Measurements, Mechanisms, and Models of Heat Transport
1st Edition
Description
Measurements, Mechanisms, and Models of Heat Transport offers an interdisciplinary approach to the dynamic response of matter to energy input. Using a combination of fundamental principles of physics, recent developments in measuring time-dependent heat conduction, and analytical mathematics, this timely reference summarizes the relative advantages of currently used methods, and remediates flaws in modern models and their historical precursors. Geophysicists, physical chemists, and engineers will find the book to be a valuable resource for its discussions of radiative transfer models and the kinetic theory of gas, amended to account for atomic collisions being inelastic. This book is a prelude to a companion volume on the thermal state, formation, and evolution of planets.
Covering both microscopic and mesoscopic phenomena of heat transport, Measurements, Mechanisms, and Models of Heat Transport offers both the fundamental knowledge and up-to-date measurements and models to encourage further improvem
Key Features
- Combines state-of-the-art measurements with core principles to lead to a better understanding of heat conduction and of radiative diffusion, and how these processes are linked
- Focuses on macroscopic models of heat transport and the underlying physical principles, providing the tools needed to solve many different problems in heat transport
- Connects thermodynamics with behavior of light in revising the kinetic theory of gas, which underlies all models of heat transport, and uses such links to re-derive formulae for blackbody emissions
- Explores all states of matter, with an emphasis on crystalline and amorphous solids
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in geologic sciences, especially geophysics and mineral physics, but also professionals who are interested in heat flow over large and small scales
Table of Contents
1. The Macroscopic Picture of Heat Retained and Heat Emitted: Thermodynamics and its Historical Development
2. Macroscopic Analysis of the Flow of Energy into and through Matter from Spectroscopic Measurements and Electromagnetic Theory
3. The Macroscopic Picture of Diffusive Heat Flow at Low Energy
4. Methods used to Determine Heat Transport and Related Properties, with Comparisons
5. Reconciling the Kinetic Theory of Gas With Gas Transport Data
6. Transport Behavior of Common, Pourable Liquids: Evidence for Mechanisms other than Collisions
7. Thermal Diffusivity Data on Nonmetallic Crystalline Solids from Laser-Flash Analysis
8. A Macroscopic Model of Blackbody Emissions with Implications
9. Transport Properties of Metals, Alloys and Their Melts From LFA Measurements
10. Heat and Mass Transfer in Glassy and Molten Silicates
11. Modeling Diffusion of Heat in Solids
12. Conclusions and Future Work
Appendix
A: Conventions, abbreviations, and variables used
B: Guide to an electronic deposit of thermal diffusivity data
C: Summary of the Literature on Heat Capacity and Density (or Thermal Expansivity) as a Function of Temperature
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099827
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128099810
About the Author
Anne Hofmeister
Anne M. Hofmeister is research professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis. She received an MS in physics from University of Illinois and a PhD in geology from California Institute of Technology, United States and has received several fellowships and awards. She has served as editor of American Mineralogist and was recently the keynote speaker at the European Conference on Mineral Spectroscopy. Her research interests include heat transport, thermodynamics, interaction of light with matter, and the applications of such studies to planetary science, earth science, astronomy, and materials science. She has authored over 140 peer-reviewed publications in astronomy, physics, geology, and planetary science journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences, Washington University, St. Louis, USA