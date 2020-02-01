Measuring Capacity To Care Using Nursing Data presents evidence based solutions regarding the adoption of safe staffing principles and optimum use of operational data to enable health service delivery strategies, resulting in improved patient and organisational outcomes. By reading it, the reader will learn how to make better use of informatics to collect, share, link and process data collected operationally for the purpose of providing real time information to decision makers at every level of the organization, in order to enable collaboration and optimum use of available human and other resources to meet health service demands at any point in time.

The book discusses topics such as dynamic health care environments, health care operational inefficiencies and costly events, how to measure nursing care demand, nursing models of care, data quality and governance, and big data. Additionally, it encompasses a discussion on current and future perspectives for nursing informatics and health information systems.

The content of the book is a valuable source for graduate students in informatics, nurses, nursing managers, and several members involved in health care who are interested in learning more about the beneficial use of informatics for improving their services