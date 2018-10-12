Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 27-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott, is devoted to Measuring Quality in a Shifting Payment Landscape: Implications for Surgical Oncology. Drs. Caprice C. Greenberg and Daniel E. Abbott have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Implications of the Affordable Care Act or Surgery and Cancer Care; Repealing the Affordable Care Act and Implications for Cancer Care; Quality Measurement and Pay for Performance; Surgical Collaboratives for Quality Improvement; Big Data and Cancer Care; Cancer Care Delivery Research; Engaging Stakeholders and Patient Partners; Beyond Morbidity and Mortaility - Outcomes that Matter to Patients; Regionalization and its Alternatives; The Economics of the End of Life: Power of Attorney, Palliative Care, Utilization of Hospice; The Accountable Care Organization for Surgical Care; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640985
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640978
About the Authors
Caprice Greenberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Madison, Wisconsin
Daniel Abbott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Division of Surgical Oncology, Department of Surgery, Division of Surgical Oncology, University of Wisconsin - Madison, Madison, Wisconsin