Mechanic and Dielectric Properties, Volume 17

Mechanic and Dielectric Properties deals with the mechanical and dielectric properties of thin films. Topics covered range from the deposition and mechanical properties of superlattice thin films to the preparation of hard coatings by sputtering and arc evaporation. The use of thin films in microwave acoustics is also discussed, along with ferroelectric films for integrated electronics and the physics, chemistry, and technology of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.

Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of the growth, characterization, and mechanical behavior of films comprising multilayers primarily of metal and refractory metallic compound components. The next chapter reviews the mechanical properties of hard coatings prepared by sputtering and arc evaporation, together with the influence of multilayer and gradient structures, and of film crystallinity, crystal orientation, and morphology, on properties such as hardness, coating smoothness, and friction behavior. Subsequent chapters focus on the unique role played by piezoelectric films in signal processing devices utilizing bulk or surface acoustic waves; the properties and applications of ferroelectric films in integrated electronics; and the underlying physics and chemistry of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.

This book should be of interest to physicists.