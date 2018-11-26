Measurements, Mechanisms, and Models of Heat Transport offers an interdisciplinary approach to the dynamic response of matter to energy input. Using a combination of fundamental principles of physics, recent developments in measuring time-dependent heat conduction, and analytical mathematics, this timely reference summarizes the relative advantages of currently used methods, and remediates flaws in modern models and their historical precursors. Geophysicists, physical chemists, and engineers will find the book to be a valuable resource for its discussions of radiative transfer models and the kinetic theory of gas, amended to account for atomic collisions being inelastic. This book is a prelude to a companion volume on the thermal state, formation, and evolution of planets.

Covering both microscopic and mesoscopic phenomena of heat transport, Measurements, Mechanisms, and Models of Heat Transport offers both the fundamental knowledge and up-to-date measurements and models to encourage further improvem