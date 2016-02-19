Measurement of Temperature and Chemical Composition is the second in a four-volume series of Instrument Technology. The first volume grouped the measurements of mechanical quantities. The present volume covers two broad subjects of very wide interest—temperature and chemical composition—both of which are important for process control. The book begins with a discussion of concepts of temperature and other heat-related phenomena. It also describes various instruments for measuring temperature. This is followed by separate chapters on chemical analysis (chromatography, thermal analysis, and polarography); analysis of substances by spectroscopic techniques; electrochemical techniques; gas analysis; and moisture measurement.

This book will be a valuable resource in the in the training of technicians, and indeed in the training and understanding of many folk who need to have some knowledge of instrumentation. It also attempts to tread a balanced path between the expounding of fundamental science and the description of trivial practical details.