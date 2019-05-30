Measuring Transport Equity
1st Edition
Description
Measuring Transport Equity provides a range of methods with the potential to shape transport decision-making processes, thus allowing for the adoption of more equitable transport solutions. Presenting numerous applied methods and applications of transport equity assessment, this book formalizes the disciplinary practice, definitions, and methodologies for transport equity. In addition, it recognizes the different types of equity and acknowledges that each requires its own assessment methodologies. Bringing together the most up-to-date perspectives and practical approaches for assessing equity in relation to accessibility, environmental impacts, health, and wellbeing, the book sets standards for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners for conducting social impact analyses and is an ideal reference for those involved in transport planning.
Key Features
- Written by a collection of top researchers and upcoming scholars in the transport field.
- Shows how to apply transport equity measurement ideas in the real world through case study examples.
- Covers emerging transport topics, including the use of advanced measures of inequality.
- Includes learning aids, such as methodology, application, policy relevance, and further reading.
Readership
Transportation planning academic researchers, graduate students, practitioners, and policy makers
Table of Contents
Part One: Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Measuring transport equity: Key components, framings and metrics
Part Two: Benefits of transport: Accessibility
3. An index to measure accessibility poverty risk
4. Using person-based accessibility measures to assess the equity of transport systems
5. Equity analysis of dynamic bike-and-ride accessibility in the Netherlands
6. Can the urban poor reach their jobs? Evaluating equity effects of relocation and public transport projects in Ahmedabad, India
7. Transport equity in low-income societies: Affordability impact on destination accessibility measures
Part Three: Burdens of transport: Health, environment and other externalities
8. The health impacts of urban transport: Linkages, tools and research needs
9. Assessing health inequalities related to urban and transport determinants of mental health
10. A public health approach to assessing road safety equity – the RoSE cycle
11. Distribution of transportation "goods" and "bads" in a Canadian metropolis: a diagnosis of the situation and potential interventions to tackle environmental disparities
12. Safety and daily mobilities of urban women: - Methodologies to confront the policy of "invisibility"
Part Four: Social outcomes from transport interventions
13. Applying a subjective wellbeing lens to transport equity
14. Social impact assessment: The case of bus rapid transit in the city of Quito, Ecuador
15. Measuring the influence of social capital and personal networks on transport disadvantage
16. Using a capability approach-based survey for reducing equity gaps in transport appraisal. Application in Santiago de Chile
17. A behavioral framework for needs-based transport assessment
18. Assessing the equity impacts of a transportation investment program
Part Five: Closure
19. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148181
About the Editor
Karen Lucas
Karen Lucas is Professor of Transport and Social Analysis at the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, She has been a social researcher of transport for 20 years with a special interest in the interactions between transport poverty and social deprivation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Transport Studies, University of Leeds, United Kingdom
Karel Martens
Karel Martens is Associate Professor of Transport Planning at the Faculty of Architecture and Town Planning at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology,Haifa, Israel, and at the Institute for Management Research at Radboud University, Nijmegen, the Netherlands. He has published extensively on the nexus between transport and justice, culminating in his recent book Transport Justice: Designing Fair Transport Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Transport Planning, Faculty of Architecture and Town Planning, Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, Israel
Floridea Di Ciommo
Floridea Di Ciommo is researcher and co-director of cambiaMO-changing Mobility. She coordinated the Transport and Equity Analysis - COST Action and has contributed to research on the nexus between travel behavior, equity and gender issues. She also regularly teaches and supervises PhD and M.Sc. students in Spain and France.
Affiliations and Expertise
cambiaMO, Research & Innovation for changing MObility, Madrid, Spain.
Ariane Dupont-Kieffer
Ariane Dupont-Kieffer is based at the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne. From 2005-2014, she was employed by IFSSTAR where she worked to build an understanding of the links between economic theory, modeling, policymaking and policy assessment in transport. Her current focus is more specifically on the history of economics and macroeconomics, and the relationship between measurement issues, statistical analysis and policymaking. She is a leader of the Women’s Issue in Transportation Committee of the TRB.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, France