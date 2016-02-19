Measurements from Maps - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302904, 9781483257679

Measurements from Maps

1st Edition

Principles and Methods of Cartometry

Authors: D H Maling
eBook ISBN: 9781483257679
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 600
Description

Measurements from Maps: Principles and Methods of Cartometry describes the accuracy of a variety of measurement techniques that may be used in many fields of science, administration and travel. This book is composed of 23 chapters, and begins with a description of the nature and applications of cartometry. The succeeding chapters deal with methods of measuring distance and area, sources of measurement errors and their analysis, cartometric sampling, the concept of accurate map, and the magnitude of cartometric deformations. These topics are followed by discussions of aerial photograph measurements and the precision of different methods, as well as their suitability for different kind of work. This book also looks into the probabilistic methods of distance measurement, and the geometrical, planimetric, and point-counting methods of area measurement. The last chapters consider the application of digital computer in cartometry and the measurement on Mercator's projection.

Table of Contents


Index to Symbols and Characters Used in the Text

1 The Nature of Cartometry

2 The Nature of the Medium

3 The Methods of Measuring Distance

4 Measurement of Area

5 The Variability of Cartometric Measurements

6 Errors of Measurement and Their Analysis

7 Statistical Sampling and Cartometry

8 Spatial Sampling and Cartometry

9 The Concept of the Accurate Map

10 Deformations of the Medium

11 Correction of Deformation by Measurement Control

12 Definition of the Feature to be Measured

13 Measurements on Aerial Photographs

14 Conventional Linear Measurements and Their Reduction

15 Probabilistic Methods of Distance Measurement

16 Geometrical Methods of Area Measurement

17 Area Measurement by Planimeter

18 Direct Measurement of Area by Point-Counting Methods

19 Indirect Measurement of Area by Point-Counting Methods

20 Area Determined by Linear Measurements

21 Cartometry and the Digital Computer

22 Measurement on Mercatofs Projection

23 The Cartometric Definition, Demarcation and Recovery of Maritime Boundaries

References

Index

About the Author

D H Maling

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly University of Wales

