Mechanic and Dielectric Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125330176, 9781483288925

Mechanic and Dielectric Properties, Volume 17

1st Edition

Advances in Research and Development

Editors: Maurice Francombe
Serial Editors: John Vossen
eBook ISBN: 9781483288925
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th June 1993
Page Count: 397
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Deposition and Mechanical Properties of Superlattice Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Deposition Techniques

III. Characterization

A. X-Ray Diffraction

B. Transmission Electron Microscopy

C. Other Techniques

IV. Deposition Mechanisms, Structure, and Stability

A. Crystal Structure and Lattice Relaxation

B. Nucleation and Layer Morphology

C. Interdiffusion

D. Summary

V. Mechanical Property Measurements

A. Elastic Moduli and Constants

B. Hardness and Yield Strength

VI. Elastic Properties

A. Experimental Results

B. Theoretical Predictions

VII. Mechanical Strength and Hardness

A. Experimental Results

B. Theoretical Predictions

C. Comparison of Experiment and Theory

VIII. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Hard Coatings Prepared by Sputtering and Arc Evaporation

I. Introduction

II. Deposition Techniques Based on Sputtering and Evaporation

A. Effect of Particle Bombardment in Film Deposition Process

B. Sputtering

C. Evaporation

D. Comparison of Reactive Magnetron Sputtering and Arc Evaporation Techniques

III. Hard Coatings

A. Physical Properties of Hard Materials

B. Substrate/Coating Interface

C. Bulk of the Coating Material

D. Upper Layer of the Coating

E. Multilayer and Gradient Coatings

IV. Growth and Properties of Hard Coatings

A. Chemical Composition

B. Phase Composition

C. Structure Zone Models

D. Microstructure of TiN Films Grown under Ion Bombardment

E. Crystalline Structure and Stress

F. Preferred Orientation

G. Surface Morphology

H. Correlation Process/Microstructure/Properties

V. Deposition Process

A. Substrate Heating

B. Surface Etching and Interface Formation

C. Film Deposition

D. Coating Uniformity

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Thin Films in Microwave Acoustics

I. Introduction

II. Thin Film Materials — Growth and Characterization

A. General Requirements

B. Piezoelectric and Ferroelectric Films

C. Other Film Materials

III. Surface Wave Device Structures

A. Basic Device Principles and Technology Survey

B. SAW Attenuation in Thin Ferromagnetic Films

C. Integrated Device Structures

D. SAW-ACT

IV. Bulk Wave Device Structures

A. General Background

B. Delay Lines

C. High-Overtone Bulk Acoustic Resonators (HBAR)

D. Film Bulk-Wave Acoustic Resonator (FBAR)

V. Emerging Technology

A. Thin-Film Materials Issues

B. Acoustic Sensors

C. Other Emerging Applications

VI. Conclusions

References

Ferroelectric Films for Integrated Electronics

I. Introduction and Background

II. Ferroelectric Film Materials

A. Properties and Applications of Interest

B. Film Deposition—General

III. Growth and Applications—Examples

A. PbTiO3 and Solid Solutions

B. LiNbO3, LiTaO3, KNbO3, and KTaO3

C. Bismuth Titanate, Bi4Ti3O12

D. Polymers and Inorganic Fluorides

E. Other Materials

IV. Integrated Electronics Issues

A. Materials Processing

B. Interface and Stability Effects

C. Integrated Device Structures

V. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Electrochromic Tungsten-Oxide-Based Thin Films: Physics, Chemistry, and Technology

I. Introduction

II. Comments on W Oxide Bulk Crystals

III. As-deposited Films: Structure and Composition

A. Evaporated Films

B. Sputter-deposited Films

C. Films Made by Chemical and Electrochemical Techniques

IV. Ion Intercalated Films: Electrochemical Characterization

A. Diffusion Constants

B. Electromotive Force

C. Chronoamperometry

D. Cyclic Voltammetry

E. Impedance Spectrometry

F. Beam Deflectometry

V. Ion Intercalated Films: Physical Characterization

A. Microbalance Studies

B. Depth Profiling of Intercalated Species

C. Electron- and X-ray Extinction

D. Vibrational Spectroscopy

E. Magnetic Resonance

F. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy

VI. Optical Properties

A. Semiconductor Bandgaps

B. As-deposited Films: Luminous and Near-infrared Properties

C. Survey of Coloration Methods

D. Ion Intercalated Films: Luminous and Near-infrared Properties

E. Theoretical Models

VII. Device Data

A. Liquid Electrolyte

B. Solid Inorganic Bulk-type Ion Conductor

C. Solid Inorganic Thin Film Ion Conductor

D. Polymer Electrolyte

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Mechanic and Dielectric Properties deals with the mechanical and dielectric properties of thin films. Topics covered range from the deposition and mechanical properties of superlattice thin films to the preparation of hard coatings by sputtering and arc evaporation. The use of thin films in microwave acoustics is also discussed, along with ferroelectric films for integrated electronics and the physics, chemistry, and technology of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.

Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of the growth, characterization, and mechanical behavior of films comprising multilayers primarily of metal and refractory metallic compound components. The next chapter reviews the mechanical properties of hard coatings prepared by sputtering and arc evaporation, together with the influence of multilayer and gradient structures, and of film crystallinity, crystal orientation, and morphology, on properties such as hardness, coating smoothness, and friction behavior. Subsequent chapters focus on the unique role played by piezoelectric films in signal processing devices utilizing bulk or surface acoustic waves; the properties and applications of ferroelectric films in integrated electronics; and the underlying physics and chemistry of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.

This book should be of interest to physicists.

