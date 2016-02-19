Measures of Maturity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080245454, 9781483145297

Measures of Maturity

1st Edition

My Early Life

Authors: N. S. Patolichev
eBook ISBN: 9781483145297
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Measures of Maturity: My Early Life focuses on the life journey of N.S. Patolichev, including his experiences in childhood and involvement in the labor sector and the military. The book first highlights the accomplishments of the father of N.S. Patolichev during the Civil War. The text then offers information on the childhood of Patolichev, taking into consideration the harsh realities of poor peasant life that straddled his family. Patolichev particularly highlights the role of horses in alleviating the standard of living of people in his village during that time.
The manuscript describes the life of Patolichev when he worked at a chemical plant. He said that working at the plant gave him and his companions their first essential experience in life. Patolichev narrates his experience when he was asked to take the position of Central Committee assistant. The text also underscores his feats during the war, taking into consideration the setbacks that the war brought to nations. Patolichev also describes his experience when he was appointed first secretary of the Chelyabinsk Regional and City Party Committee. The book is a fine reference for readers and war enthusiasts interested in life of N.S. Patolichev.

Table of Contents


Contents

My Father

A Journey into Childhood

My Komsomol Years

A Test for Maturity

The War

Old Father Urals

Every Third

The Time Factor

The Rail Traffic Situation

Volunteers of the Urals

Tanks and the Arts

Victory

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145297

About the Author

N. S. Patolichev

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.