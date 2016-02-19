Measurement of Airborne Pollutants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750608855, 9781483193700

Measurement of Airborne Pollutants

1st Edition

Editors: Suzanne Couling
eBook ISBN: 9781483193700
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th June 1993
Page Count: 312
Description

Measurement of Airborne Pollutants stresses the importance of developing air pollution measurements that is central to progress in the formulation of environmental policy, efficient regulation of emissions, and satisfactory control of processes which emit pollutants into the atmosphere. This book is divided into two parts. Part 1 deals with the operational evaluations of emerging techniques for ambient measurements of airborne particles and for low levels of nitrogen dioxide. The calibration techniques for automatic analyses or for gas cylinders obtained from commercial suppliers and fundamental issues in the measurement of acid deposition are also deliberated. The assessment of air pollution sources that includes analyzing dioxins and furans at sub-nanogram levels and particle or dust source assessments through dust deposit and particle flux gauges are described in Part 2. This publication is valuable to environmental scientists and researchers concerned with air pollution measurements.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Contributors

Part 1: Ambient Air Quality

1 Introduction

2 Continuous Air Pollution Measurements on a National and World-Wide Scale

3 Ambient Test Procedure to Demonstrate Reference Equivalency of Measurement Methods for Fine Suspended Particulate Matter Up to 10 Ìð\ for Compliance Monitoring

4 Evaluation of Monitoring Systems for Ambient Aerosols

5 Evaluation of Ambient Monitoring Techniques for Low Levels of Nitrogen Dioxide

6 Primary Standard Calibration Techniques for Ambient Air Quality Analyzers

7 Checking Precipitation Gauge Performance

8 Aerodynamic Considerations in Precipitation Collector Design

9 The Use of Simulated Rainwater Solutions for Analytical Quality Control

Questions Asked During Discussion Session I

Part 2: Source Assessment

10 Introduction

11 Improvements in Dust Gauge Design

12 Dissolution Procedures for the Determination of Lead and Cadmium in Airborne Particulate

13 Directional Sampling as a Means of Assessing the Contribution of Fugitive Emissions to Ambient Pollutant Levels

14 Stack Sampling of Toxic Organic Micropollutants

15 Analytical Methodology for the Isomer Specific Tetra- Through Octa- Determination of Polychlorinated Dibenzo-P-Dioxins (Pcdds) and Polychlorinated Dibenzo-P-Furans (PCDFS) in Flue Gas Samples Generated from Coal Burning

16 Use Of Principal Component Analysis To Characterize Sources for Snow Deposition of PCDDS and PCDFS

17 Calibration Methods for Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxides Continuous Emission Measuring Systems

Questions Asked During Discussion Session II

Index


About the Editor

Suzanne Couling

