific and Technical Committee of the CEFRACOR (F), and Founder & Vice-Chairman of the Working Party (WP18) on Tribocorrosion of the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC). He is a member of the Scientific Board of ‘’Journal of Bio- and Tribo-Corrosion’’ launched in 2015 by Springer, as well as “The Annals of Dunarea de Jos” – Univ. Of Galati. Fascicle IX.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Centrale Paris
Jean-Pierre Celis
Jean-Pierre Celis is emeritus professor with the KU Leuven, as well as visiting professor at Kyoto University 2015-2016 His Work focusses on Surface Technology, Degradation of Materials, Materials for microelectronics, Surface engineering and tribology. In addition, he serves as the scientific coordinator of the research group on Surface Engineering and Tribology, KU.Leuven. He is a Board Member & Director R&D of spin-off company Falex Tribology N.V. He is a member of the editorial boards of “Industrial Lubrication and Tribology”, “International J. of Surface Science and Engineering”, “Tribocorrosion”, and “Metallurgical Research and Technologies”. Dr. Celis is presently the founder & chairman of Working Party (WP18) on Tribocorrosion, European Federation of Corrosion (EFC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Surface Engineering and Tribology, KU.Leuven
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.