Measuring Ocean Currents
1st Edition
Tools, Technologies, and Data
Description
Measuring Ocean Currents: Tools, Technologies, and Data covers all major aspects of ocean current measurements in view of the implications of ocean currents on changing climate, increasing pollution levels, and offshore engineering activities. Although more than 70% of the Earth is covered by ocean, there is limited information on the countless fine- to large-scale water motions taking place within them. This book fills that information gap as the first work that summarizes the state-of-the-art methods and instruments used for surface, subsurface, and abyssal ocean current measurements.
Readers of this book will find a wealth of information on Lagrangian measurements, horizontal mapping, imaging, Eulerian measurements, and vertical profiling techniques. In addition, the book describes modern technologies for remote measurement of ocean currents and their signatures, including HF Doppler radar systems, satellite-borne sensors, ocean acoustic tomography, and more. Crucial aspects of ocean currents are described in detail as well, including dispersion of effluents discharged into the sea and transport of beneficial materials—as well as environmentally hazardous materials—from one region to another. The book highlights several important practical applications, showing how measurements relate to climate change and pollution levels, how they affect coastal and offshore engineering activities, and how they can aid in tsunami detection.
Key Features
- Coverage of measurement, mapping and profiling techniques
- Descriptions of technologies for remote measurement of ocean currents and their signatures
- Reviews crucial aspects of ocean currents, including special emphasis on the planet-spanning thermohaline circulation, known as the ocean's "conveyor belt," and its crucial role in climate change
Readership
Oceanographers and marine engineers; graduate and Ph.D. students taking courses in oceanography or ocean instrumentation and technology, oceanographic laboratories, public libraries
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1. Oceanic Currents and Their Implications
Abstract
1.1 Oceans’ Thermohaline Conveyor Belt Circulation and Global Climate Change
1.2 Meandering Currents, Eddies, Rings, and Hydrographic Fronts
1.3 Influence of Eddies and Fronts on Fishery and Weather
1.4 Major Current Systems in the World Oceans
1.5 Currents of Different Origins
1.6 Implications of Ocean Currents
References
Chapter 2. The History of Measuring Ocean Currents
Abstract
2.1 Surface Current Measurements
2.2 Subsurface and Abyssal Current Measurements
2.3 Seafloor Boundary Layer Current Measurements
2.4 Vertical Profiling of Horizontal Currents
References
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Lagrangian-Style Surface Current Measurements Through Tracking of Surface Drifters
Abstract
3.1 Radio Buoys
3.2 Limitations of Surface Drifters
References
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Remote Mapping of Sea Surface Currents Using HF Doppler Radar Networks
Abstract
4.1 Crombie’s Discovery
4.2 Peculiarities of Pulse Doppler-Radar Echo Spectra
4.3 Estimation of Sea Surface Current Using the Bragg Resonance Principle
4.4 Depth Extent of Doppler Radar-Based Sea Surface Current Measurements
4.5 Technological Aspects of Doppler Radar-Based Surface Current Mapping
4.6 Experimental Developments
4.7 Instrumentation Aspects
4.8 Radial and Total Vector Currents
4.9 Developments on Operational Scales
4.10 Intercomparison Considerations
4.11 Advantages of Radio-Wave Doppler Radar Measurements
4.12 Round-the-Clock Coast- and Shelf-Observing Role of Doppler Radar
4.13 Detection and Monitoring of Tsunami-Induced Sea Surface-Current Jets at Continental Shelves
References
Bibliography
Chapter 5. Imaging of Seawater Motion Signatures Using Remote Sensors
Abstract
5.1 Aerial Photography in the Visible and Infrared Bands
5.2 Remote Detection by Radiometers
5.3 Active Microwave Radar Imaging of Sea Surface Current Signatures
5.4 Active Microwave Radar Imaging Technologies
5.5 Advances in the Development of SAR Technology
5.6 Detection of Seawater Circulation Features Using RAR and SAR
5.7 Measurement of Sea Surface Currents Using Imaging of Ice Floes
References
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Lagrangian-Style Subsurface Current Measurements Through Tracking of Subsurface Drifters
Abstract
6.1 Surface-Trackable Subsurface Drifters
6.2 Satellite-Recovered Pop-Up Drifters
6.3 Swallow Floats Tracked by Ship-Borne Hydrophones
6.4 Subsurface Floats Transmitting to Moored Acoustic Receivers
6.5 Subsurface Floats Listening to Moored Acoustic Sources
6.6 ALACE: Horizontally Displaced and Vertically Cycling Subsurface Float
6.7 Drifting Profiling Floats (Argo Floats)
References
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Horizontally Integrated Remote Measurements of Ocean Currents Using Acoustic Tomography Techniques
Abstract
7.1 One-Way Tomography
7.2 Two-Way Tomography (Reciprocal Tomography)
7.3 Acoustic Tomographic Measurements from Straits
7.4 Coastal Acoustic Tomography
7.5 River Acoustic Tomography
7.6 Acoustic Tomographic Measurements of Vorticity
7.7 Horizontally Integrated Current Measurements Using Space-Time Acoustic Scintillation Analysis Technique
References
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Eulerian-Style Measurements Incorporating Mechanical Sensors
Abstract
8.1 Eulerian-Style Measurements
8.2 Savonius Rotor Current Meters
8.3 Savonius Rotor and Miniature Vane Vector-Averaging Current Meters
8.4 Propeller Rotor Current Meter (Plessey Current Meter)
8.5 Biaxial Dual Orthogonal Propeller Vector-Measuring Current Meters
8.6 Calibration of Current Meters
8.7 Graphical Methods of Displaying Ocean Current Measurements
8.8 Advantages and Limitations of Mechanical Sensors
References
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Eulerian-Style Measurements Incorporating Nonmechanical Sensors
Abstract
9.1 Electromagnetic Sensors
9.2 Acoustic Travel-Time Difference and Phase Difference Sensors
9.3 Acoustic Doppler Current Meter
References
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Vertical Profiling of Horizontal Currents Using Freely Sinking and Rising Probes
Abstract
10.1 Importance of Vertical Profile Measurements of Ocean Currents
10.2 Technologies Used for Vertical Profile Measurement of Ocean Currents
10.3 Technologies Used for Vertical Profile Measurements of Oceanic Current Shear and Fine Structure
10.4 Technologies Used for Vertical Profile Measurements of Oceanic Current Shear and Microstructure
10.5 Merits and Limitations of Freely Sinking/Rising Unguided Probes
References
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Vertical Profiling of Currents Using Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers
Abstract
11.1 Basic Assumptions and Operational Issues
11.2 Principle of Operation
11.3 Profiling Geometries
11.4 Trawl-Resistant ADP Bottom Mounts
11.5 Horizontal-Facing ADPS
11.6 Subsurface Moored ADPS
11.7 Downward-Facing Shipboard ADPS
11.8 Towed ADPS
11.9 Lowered ADCP (L-ADCP)
11.10 ADPS for Current Profiling and AUV Navigation
11.11 Calibration of ADPS
11.12 Intercomparison and Evaluation
11.13 Merits and Limitations of ADPS
References
Bibliography
Chapter 12. Remote Measurements of Ocean Currents Using Satellite-Borne Altimeters
Abstract
12.1 Oceanic Currents and Associated Features Generated by Sea Surface Slope
12.2 Determination of Seawater Motion from Sea Surface Slope Measurements
12.3 Technological Intricacies in Realizing Satellite Altimetric Measurements
12.4 Correction of Errors in Satellite Altimeter Data
12.5 Evolution of Satellite Altimetry
References
Bibliography
Chapter 13. Conclusions
Abstract
13.1 Progress in Ocean Current Measurement Technologies
13.2 Moored Current Meters and Their Limitations
13.3 Lagrangian Measurements of Surface Currents
13.4 Global Observation of Sea Surface Currents and Their Signatures through Imagery
13.5 Real-Time Two-Dimensional Mapping of Sea Surface Current Vectors
13.6 Global Observation of Surface Geostrophic Currents and Mesoscale Circulation Features
13.7 Current Profile Measurements Using Freely-Moving Sensor Packages and ADPs
13.8 Evolution of Acoustic Tomography: Monitoring Water Flow Structure from Open Ocean, Coastal Waters, and Rivers
13.9 Lagrangian Measurements of Subsurface Currents
13.10 Comprehensive Study of Oceanic Circulation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 27th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159907
About the Author
Antony Joseph
Antony Joseph has an oceanographic career of about 36 years. He has worked at POL (UK), where part of his Ph.D work was carried out. He lead the establishment of a sea-level station at the central east Atlantic coast, the data from which, in the absence of other data from this region, became highly valuable in understanding the global extent of the December 2004 global tsunami. His contribution enables real-time Internet viewing of data in graphical format (http://inet.nio.org). He authored two Elsevier books: (1) Tsunamis, (2) Measuring Ocean Currents; published chapters in books, articles in Encyclopedias, research papers in journals; and interacted with the public through print and audiovisual communication medias.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, India