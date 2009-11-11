Measuring Academic Research
1st Edition
How to Undertake a Bibliometric Study
Description
Measuring Academic Research outlines how to undertake a bibliometric study, a topic of vital importance in academic research today. Scientometrics studies assess scientific productivity and can be applied to all disciplines. Many analyses have been applied in relation to bibliometric studies, but few have shown how to actually carry out the analysis. This book provides a guide on how to develop a bibliometric study, from the first step in which the topic study has to be set, to the analysis and interpretation.
Key Features
- A practical and easy to read guide on how to carry out a bibliometric study
- Gives a wide and up-to-date view about the most common scientometric indexes
- Analyses are illustrated with multiple and practical examples about their application
Readership
Researchers who need information about the bibliometric indicators of their area of study; Whoever is interested in carrying out a bibliometric study in their specific area
Table of Contents
Descriptive analyses; Author production; Journal productivity; Scientific collaborations; Author citation analysis; Journal citation analysis; Important considerations; Final considerations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 11th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630182
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345282
About the Author
Ana Andres
Ana Andrés teaches psychometrics in the Psychology Faculty at the University of Barcelona. Her research is focused on methodology for health sciences, specifically on the development and adaptation of assessment instruments used in applied psychology. Also, she is working on methods for quantifying and reviewing the literature of health psychology area, like bibliometric studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Barcelona, Spain