Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640978, 9780323640985

Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

1st Edition

Authors: Caprice Greenberg Daniel Abbott
eBook ISBN: 9780323640985
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323640978
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th October 2018
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott, is devoted to Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology.  Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Implications of the Affordable Care Act or Surgery and Cancer Care; Repealing the Affordable Care Act and Implications for Cancer Care; Quality Measurement and Pay for Performance; Surgical Collaboratives for Quality Improvement; Big Data and Cancer Care; Cancer Care Delivery Research; Engaging Stakeholders and Patient Partners; Beyond Morbidity and Mortaility - Outcomes that Matter to Patients; Regionalization and its Alternatives; The Economics of the End of Life: Power of Attorney, Palliative Care, Utilization of Hospice; The Accountable Care Organization for Surgical Care; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323640985
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323640978

About the Authors

Caprice Greenberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Madison, Wisconsin

Daniel Abbott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Division of Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Wisconsin - Madison, Madison, Wisconsin

