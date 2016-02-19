Measurement of Temperature and Chemical Composition - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750607667, 9781483135618

Measurement of Temperature and Chemical Composition

4th Edition

Jones' Instrument Technology

Editors: B E Noltingk
eBook ISBN: 9781483135618
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th September 1985
Page Count: 192
Description

Measurement of Temperature and Chemical Composition is the second in a four-volume series of Instrument Technology. The first volume grouped the measurements of mechanical quantities. The present volume covers two broad subjects of very wide interest—temperature and chemical composition—both of which are important for process control. The book begins with a discussion of concepts of temperature and other heat-related phenomena. It also describes various instruments for measuring temperature. This is followed by separate chapters on chemical analysis (chromatography, thermal analysis, and polarography); analysis of substances by spectroscopic techniques; electrochemical techniques; gas analysis; and moisture measurement.
This book will be a valuable resource in the in the training of technicians, and indeed in the training and understanding of many folk who need to have some knowledge of instrumentation. It also attempts to tread a balanced path between the expounding of fundamental science and the description of trivial practical details.

Table of Contents


List of contributors

Preface

1 Temperature Measurement

1.1 Temperature and heat

1.2 Temperature scales

1.3 Measurement techniques - direct effects

1.4 Measurement techniques - electrical

1.5 Measurement techniques - thermocouples

1.6 Measurement techniques - radiation thermometers

1.7 Temperature measurement considerations

1.8 References

2 Chemical Analysis - Introduction

2.1 Introduction to chemical analysis

2.2 Chromatography

2.3 Polarography and anodic stripping voltammetry

2.4 Thermal analysis

2.5 Further reading

3 Chemical Analysis - Spectroscopy

3.1 Absorption and reflection techniques

3.2 Atomic techniques - emission, absorption and fluorescence

3.3 X-ray spectroscopy

3.4 Photo-acoustic spectroscopy

3.5 Microwave spectroscopy

3.6 Neutron activation

3.7 Mass spectrometers

3.8 Bibliography

4 Chemical Analysis - Electrochemical Techniques

4.1 Acids and alkalis

4.2 Ionization of water

4.3 Electrical conductivity

4.4 The concept of pH

4.5 Electrode potentials

4.6 Ion-selective electrodes

4.7 Potentiometry and specific ion measurement

4.8 Common electrochemical analyzers

4.9 Further reading

5 Chemical Analysis - Gas Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Separation of gaseous mixtures

5.3 Detectors

5.4 Process chromatography

5.5 Special gas analyzers

5.6 Calibration of gas analyzers

5.7 Further reading

6 Chemical Analysis - Moisture Measurement

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Definitions

6.3 Measurement techniques

6.4 Calibration

6.5 Bibliography


