Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125902410, 9781483219844

Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes

1st Edition

Measures of Social Psychological Attitudes

Editors: John P. Robinson Phillip R. Shaver Lawrence S. Wrightsman
eBook ISBN: 9781483219844
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 768
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes: Volume 1 in Measures of Social Psychological Attitudes Series provides a comprehensive guide to the most promising and useful measures of important social science concepts.

This book is divided into 12 chapters and begins with a description of the Measures of Personality and Social Psychological Attitudes Project's background and the major criteria for scale construction. The subsequent chapters review measures of "response set"; the scales dealing with the most general affective states, including life satisfaction and happiness; and the measured of self-esteem. These topics are followed by discussions of measures of social anxiety, which is conceived a major inhibitor of social interaction, as well as the negative states of depression and loneliness. Other chapters examine the separate dimensions of alienation, the predictive value of interpersonal trust and attitudes in studies of occupational choice and racial attitude change, and the attitude scales related to locus of control. The final chapters look into the measures related to authoritarianism, androgyny, and values.

This book is of great value to social and political scientists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, non-academic professionals, and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Criteria for Scale Selection and Evaluation

Contents of This Volume

A Broader Conceptual Framework

Evaluative Criteria

Future Volumes

Bibliography

Chapter 2 Measurement and Control of Response Bias

Socially Desirable Responding

Measures Reviewed Here

Edwards Social Desirability Scale (SD)

Mariowe-Crowne Social Desirability Scale (MCSD)

MMPI Lie (L) Scale

MMPI K Scale

CPI Good Impression (Gi) Scale

Balanced Inventory of Desirable Responding (BIDR)

Responding Desirably on Attitudes and Opinions (RD-16)

Children's Social Desirability Scale (CSD)

Acquiescence

Extremity Response Bias (ERB)

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 3 Measures of Subjective Well-Being

Introduction

Research on Subjective Well-Being

Measuring Subjective Well-Being

Measures Reviewed Here

Life Satisfaction Scales

Affect Scales: Positive Affect, Negative Affect, Affect Balance

PGC Morale Scale (Revised)

Index of Well-Being, Index of General Affect

Life 3 Scale

General Well-Being Schedule

Memorial University of Newfoundland Scale of Happiness

Affectometer 2

The PSYCHAP Inventory

Recommendations

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 4 Measures of Self-Esteem

Key Issues

Locating and Selecting Measures

Measures Reviewed Here

The Self-Esteem Scale

The Feelings of Inadequacy Scale

The Self-Esteem Inventory

Texas Social Behavior Inventory

Social Self-Esteem

Piers-Harris Children's Self-Concept Scale

Self-Perception Profile for Children

Tennessee Self-Concept Scale

Self-Description Questionnaire

Personal Evaluation Inventory

The Body-Esteem Scale

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 5 Social Anxiety, Shyness, and Related Constructs

Measures Reviewed Here

Overview of the Measures

Fear of Negative Evaluation Scale (FNE)

Interaction Anxiousness Scale

Personal Report of Communication Apprehension (PRCA-24)

Embarrassability Scale

Social Avoidance and Distress Scale (SAD)

Social Anxiety Subscale of the Self-Consciousness Scale

Shyness Scale

Social Reticence Scale

Social Anxiety Scale for Children

Personal Report of Confidence as a Speaker

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 6 Measures of Depression and Loneliness

Measuring Depression

Depression Measures Reviewed Here

Beck Depression Inventory (Long Form and Short Form)

Self-Rating Depression Scale

Carroll Rating Scale for Depression

Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale

Depression Adjective Checklist

Depressive Experiences Questionnaire

Attributional Style Questionnaire

The Cognitive Bias Questionnaire

The Automatic Thoughts Questionnaire

Children's Depression Inventory

The Geriatric Depression Scale

Measuring Loneliness

Loneliness Measures Reviewed Here

UCLA Loneliness Scale (Versions 2 & 3)

State versus Trait Loneliness Scales

Loneliness Rating Scale

A Rasch-Type Loneliness Scale

Differential Loneliness Scale

Emotional versus Social Loneliness Scales

Emotional-Social Loneliness Inventory

Children's Loneliness Scale

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 7 Alienation and Anomie

Powerlessness Measures

Powerlessness

Powerlessness

Powerlessness

Mastery Scale

Doubt About Self-Determination

Powerlessness

Normlessness Measures

Anomia

Normlessness

Anomy

Normlessness

Doubt About Trustworthiness of People

Normlessness

Meaninglessness Measures

Meaninglessness

Sense of Coherence

Purpose in Life Test

Self-Estrangement Measures

Work Alienation

Job Involvement

Self-Estrangement

Social Isolation Measures

Social Isolation

Cultural Estrangement Measures

Cultural Estrangement

Social Criticism Scale

Generalized Alienation Measures

Alienation

Alienation Test

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 8 Interpersonal Trust and Attitudes toward Human Nature

Measures Reviewed Here

Machiavellianism

Philosophies of Human Nature

Interpersonal Trust Scale

Specific Interpersonal Trust Scale

Trust Scale

Faith in People Scale

Trust in People

Acceptance of Others

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 9 Locus of Control

Theoretical Background

Development of Measures

Adult Measures Reviewed Here

General Scales of Locus of Control for Adults

Internal-External Locus of Control Scale

Internality, Powerful Others, and Chance Scales

Spheres of Control

Adult Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale

Children's Measures Reviewed Here

Intellectual Achievement Responsibility Questionnaire

Nowicki-Strickland Internal-External Control Scale for Children

Multidimensional Measure of Children's Perceptions of Control

Measures for Specific Goal Areas Reviewed Here

The Multidimensional-Multiattributional Causality Scale

Locus of Control Measures for Specific Goal Areas

The Marital Locus of Control Scale

The Desired Control Scale

Parenting Locus of Control Scale

Health-Related Measures Reviewed Here

Multidimensional Health Locus of Control Scale

Mental Health Locus of Control Scale

Mental Health Locus of Origin Scale

Drinking-Related Locus of Control Scale

The Weight Locus of Control Scale

Dyadic Sexual Regulation Scale

Bibliography

Chapter 10 Authoritarianism and Related Constructs

Historical Developments

Measures Reviewed Here

Fascist Attitudes Scale

Political-Economic Progressivism Scale

Unlabeled Fascist Attitudes

Anti-Semitism (A-S) Scale

Ethnocentrism (E) Scale

California F Scales

G Scale (Reversed F Scale)

Twenty-Item Counterbalanced F Scale

Counterbalanced F Scale

Authoritarianism-Rebellion Scale (A-R)

Naysaying Low F Scale

Attitude toward Authority Scale

Right-Wing Authoritarianism

Four-Item F Scale

Traditional Family Ideology (TFI)

Dogmatism (D) Scale

Some Basic Comments on Authoritarianism

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 11 Sex Roles: The Measurement of Masculinity, Femininity, and Androgyny

Problems of Definition

Selected Issues in Sex-Role Research: An Historical Overview

The Selection of Scales for Review

Adult Sex-Role Measures: Practical Considerations and Recommendations

Adult Measures Reviewed Here

Bem Sex-Role Inventory

Personal Attributes Questionnaire

PRF ANDRO

Masculinity and Femininity Scales from the Adjective Check List

Independent Masculinity and Femininity Scales from the California Psychological Inventory

Sex-Role Behavior Scale

Children's Sex-Role Measures: General Considerations

Children's Measures Reviewed Here

IT Scale for Children

Sex-Role Learning Index

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Chapter 12 Values

Rokeach's Contribution to Empirical Values Research

Rethinking Beliefs

Item Sampling

Single-Item Measures

Measures Reviewed Here

Omissions

Study of Values

The Value Survey

The Goal and Mode Values Inventories

Ways to Live

A Short Form Ways to Live

The Value Profile

Life Roles Inventory—Value Scales

Conceptions of the Desirable

Empirically Derived Value Constructions

East-West Questionnaire

Value Orientations

Personal Value Scales

Survey of Interpersonal Values

Moral Behavior Scale

The Morally Debatable Behaviors Scales

Future Research Directions

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219844

About the Editor

John P. Robinson

Phillip R. Shaver

Lawrence S. Wrightsman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.