Measurements from Maps
1st Edition
Principles and Methods of Cartometry
Description
Measurements from Maps: Principles and Methods of Cartometry describes the accuracy of a variety of measurement techniques that may be used in many fields of science, administration and travel. This book is composed of 23 chapters, and begins with a description of the nature and applications of cartometry. The succeeding chapters deal with methods of measuring distance and area, sources of measurement errors and their analysis, cartometric sampling, the concept of accurate map, and the magnitude of cartometric deformations. These topics are followed by discussions of aerial photograph measurements and the precision of different methods, as well as their suitability for different kind of work. This book also looks into the probabilistic methods of distance measurement, and the geometrical, planimetric, and point-counting methods of area measurement. The last chapters consider the application of digital computer in cartometry and the measurement on Mercator's projection.
Table of Contents
Index to Symbols and Characters Used in the Text
1 The Nature of Cartometry
2 The Nature of the Medium
3 The Methods of Measuring Distance
4 Measurement of Area
5 The Variability of Cartometric Measurements
6 Errors of Measurement and Their Analysis
7 Statistical Sampling and Cartometry
8 Spatial Sampling and Cartometry
9 The Concept of the Accurate Map
10 Deformations of the Medium
11 Correction of Deformation by Measurement Control
12 Definition of the Feature to be Measured
13 Measurements on Aerial Photographs
14 Conventional Linear Measurements and Their Reduction
15 Probabilistic Methods of Distance Measurement
16 Geometrical Methods of Area Measurement
17 Area Measurement by Planimeter
18 Direct Measurement of Area by Point-Counting Methods
19 Indirect Measurement of Area by Point-Counting Methods
20 Area Determined by Linear Measurements
21 Cartometry and the Digital Computer
22 Measurement on Mercatofs Projection
23 The Cartometric Definition, Demarcation and Recovery of Maritime Boundaries
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257679
About the Author
D H Maling
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly University of Wales