Measurement of Airborne Pollutants
1st Edition
Measurement of Airborne Pollutants stresses the importance of developing air pollution measurements that is central to progress in the formulation of environmental policy, efficient regulation of emissions, and satisfactory control of processes which emit pollutants into the atmosphere. This book is divided into two parts. Part 1 deals with the operational evaluations of emerging techniques for ambient measurements of airborne particles and for low levels of nitrogen dioxide. The calibration techniques for automatic analyses or for gas cylinders obtained from commercial suppliers and fundamental issues in the measurement of acid deposition are also deliberated. The assessment of air pollution sources that includes analyzing dioxins and furans at sub-nanogram levels and particle or dust source assessments through dust deposit and particle flux gauges are described in Part 2. This publication is valuable to environmental scientists and researchers concerned with air pollution measurements.
Preface
List of Contributors
Part 1: Ambient Air Quality
1 Introduction
2 Continuous Air Pollution Measurements on a National and World-Wide Scale
3 Ambient Test Procedure to Demonstrate Reference Equivalency of Measurement Methods for Fine Suspended Particulate Matter Up to 10 Ìð\ for Compliance Monitoring
4 Evaluation of Monitoring Systems for Ambient Aerosols
5 Evaluation of Ambient Monitoring Techniques for Low Levels of Nitrogen Dioxide
6 Primary Standard Calibration Techniques for Ambient Air Quality Analyzers
7 Checking Precipitation Gauge Performance
8 Aerodynamic Considerations in Precipitation Collector Design
9 The Use of Simulated Rainwater Solutions for Analytical Quality Control
Questions Asked During Discussion Session I
Part 2: Source Assessment
10 Introduction
11 Improvements in Dust Gauge Design
12 Dissolution Procedures for the Determination of Lead and Cadmium in Airborne Particulate
13 Directional Sampling as a Means of Assessing the Contribution of Fugitive Emissions to Ambient Pollutant Levels
14 Stack Sampling of Toxic Organic Micropollutants
15 Analytical Methodology for the Isomer Specific Tetra- Through Octa- Determination of Polychlorinated Dibenzo-P-Dioxins (Pcdds) and Polychlorinated Dibenzo-P-Furans (PCDFS) in Flue Gas Samples Generated from Coal Burning
16 Use Of Principal Component Analysis To Characterize Sources for Snow Deposition of PCDDS and PCDFS
17 Calibration Methods for Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxides Continuous Emission Measuring Systems
Questions Asked During Discussion Session II
Index
- 312
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- 15th June 1993
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483193700