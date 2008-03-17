Measuring the User Experience

CHAPTER 1 Introduction 1.1 Organization of This Book 1.2 What Is Usability? 1.3 Why Does Usability Matter? 1.4 What Are Usability Metrics? 1.5 The Value of Usability Metrics 1.6 Ten Common Myths about Usability Metrics

CHAPTER 2 Background 2.1 Designing a Usability Study 2.2 Types of Data 2.3 Metrics and Data 2.4 Descriptive Statistics 2.5 Comparing Means 2.6 Relationships between Variables 2.7 Nonparametric Tests 2.8 Presenting Your Data Graphically 2.9 Summary

CHAPTER 3 Planning a Usability Study 3.1 Study Goals 3.2 User Goals 3.3 Choosing the Right Metrics: Ten Types of Usability Studies 3.4 Other Study Details 3.5 Summary

CHAPTER 4 Performance Metrics 4.1 Task Success 4.2 Time-on-Task 4.3 Errors 4.4 Efficiency 4.5 Learnability 4.6 Summary

CHAPTER 5 Issues-Based Metrics 5.1 Identifying Usability Issues 5.2 What Is a Usability Issue? 5.3 How to Identify an Issue 5.3.1 In-Person Studies 5.4 Severity Ratings 5.5 Analyzing and Reporting Metrics for Usability Issues 5.6 Consistency in Identifying Usability Issues 5.7 Bias in Identifying Usability Issues 5.8 Number of Participants 5.9 Summary

CHAPTER 6 Self-Reported Metrics 6.1 Importance of Self-Reported Data 6.2 Collecting Self-Reported Data 6.3 Post-Task Ratings 6.4 Post-Session Ratings 6.5 Using SUS to Compare Designs 6.6 Online Services 6.7 Other Types of Self-Reported Metrics 6.8 Summary

CHAPTER 7 Behavioral and Physiological Metrics 7.1 Observing and Coding Overt Behaviors 7.2 Behaviors Requiring Equipment to Capture 7.3 Summary

CHAPTER 8 Combined and Comparative Metrics 8.1 Single Usability Scores 8.2 Usability Scorecards 8.3 Comparison to Goals and Expert Performance 8.4 Summary

CHAPTER 9 Special Topics 9.1 Live Website Data 9.2 Card-Sorting Data 9.3 Accessibility Data 9.4 Return-on-Investment Data 9.5 Six Sigma 9.6 Summary

CHAPTER 10 Case Studies 10.1 Redesigning a Website Cheaply and Quickly, Hoa Loranger 10.2 Usability Evaluation of a Speech Recognition IVR, James R. Lewis 10.3 Redesign of the CDC.gov Website Robert Bailey, Cari Wolfson, and Janice Nall 10.4 Usability Benchmarking: Mobile Music and Video, Scott Weiss and Chris Whitby 10.5 Measuring the Effects of Drug Label Design and Similarity on Pharmacists’ Performance, Agnieszka Bojko 10.6 Making Metrics Matter, Todd Zazelenchuk 10.6.7 Acknowledgment 10.6.8 Biography 10.6.9 References

CHAPTER 11 Moving Forward 11.1 Sell Usability and the Power of Metrics 11.2 Start Small and Work Your Way Up 11.3 Make Sure You Have the Time and Money 11.4 Plan Early and Often . 11.5 Benchmark Your Products . 11.6 Explore Your Data 11.7 Speak the Language of Business 11.8 Show Your Confidence 11.9 Don’t Misuse Metrics 11.10 Simplify Your Presentation