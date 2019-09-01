Measuring Economic Growth and Productivity
1st Edition
Foundations, KLEMS Production Models, and Extensions
Description
Measuring Economic Growth and Productivity: Foundations, KLEMS Production Models, and Extensions presents new insights into the causes, mechanisms and results of growth in national and regional accounts. It demonstrates the versatility and usefulness of the KLEMS databases, which generate internationally comparable industry-level data on outputs, inputs and productivity. By rethinking economic development beyond existing measurements, the book's contributors align the measurement of growth and productivity to contemporary global challenges, addressing the need for measurements superior to the Gross Domestic Product.
All contributors in this foundational volume are recognized experts in their fields, all inspired by the path-breaking research of Dale W. Jorgenson.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how an approach based on sources of economic growth (KLEMS – capital, labor, energy, materials and services) can be used to analyze economic growth and productivity
- Includes examples covering the G7, E7, EU, Latin America, Norway, China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, India and other South Asian countries
- Examines the effects of digital, information, communication and integrated technologies on national and regional economies
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers working on global economic growth and productivity issues
Table of Contents
Introduction
Barbara M. Fraumeni
Foundations
1. Economic Growth
Edward A. Hudson
2. National Income Accounting
Steve Landefeld
3. Taxation
Kun-Young Yun
KLEMS
4. Sources of Growth in the World Economy: A Comparison of G7 and E7 Economies
Khuong Vu
5. EU KLEMS
Robert Inklaar, Kirsten Jaeger, Mary O’Mahony, and Bart van Ark
6. Latin America KLEMS
Andre Hofman and Matilde Mas
7. India KLEMS
Deb Kusum Das and team
8. ICT Development and its Impact on Employment in Japan and Korea
Kyoji Fukao, Tsutomu Miyagawa, Hak K. Pyo, Keun Hee Rhee, and Miho Takizawa
9. A Comparison on ICT Productivity Changes between China and Taiwan
Tsu-tan Fu, Chi-yuan Liang, and Harry Wu
10. Measuring Quality-adjusted Labor Inputs in South Asia, 1970–2015
Koji Nomura
11. Norway KLEMS
Gang Liu
12. Progress on Australia and Russia KLEMS
Thai Nguyen and Ilya Voskoboynikov
13. Historical KLEMS Estimates and the 2018 Comprehensive Revision of the U.S. National Accounts
Jon Samuels
Extensions
14. ICT Prices
Dan Sichel
15. Digital Economy
Marshall Reinsdorf
16. Spillovers from Intangible Capital and Productivity in the EU and US
Carol Corrado, Jonathan Haskel, and Cecilia Jona-Lasinio
17. Global Value Chains
Marcel Timmer
18. Carbon Taxes (U.S) in a Dynamic General Equilibrium Model
Richard Goettle, Mun Ho, and Peter Wilcoxen
19. Carbon Price Policy for China
Jing Cai, Mun Ho, and Wenhao Hu
20. Consumption and Welfare
Dan Slesnick
21. Accumulation of U.S. Human and Nonhuman Capital, 1948-2013: A Long View
Barbara M. Fraumeni and Michael Christian
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175965
About the Editor
Barbara Fraumeni
Barbara M. Fraumeni is Special-term Professor of the China Center for Human Capital and Labor Market Research of the Central University of Economics and Finance, Beijing, China; Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA, USA, IZA Research Fellow, Bonn, Germany and Professor Emerita of the Muskie School of Public Service of the University of Southern Maine, Portland, ME, USA. She has conducted research in the area of economic growth, productivity, and human and nonhuman capital. A long-time associate of Dale W. Jorgenson, the Samuel W. Morris University Professor at Harvard University, she co-authored with him an early KLEM article in 1981, their three seminal articles on human and nonhuman capital in the late eighties and early nineties, also with him and Frank Gollop the book: "Productivity and U.S. Economic Growth" in 1987. In between academic appointments, she served as Chief Economist of the Bureau of Economic Analysis from 1999 to 2005. In that position she was awarded with others a U.S. Department of Commerce gold medal for capitalizing R&D in GDP. For the past 10 years, she has worked with Chinese researchers to produce estimates of human capital for China. Most recently, she served as a consultant to the World Bank to advise them in their construction of Jorgenson-Fraumeni human capital for 141 countries, which were released as part of their wealth estimates publication in early 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Central University of Economics and Finance, Beijing, China