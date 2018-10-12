Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott, is devoted to Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology. Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Implications of the Affordable Care Act or Surgery and Cancer Care; Repealing the Affordable Care Act and Implications for Cancer Care; Quality Measurement and Pay for Performance; Surgical Collaboratives for Quality Improvement; Big Data and Cancer Care; Cancer Care Delivery Research; Engaging Stakeholders and Patient Partners; Beyond Morbidity and Mortaility - Outcomes that Matter to Patients; Regionalization and its Alternatives; The Economics of the End of Life: Power of Attorney, Palliative Care, Utilization of Hospice; The Accountable Care Organization for Surgical Care; and more!