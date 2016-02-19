Mechanic and Dielectric Properties, Volume 17
1st Edition
Advances in Research and Development
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Deposition and Mechanical Properties of Superlattice Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Deposition Techniques
III. Characterization
A. X-Ray Diffraction
B. Transmission Electron Microscopy
C. Other Techniques
IV. Deposition Mechanisms, Structure, and Stability
A. Crystal Structure and Lattice Relaxation
B. Nucleation and Layer Morphology
C. Interdiffusion
D. Summary
V. Mechanical Property Measurements
A. Elastic Moduli and Constants
B. Hardness and Yield Strength
VI. Elastic Properties
A. Experimental Results
B. Theoretical Predictions
VII. Mechanical Strength and Hardness
A. Experimental Results
B. Theoretical Predictions
C. Comparison of Experiment and Theory
VIII. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Hard Coatings Prepared by Sputtering and Arc Evaporation
I. Introduction
II. Deposition Techniques Based on Sputtering and Evaporation
A. Effect of Particle Bombardment in Film Deposition Process
B. Sputtering
C. Evaporation
D. Comparison of Reactive Magnetron Sputtering and Arc Evaporation Techniques
III. Hard Coatings
A. Physical Properties of Hard Materials
B. Substrate/Coating Interface
C. Bulk of the Coating Material
D. Upper Layer of the Coating
E. Multilayer and Gradient Coatings
IV. Growth and Properties of Hard Coatings
A. Chemical Composition
B. Phase Composition
C. Structure Zone Models
D. Microstructure of TiN Films Grown under Ion Bombardment
E. Crystalline Structure and Stress
F. Preferred Orientation
G. Surface Morphology
H. Correlation Process/Microstructure/Properties
V. Deposition Process
A. Substrate Heating
B. Surface Etching and Interface Formation
C. Film Deposition
D. Coating Uniformity
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Thin Films in Microwave Acoustics
I. Introduction
II. Thin Film Materials — Growth and Characterization
A. General Requirements
B. Piezoelectric and Ferroelectric Films
C. Other Film Materials
III. Surface Wave Device Structures
A. Basic Device Principles and Technology Survey
B. SAW Attenuation in Thin Ferromagnetic Films
C. Integrated Device Structures
D. SAW-ACT
IV. Bulk Wave Device Structures
A. General Background
B. Delay Lines
C. High-Overtone Bulk Acoustic Resonators (HBAR)
D. Film Bulk-Wave Acoustic Resonator (FBAR)
V. Emerging Technology
A. Thin-Film Materials Issues
B. Acoustic Sensors
C. Other Emerging Applications
VI. Conclusions
References
Ferroelectric Films for Integrated Electronics
I. Introduction and Background
II. Ferroelectric Film Materials
A. Properties and Applications of Interest
B. Film Deposition—General
III. Growth and Applications—Examples
A. PbTiO3 and Solid Solutions
B. LiNbO3, LiTaO3, KNbO3, and KTaO3
C. Bismuth Titanate, Bi4Ti3O12
D. Polymers and Inorganic Fluorides
E. Other Materials
IV. Integrated Electronics Issues
A. Materials Processing
B. Interface and Stability Effects
C. Integrated Device Structures
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Electrochromic Tungsten-Oxide-Based Thin Films: Physics, Chemistry, and Technology
I. Introduction
II. Comments on W Oxide Bulk Crystals
III. As-deposited Films: Structure and Composition
A. Evaporated Films
B. Sputter-deposited Films
C. Films Made by Chemical and Electrochemical Techniques
IV. Ion Intercalated Films: Electrochemical Characterization
A. Diffusion Constants
B. Electromotive Force
C. Chronoamperometry
D. Cyclic Voltammetry
E. Impedance Spectrometry
F. Beam Deflectometry
V. Ion Intercalated Films: Physical Characterization
A. Microbalance Studies
B. Depth Profiling of Intercalated Species
C. Electron- and X-ray Extinction
D. Vibrational Spectroscopy
E. Magnetic Resonance
F. X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy
VI. Optical Properties
A. Semiconductor Bandgaps
B. As-deposited Films: Luminous and Near-infrared Properties
C. Survey of Coloration Methods
D. Ion Intercalated Films: Luminous and Near-infrared Properties
E. Theoretical Models
VII. Device Data
A. Liquid Electrolyte
B. Solid Inorganic Bulk-type Ion Conductor
C. Solid Inorganic Thin Film Ion Conductor
D. Polymer Electrolyte
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Mechanic and Dielectric Properties deals with the mechanical and dielectric properties of thin films. Topics covered range from the deposition and mechanical properties of superlattice thin films to the preparation of hard coatings by sputtering and arc evaporation. The use of thin films in microwave acoustics is also discussed, along with ferroelectric films for integrated electronics and the physics, chemistry, and technology of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.
Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of the growth, characterization, and mechanical behavior of films comprising multilayers primarily of metal and refractory metallic compound components. The next chapter reviews the mechanical properties of hard coatings prepared by sputtering and arc evaporation, together with the influence of multilayer and gradient structures, and of film crystallinity, crystal orientation, and morphology, on properties such as hardness, coating smoothness, and friction behavior. Subsequent chapters focus on the unique role played by piezoelectric films in signal processing devices utilizing bulk or surface acoustic waves; the properties and applications of ferroelectric films in integrated electronics; and the underlying physics and chemistry of electrochromic tungsten-oxide-based thin films.
This book should be of interest to physicists.
About the Editors
Maurice Francombe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia State University, Atlanta, U.S.A.
About the Serial Editors
John Vossen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
RCA Laboratories, Princeton, New Jersey