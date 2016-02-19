Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
J.P. Robinson, P.R. Shaver, and L.S. Wrightsman, Criteria for Scale Selection and Evaluation. D.L. Paulhus, Measurement and Control of Response Bias. F.M. Andrews and J.P. Robinson, Measures of Subjective Well-Being. J. Blascovich and J. Tomaka, Measures of Self-Esteem. M.R. Leary, Social Anxiety, Shyness, and Related Constructs. P.R. Shaver and K.A. Brennan, Measures of Depression and Loneliness. M. Seeman, Alienation and Anomie. L.S. Wrightsman, Interpersonal Trust and Attitudes Toward HumanNature. H.M. Lefcourt, Locus of Control. R. Christie, Authoritarianism and Related Constructs. E. Lenney, Sex Roles: The Measurement of Masculinity, Femininity, and Androgyny. V.A. Braithwaite and W.A. Scott, Values. Index.
Description
This volume is sponsored by Division 9 of the American Psychological Association: The Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues.**This is an essential reference book for any social scientist or student who uses measuresof attitude or personality in his or her research. The earlier version, published twenty years ago, was to be found on the shelf of virtually everyone who worked in the field.
Key Features
- Serves as an update and extension of a highly useful book published twenty years ago
- Employs a systematic standardized evaluation of 150 scales
- Chapters on specific types of scales are written by experts in those subfields
Readership
Social psychologists, personality psychologists, and sociologists interested in measures of individual differences in attitudes, opinions and beliefs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 753
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 20th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571102
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780125902441
About the Series Volume Editors
Phillip Shaver Series Volume Editor
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Lawrence Wrightsman Series Volume Editor
University of Kansas, Lawrence, U.S.A.
About the Editors
John Robinson Editor
John P. Robinson is a Professor of Sociology at the University of Maryland, College Park. Dr. Robinson founded and directed the Survey Research Center at the University of Maryland and the Communication Research Center at Cleveland State University. He has published more than 100 articles in professional journals and books and is a contributing editor to American Demographics magazine. Dr. Robinson was an American Statistical Association/National Science Foundation fellow at the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 1992-93, a Fulbright scholar at Moscow State University and Soviet Academy of Sciences in 1990, a Research Consultant at BBC News in 1978 and Research Coordinator for the U.S. Surgeon General’s Program on Television and Human Behavior in 1970. He received the 1987 Fordham University McGannon Award for Social and Ethical Relevance in Communication Policy Research for his research on improving public understanding of the news. His areas of specialization include social science methodology, attitude and behavior measurement, social change, and the impact of mass communication and other home technology. Additionally, he is an Editor of the Encyclopedia of Food Science, Food Technology & Nutrition.
Department of Sociology, University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.