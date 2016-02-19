Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes
1st Edition
Measures of Social Psychological Attitudes
Description
Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes: Volume 1 in Measures of Social Psychological Attitudes Series provides a comprehensive guide to the most promising and useful measures of important social science concepts.
This book is divided into 12 chapters and begins with a description of the Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes Project's background and the major criteria for scale construction. The subsequent chapters review measures of "response set"; the scales dealing with the most general affective states, including life satisfaction and happiness; and the measured of self-esteem. These topics are followed by discussions of measures of social anxiety, which is conceived a major inhibitor of social interaction, as well as the negative states of depression and loneliness. Other chapters examine the separate dimensions of alienation, the predictive value of interpersonal trust and attitudes in studies of occupational choice and racial attitude change, and the attitude scales related to locus of control. The final chapters look into the measures related to authoritarianism, androgyny, and values.
This book is of great value to social and political scientists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, non-academic professionals, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Criteria for Scale Selection and Evaluation
Contents of This Volume
A Broader Conceptual Framework
Evaluative Criteria
Future Volumes
Bibliography
Chapter 2 Measurement and Control of Response Bias
Socially Desirable Responding
Measures Reviewed Here
Edwards Social Desirability Scale (SD)
Mariowe-Crowne Social Desirability Scale (MCSD)
MMPI Lie (L) Scale
MMPI K Scale
CPI Good Impression (Gi) Scale
Balanced Inventory of Desirable Responding (BIDR)
Responding Desirably on Attitudes and Opinions (RD-16)
Children's Social Desirability Scale (CSD)
Acquiescence
Extremity Response Bias (ERB)
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 3 Measures of Subjective Well-Being
Introduction
Research on Subjective Well-Being
Measuring Subjective Well-Being
Measures Reviewed Here
Life Satisfaction Scales
Affect Scales: Positive Affect, Negative Affect, Affect Balance
PGC Morale Scale (Revised)
Index of Well-Being, Index of General Affect
Life 3 Scale
General Well-Being Schedule
Memorial University of Newfoundland Scale of Happiness
Affectometer 2
The PSYCHAP Inventory
Recommendations
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 4 Measures of Self-Esteem
Key Issues
Locating and Selecting Measures
Measures Reviewed Here
The Self-Esteem Scale
The Feelings of Inadequacy Scale
The Self-Esteem Inventory
Texas Social Behavior Inventory
Social Self-Esteem
Piers-Harris Children's Self-Concept Scale
Self-Perception Profile for Children
Tennessee Self-Concept Scale
Self-Description Questionnaire
Personal Evaluation Inventory
The Body-Esteem Scale
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 5 Social Anxiety, Shyness, and Related Constructs
Measures Reviewed Here
Overview of the Measures
Fear of Negative Evaluation Scale (FNE)
Interaction Anxiousness Scale
Personal Report of Communication Apprehension (PRCA-24)
Embarrassability Scale
Social Avoidance and Distress Scale (SAD)
Social Anxiety Subscale of the Self-Consciousness Scale
Shyness Scale
Social Reticence Scale
Social Anxiety Scale for Children
Personal Report of Confidence as a Speaker
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 6 Measures of Depression and Loneliness
Measuring Depression
Depression Measures Reviewed Here
Beck Depression Inventory (Long Form and Short Form)
Self-Rating Depression Scale
Carroll Rating Scale for Depression
Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale
Depression Adjective Checklist
Depressive Experiences Questionnaire
Attributional Style Questionnaire
The Cognitive Bias Questionnaire
The Automatic Thoughts Questionnaire
Children's Depression Inventory
The Geriatric Depression Scale
Measuring Loneliness
Loneliness Measures Reviewed Here
UCLA Loneliness Scale (Versions 2 & 3)
State versus Trait Loneliness Scales
Loneliness Rating Scale
A Rasch-Type Loneliness Scale
Differential Loneliness Scale
Emotional versus Social Loneliness Scales
Emotional-Social Loneliness Inventory
Children's Loneliness Scale
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 7 Alienation and Anomie
Powerlessness Measures
Powerlessness
Powerlessness
Powerlessness
Mastery Scale
Doubt About Self-Determination
Powerlessness
Normlessness Measures
Anomia
Normlessness
Anomy
Normlessness
Doubt About Trustworthiness of People
Normlessness
Meaninglessness Measures
Meaninglessness
Sense of Coherence
Purpose in Life Test
Self-Estrangement Measures
Work Alienation
Job Involvement
Self-Estrangement
Social Isolation Measures
Social Isolation
Cultural Estrangement Measures
Cultural Estrangement
Social Criticism Scale
Generalized Alienation Measures
Alienation
Alienation Test
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 8 Interpersonal Trust and Attitudes toward Human Nature
Measures Reviewed Here
Machiavellianism
Philosophies of Human Nature
Interpersonal Trust Scale
Specific Interpersonal Trust Scale
Trust Scale
Faith in People Scale
Trust in People
Acceptance of Others
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 9 Locus of Control
Theoretical Background
Development of Measures
Adult Measures Reviewed Here
General Scales of Locus of Control for Adults
Internal-External Locus of Control Scale
Internality, Powerful Others, and Chance Scales
Spheres of Control
Adult Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale
Children's Measures Reviewed Here
Intellectual Achievement Responsibility Questionnaire
Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale for Children
Multidimensional Measure of Children's Perceptions of Control
Measures for Specific Goal Areas Reviewed Here
The Multidimensional-Multiattributional Causality Scale
Locus of Control Measures for Specific Goal Areas
The Marital Locus of Control Scale
The Desired Control Scale
Parenting Locus of Control Scale
Health-Related Measures Reviewed Here
Multidimensional Health Locus of Control Scale
Mental Health Locus of Control Scale
Mental Health Locus of Origin Scale
Drinking-Related Locus of Control Scale
The Weight Locus of Control Scale
Dyadic Sexual Regulation Scale
Bibliography
Chapter 10 Authoritarianism and Related Constructs
Historical Developments
Measures Reviewed Here
Fascist Attitudes Scale
Political-Economic Progressivism Scale
Unlabeled Fascist Attitudes
Anti-Semitism (A-S) Scale
Ethnocentrism (E) Scale
California F Scales
G Scale (Reversed F Scale)
Twenty-Item Counterbalanced F Scale
Counterbalanced F Scale
Authoritarianism-Rebellion Scale (A-R)
Naysaying Low F Scale
Attitude toward Authority Scale
Right-Wing Authoritarianism
Four-Item F Scale
Traditional Family Ideology (TFI)
Dogmatism (D) Scale
Some Basic Comments on Authoritarianism
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 11 Sex Roles: The Measurement of Masculinity, Femininity, and Androgyny
Problems of Definition
Selected Issues in Sex-Role Research: An Historical Overview
The Selection of Scales for Review
Adult Sex-Role Measures: Practical Considerations and Recommendations
Adult Measures Reviewed Here
Bem Sex-Role Inventory
Personal Attributes Questionnaire
PRF ANDRO
Masculinity and Femininity Scales from the Adjective Check List
Independent Masculinity and Femininity Scales from the California Psychological Inventory
Sex-Role Behavior Scale
Children's Sex-Role Measures: General Considerations
Children's Measures Reviewed Here
IT Scale for Children
Sex-Role Learning Index
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
Chapter 12 Values
Rokeach's Contribution to Empirical Values Research
Rethinking Beliefs
Item Sampling
Single-Item Measures
Measures Reviewed Here
Omissions
Study of Values
The Value Survey
The Goal and Mode Values Inventories
Ways to Live
A Short Form Ways to Live
The Value Profile
Life Roles Inventory—Value Scales
Conceptions of the Desirable
Empirically Derived Value Constructions
East-West Questionnaire
Value Orientations
Personal Value Scales
Survey of Interpersonal Values
Moral Behavior Scale
The Morally Debatable Behaviors Scales
Future Research Directions
Bibliography
