Measurement of the Thermodynamic Properties of Multiple Phases, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (T.W. de Loos, R.D. Weir).
Phase Changes in Pure Component Systems: Liquids and Gases (S. Verevkin).
Phase Changes in Pure Component Systems: Liquids and Solids (A. Würflinger).
Phase Changes in Pure Component Systems: Solid and Solid (R.D. Weir, K.A. Sosin).
Vapour-Liquid Equilibrium at Low Pressure (J.D. Raal, D. Ramjugernath).
Vapour-Liquid Equilibrium at High Pressure (D. Richon, T.W. deLoos).
Low Pressure Gas Solubility in Liquids (E. Wilhelm).
- Liquid-Liquid Equilibrium (J. Matouš, K. Řehák, J.P. Novák).
Condensed Phases of Organic Materials: Solid-Liquid and Solid-Solid Equilibrium (H.A.J. Oonk, J.K.L. Tamarit).
Condensed Phases of Inorganic Materials: Metallic Systems (K.M. Jaansalu et al.).
Condensed Phases of Inorganic Materials: Ceramic Systems (N.S. Jacobson et al.).
Condensed Phases of Inorganic Materials: Molten Salts.
Measurement of Limiting Activity Coefficients Using Non-Analytical Tools (J.D. Raal, D. Ramjugernath).
Measurement of Limiting Activity Coefficients Using Analytical Tools (V. Dohnal).
Measurement of Interfacial Tension (M.J.B. Evans).
Critical Parameters (A.S. Teja, J. Mendez-Santiago).
Description
This volume is another in the series of IUPAC sponsored monographs that summarize the state of knowledge with respect to experimental techniques in thermochemistry and thermodynamics. Following volume VI, Measurement of Thermodynamic Properties of Single Phases, VI, this book contains descriptions of recent developments in the techniques for measurement of thermodynamic quantities for multiple phases of pure fluids as well mixtures over a wide range of conditions. The precision and accuracy of results obtained from each method was regarded as an essential element in each description. Throughout the text, the quantities, units and symbols are those defined by IUPAC for use in the international community. Measurement of Thermodynamic Properties of Multiple Phases, Volume VII is an invaluable reference source to researchers and graduate students.
Key Features
- Describes the latest techniques for studying multiple phases of pure component systems, using quantities, units and symbols as defined by IUPAC for use in the international community
- Illustrates the measurement techniques to obtain activity coefficients, interfacial tension and critical parameters
- An invaluable reference source to researchers and graduate students
Readership
Researchers and graduate students
About the Editors
Ron D. Weir Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Royal Military College of Canada, Ontario, Canada
Theo W. de Loos Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Technology, Delft University of Technology, Delft, Netherlands