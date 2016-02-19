The information obtained about a measured object is called crude'' measurement information and must be related to the conditions under which the measurement took place. Usingcrude'' measurement information as a starting point, evaluation produces physically correctly interpreted data with their estimated (or corrected) error.

Although a number of works deal with the evaluation of measurements, they either appeared a long time ago or serve essentially different aims. This book gives a comprehensive and current overview on the basic principles, aids, devices, and methods in the evaluation of measurements performed in all fields of technology and science in order to gain information about physical or technical objects. It also provides an introduction to the more recent problem areas such as frequency analysis, stochastic measurement information, real time treatment of measurement information, etc.

The book will prove useful in solving the problem areas encountered by those involved in measurement technology and measurement evaluation. It will also serve as an introduction to those not possessing any specialized and advanced technical training in the subject matter.