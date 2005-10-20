Measuring the Marginal Social Cost of Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762310067, 9780080456034

Measuring the Marginal Social Cost of Transport, Volume 14

1st Edition

Editors: Christopher Nash Bryan Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080456034
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762310067
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 20th October 2005
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Transport Pricing Policy and the Research Agenda. (C. Nash, B. Matthews). Alternative Pricing Doctrines. (E. Quinet). Infrastructure. (H. Link, J.-E. Nilsson). Operating Costs. (O. Betancor, M. Carmona, R. Macario, C. Nash). User Costs and Benefits. (C. Doll, J.O. Janssen). Accidents. (G. Lindberg). Environmental Costs. (P. Bickel, S. Schmid, R. Friedrich). The Impacts of Marginal Social Cost Pricing. (I. Mayeres, S. Proost, K. Van Dender). The Social Costs of Intermodal Freight Transport. (A. Ricci, I. Black). Measuring Marginal Social Cost - Methods and Transferability. (M. van den Bossche, C. Certan, S. Veldman, C. Nash, B. Matthews). Policy Conclusions (C. Nash, B. Matthews).

Description

Many transport economists have for some time proposed marginal social cost as the principle on which prices in the transport sector should be based and, in recent years, their prescription has come to be taken more and more seriously by policy-makers. However, in order to properly test the possible implications of implementing pricing based on marginal social cost and, ultimately, to introduce such a system, it is necessary to actually measure the marginal social costs concerned, and how they vary according to mode, time and context. This book reviews the transport pricing policy debate and reports on the significant advances made in measuring the marginal social costs of transport, particularly through UNITE and other European research projects. We look in turn at infrastructure, operating costs, user costs (both of congestion and of charges in frequency of scheduled transport services) accidents and environmental costs, and how these estimates have been used to examine the impact of marginal cost pricing in transport. We finish by examining how the results of case studies might be generalised to obtain estimates of marginal social costs for all circumstances and, finally, presenting our conclusions.

Readership

Researchers and students of transport economics and the formulation and implementation of transport pricing policy.

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080456034
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762310067

About the Editors

Christopher Nash Editor

University of Leeds, UK

Bryan Matthews Editor

University of Leeds, UK

