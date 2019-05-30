Part One: Introduction

1. Introduction

2. Measuring transport equity: Key components, framings and metrics

Part Two: Benefits of transport: Accessibility

3. An index to measure accessibility poverty risk

4. Using person-based accessibility measures to assess the equity of transport systems

5. Equity analysis of dynamic bike-and-ride accessibility in the Netherlands

6. Can the urban poor reach their jobs? Evaluating equity effects of relocation and public transport projects in Ahmedabad, India

7. Transport equity in low-income societies: Affordability impact on destination accessibility measures

Part Three: Burdens of transport: Health, environment and other externalities

8. The health impacts of urban transport: Linkages, tools and research needs

9. Assessing health inequalities related to urban and transport determinants of mental health

10. A public health approach to assessing road safety equity – the RoSE cycle

11. Distribution of transportation "goods" and "bads" in a Canadian metropolis: a diagnosis of the situation and potential interventions to tackle environmental disparities

12. Safety and daily mobilities of urban women: - Methodologies to confront the policy of "invisibility"

Part Four: Social outcomes from transport interventions

13. Applying a subjective wellbeing lens to transport equity

14. Social impact assessment: The case of bus rapid transit in the city of Quito, Ecuador

15. Measuring the influence of social capital and personal networks on transport disadvantage

16. Using a capability approach-based survey for reducing equity gaps in transport appraisal. Application in Santiago de Chile

17. A behavioral framework for needs-based transport assessment

18. Assessing the equity impacts of a transportation investment program

Part Five: Closure

19. Conclusion