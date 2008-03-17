Measuring the User Experience
1st Edition
Collecting, Analyzing, and Presenting Usability Metrics
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Introduction 1.1 Organization of This Book 1.2 What Is Usability? 1.3 Why Does Usability Matter? 1.4 What Are Usability Metrics? 1.5 The Value of Usability Metrics 1.6 Ten Common Myths about Usability Metrics
CHAPTER 2 Background 2.1 Designing a Usability Study 2.2 Types of Data 2.3 Metrics and Data 2.4 Descriptive Statistics 2.5 Comparing Means 2.6 Relationships between Variables 2.7 Nonparametric Tests 2.8 Presenting Your Data Graphically 2.9 Summary
CHAPTER 3 Planning a Usability Study 3.1 Study Goals 3.2 User Goals 3.3 Choosing the Right Metrics: Ten Types of Usability Studies 3.4 Other Study Details 3.5 Summary
CHAPTER 4 Performance Metrics 4.1 Task Success 4.2 Time-on-Task 4.3 Errors 4.4 Efficiency 4.5 Learnability 4.6 Summary
CHAPTER 5 Issues-Based Metrics 5.1 Identifying Usability Issues 5.2 What Is a Usability Issue? 5.3 How to Identify an Issue 5.3.1 In-Person Studies 5.4 Severity Ratings 5.5 Analyzing and Reporting Metrics for Usability Issues 5.6 Consistency in Identifying Usability Issues 5.7 Bias in Identifying Usability Issues 5.8 Number of Participants 5.9 Summary
CHAPTER 6 Self-Reported Metrics 6.1 Importance of Self-Reported Data 6.2 Collecting Self-Reported Data 6.3 Post-Task Ratings 6.4 Post-Session Ratings 6.5 Using SUS to Compare Designs 6.6 Online Services 6.7 Other Types of Self-Reported Metrics 6.8 Summary
CHAPTER 7 Behavioral and Physiological Metrics 7.1 Observing and Coding Overt Behaviors 7.2 Behaviors Requiring Equipment to Capture 7.3 Summary
CHAPTER 8 Combined and Comparative Metrics 8.1 Single Usability Scores 8.2 Usability Scorecards 8.3 Comparison to Goals and Expert Performance 8.4 Summary
CHAPTER 9 Special Topics 9.1 Live Website Data 9.2 Card-Sorting Data 9.3 Accessibility Data 9.4 Return-on-Investment Data 9.5 Six Sigma 9.6 Summary
CHAPTER 10 Case Studies 10.1 Redesigning a Website Cheaply and Quickly, Hoa Loranger 10.2 Usability Evaluation of a Speech Recognition IVR, James R. Lewis 10.3 Redesign of the CDC.gov Website Robert Bailey, Cari Wolfson, and Janice Nall 10.4 Usability Benchmarking: Mobile Music and Video, Scott Weiss and Chris Whitby 10.5 Measuring the Effects of Drug Label Design and Similarity on Pharmacists’ Performance, Agnieszka Bojko 10.6 Making Metrics Matter, Todd Zazelenchuk 10.6.7 Acknowledgment 10.6.8 Biography 10.6.9 References
CHAPTER 11 Moving Forward 11.1 Sell Usability and the Power of Metrics 11.2 Start Small and Work Your Way Up 11.3 Make Sure You Have the Time and Money 11.4 Plan Early and Often . 11.5 Benchmark Your Products . 11.6 Explore Your Data 11.7 Speak the Language of Business 11.8 Show Your Confidence 11.9 Don’t Misuse Metrics 11.10 Simplify Your Presentation
Measuring the User Experience provides the first single source of practical information to enable usability professionals and product developers to effectively measure the usability of any product by choosing the right metric, applying it, and effectively using the information it reveals.
Authors Tullis and Albert organize dozens of metrics into six categories: performance, issues-based, self-reported, web navigation, derived, and behavioral/physiological. They explore each metric, considering best methods for collecting, analyzing, and presenting the data. They provide step-by-step guidance for measuring the usability of any type of product using any type of technology.
This book is recommended for usability professionals, developers, programmers, information architects, interaction designers, market researchers, and students in an HCI or HFE program.
• Presents criteria for selecting the most appropriate metric for every case • Takes a product and technology neutral approach • Presents in-depth case studies to show how organizations have successfully used the metrics and the information they revealed
Usability professionals, developers, programmers, information architects, interaction designers, market researchers, and students in an HCI or HFE program.
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 17th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558264
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123735584
"If Tom and Bill could convince me, perhaps the world’s biggest fan of qualitative testing, that usability metrics are really valuable—which they have, in this wonderful book—then there’s no doubt they’ll convince you. I loved reading this book, because it was exactly like having a fascinating conversation with a very smart, very seasoned, and very articulate practitioner. They tell you everything you need to know (and no more) about all the most useful usability metrics, explain the pros and cons of each one (with remarkable clarity and economy), and then reveal exactly how they actually use them after years and years of real world experience. Invaluable!" Steve Krug, author of Don’t Make Me Think: A Common Sense Approach to Web Usability "This book is a great resource about the many ways you can gather usability metrics without busting your budget. If you’re ready to take your user experience career to the next level of professionalism, Tullis and Albert are here for you and share generously of their vast experience. Highly recommended." Jakob Nielsen, Principal, Nielsen Norman Group, author of Usability Engineering and Eyetracking Web Usability "If you do any type of usability testing, you need this book. Tullis and Albert have written a clear and comprehensive guide with a common-sense approach to usability metrics." Ginny Redish, President of Redish and Associates, Inc., author of Letting Go of the Words
William Albert Author
Bill Albert is Director of the Design and Usability Center at Bentley University. Prior to joining Bentley, Bill was Director of User Experience at Fidelity Investments, Senior User Interface Researcher at Lycos, and Post-Doctoral Research Scientist at Nissan Cambridge Basic Research. Bill is an Adjunct Professor in Human Factors in Information Design at Bentley University and a frequent instructor at the International Usability Professional’s Association Annual Conference. Bill has published and presented his research at more than thirty national and international conferences. He is coauthor (with Tom Tullis) of Measuring the User Experience and Beyond the Usability Lab. He is on the editorial board for the Journal of Usability Studies.
Director, Design and Usability Center, Bentley University, USA
Thomas Tullis Author
Tom Tullis is Vice President of Usability and User Insight at Fidelity Investments and Adjunct Professor at Bentley University in the Human Factors in Information Design program. He joined Fidelity in 1993 and was instrumental in the development of the company’s usability department, including a state-of-the-art Usability Lab. Prior to joining Fidelity, he held positions at Canon Information Systems, McDonnell Douglas, Unisys Corporation, and Bell Laboratories. He and Fidelity’s usability team have been featured in a number of publications, including Newsweek , Business 2.0 , Money , The Boston Globe , The Wall Street Journal , and The New York Times.
Senior Vice President of User Experience, Fidelity Investments, USA