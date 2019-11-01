Measuring Road Safety with Surrogate Events
1st Edition
Description
Measuring Road Safety Using Surrogate Events provides researchers and practitioners with the tools they need to quickly and effectively measure traffic safety. As traditional crash-based safety analyses are being undermined by today’s growing use of intelligent vehicular and road safety technologies, crash surrogates--or near misses--can be more effectively used to measure the future risk of crashes. This book advances the idea of using these near-crash techniques to deliver quicker and more adequate measurements of safety. It explores the relationships between traffic conflicts and crashes using an extrapolation of observed events rather than post-crash data, which is significantly slower to obtain.
Readers will find sound estimation methods based on rigorous scientific principles, offering compelling new tools to better equip researchers to understand road safety and its factors.
Key Features
- Consolidates the latest updates/ideas from disparate places into a single resource
- Establishes a consistent use of key terms, definitions and concepts to help codify this emerging field
- Contains numerous application-oriented case studies throughout
- Includes learning aids, such as chapter objectives, a glossary, and links to data used in examples
Readership
Transportation researchers, graduate students, and practitioners in traffic safety, traffic behavior, and civil engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Crashes in Safety Analysis
3. Traffic Conflicts as Crash Surrogates
4. Techniques and Technologies of Observing Traffic Conflicts
5. Studies on the Conflict-Crash Relationship
6. Probabilistic Connection of Traffic Conflicts with Crashes
7. Estimating Crash Frequency from Traffic Conflicts
8. Challenges and Treatments in Estimating Crash Frequency
9. Road Departures - Driving Simulator Study
10. Right Angle Collisions - A Lesson Learned
11. Rear-End Collisions - Naturalistic Driving Study
12. Traffic Conflicts of Autonomous Vehicles
13. Summary and Future Research Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128105047
About the Author
Andrew Tarko
Andrew P. Tarko is Director of the Purdue Center for Road Safety at Purdue University. He is Chair of the Transportation Research Board Subcommittee on Surrogate Measures of Safety, an Advisory Board Member of Accident Analysis and Prevention, and has written numerous transportation research reports, conference papers, journal articles, and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, Indiana, USA