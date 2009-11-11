Measuring Academic Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345282, 9781780630182

Measuring Academic Research

1st Edition

How to Undertake a Bibliometric Study

Authors: Ana Andres
eBook ISBN: 9781780630182
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345282
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 11th November 2009
Page Count: 186
Description

Measuring Academic Research outlines how to undertake a bibliometric study, a topic of vital importance in academic research today. Scientometrics studies assess scientific productivity and can be applied to all disciplines. Many analyses have been applied in relation to bibliometric studies, but few have shown how to actually carry out the analysis. This book provides a guide on how to develop a bibliometric study, from the first step in which the topic study has to be set, to the analysis and interpretation.

Key Features

  • A practical and easy to read guide on how to carry out a bibliometric study
  • Gives a wide and up-to-date view about the most common scientometric indexes
  • Analyses are illustrated with multiple and practical examples about their application

Readership

Researchers who need information about the bibliometric indicators of their area of study; Whoever is interested in carrying out a bibliometric study in their specific area

Table of Contents

Descriptive analyses; Author production; Journal productivity; Scientific collaborations; Author citation analysis; Journal citation analysis; Important considerations; Final considerations.

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630182
Paperback ISBN:
9781843345282

About the Author

Ana Andres

Ana Andrés teaches psychometrics in the Psychology Faculty at the University of Barcelona. Her research is focused on methodology for health sciences, specifically on the development and adaptation of assessment instruments used in applied psychology. Also, she is working on methods for quantifying and reviewing the literature of health psychology area, like bibliometric studies.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Barcelona, Spain

