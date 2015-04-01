Measuring and Communicating Security's Value

George Campbell served until 2002 as the chief security officer (CSO) at Fidelity Investments, the largest mutual fund company in the United States, with more than $2 trillion in customer assets and 32,500 employees. Under Campbell’s leadership, the global corporate security organization delivered a wide range of proprietary services including information security, disaster recovery planning and crisis management, criminal investigations, fraud prevention, property and executive protection, and proprietary security system design, engineering, and installation. Since leaving Fidelity, Campbell has served as a content expert for the Security Executive Council, of which he is a founding Emeritus Faculty member.

Prior to working at Fidelity Investments, Campbell owned a security and consulting firm, which specialized in risk assessment and security program management. He has also been group vice president at a system engineering firm that supported government security programs at high-threat sites around the world. Early on in his career, Campbell worked in the criminal justice system, and served in various line and senior management positions within federal, state, and local government agencies.

Campbell received his bachelor’s degree in police administration from American University in Washington, D.C. He served on the board of directors of the International Security Management Association (ISMA), and as ISMA’s president in 2003. Campbell is also a long-time member of ASIS International. He is a former member of the National Council on Crime Prevention, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and is an alumnus of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council.