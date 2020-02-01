Measuring Capacity to Care Using Nursing Data
1st Edition
Description
Measuring Capacity To Care Using Nursing Data presents evidence based solutions regarding the adoption of safe staffing principles and optimum use of operational data to enable health service delivery strategies, resulting in improved patient and organisational outcomes. By reading it, the reader will learn how to make better use of informatics to collect, share, link and process data collected operationally for the purpose of providing real time information to decision makers at every level of the organization, in order to enable collaboration and optimum use of available human and other resources to meet health service demands at any point in time.
The book discusses topics such as dynamic health care environments, health care operational inefficiencies and costly events, how to measure nursing care demand, nursing models of care, data quality and governance, and big data. Additionally, it encompasses a discussion on current and future perspectives for nursing informatics and health information systems.
The content of the book is a valuable source for graduate students in informatics, nurses, nursing managers, and several members involved in health care who are interested in learning more about the beneficial use of informatics for improving their services
Key Features
- Presents and discusses evidences from real world case studies from multiple countries
- Provides detailed insights of health system complexity in order to improve decision making
- Demonstrates the link between nursing data and its use for efficient and effective healthcare service management
- Discusses several limitations currently experienced and their impact on health service delivery, and presents alternatives regarding health system transformation needs
Readership
Graduate students on medical and nursing informatics, nurses, nursing managers
Table of Contents
1. Dynamic Health Care Environments
2. Health Care Operational Inefficiencies and Costly Events
3. Measuring Nursing Care Demand
4. Work Measurement Methods
5. Identifying Skill Mix Needs
6. Nursing Models of Care
7. Re-Engineering Rostering patterns
8. Calculating Staff EFT Service Requirements
9. Use of informatics – system interoperability
10. Data Quality and Governance
11. System Evaluation
12. Capturing and Using the Data Operationally
13. Measuring Health Service Quality
14. Workforce planning
15. Big Data
16. Change Management
17. Current and Future Vision
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169773
About the Author
Evelyn Hovenga
Global experience, strong scientific and professional leadership in Health Informatics and sound people management expertise. Widely published with experience and expertise covering many facets of health informatics especially standards development, health terminology and electronic health records, including knowledge management, ontology and semantic interoperability. Industry background includes academia (school and research centre management, research and distance (on-line) tertiary CQU), volunteer to Standards Australia's IT-14 committee 1992-2007, independent health service management consultant for private and public hospitals (PhD in Health Administration, and formal work study qualifications), public service (Victorian State Government) during the 1980s, managing research for a Ministerial enquiry into nursing, member of the negotiating team during major statewide nursing disputes, nursing unit manager, operating room nursing (Jessie McPherson hospital), organ imaging nursing, and ward clerk (Western General Hospital).
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Member, International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics (MIAHSI); Retired Professor in Health Informatics; CEO, Executive Director and Trainer for eHealth Education Pty Ltd; Director eHealthcard Australia Pty Ltd, co-Lead to the openEHR Foundation's Education Program; Trustee Director and CEO, Global eHealth Collaborative (GeHCo)
Cherrie Lowe
Past experience as Director of Clinical Services, Ramsay Health Care, Director of Nursing, Mercy Health and Aged Care, Central Queensland. Experienced healthcare consultant to the private sector in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia and the UK England focusing on improved hospital efficiency and productivity through effective use of information technology. Cherrie is a senior surveyor for the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO/Owner and developer, Trend Care Systems Pty Ltd