Measurement and Modelling in Economics, Volume 195
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Equations and Inequalities in the Theory of Measurement (W. Eichhorn). Discussion. Non-Parametric Tests of Additive Derivative Constraints (T. Stoker). Discussion. Poverty Indices and Decomposability (J.E. Foster and A. Shorrocks). Discussion. Optimal Uniform Taxation and the Structure of Consumer Preferences (T. Besley and I. Jewitt). Discussion. A Comment by T. Gorman. Aggregate Production Functions and Productivity Measurement: A New Look (J. Muellbauer). Discussion. A Model of Cake Division with a Blind Player & Gamblers and Liars (C. Bliss). Discussion. The Estimation of Engel Curves (S. Pudney). Discussion. Econometric Approaches to the Specification and Estimation of Intertemporal Consumer Behaviour (R. Blundell). Discussion. More Measures for Fixed Factors (T. Gorman). Discussion. Use and Misuse of Single Consumer Results in a Multi-Consumer Economy: The Optimality of Proportional Commodity Taxation (C. Blackorby, R. Davidson and W. Schworm). Discussion. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Contained in this volume are the edited and refereed papers which were presented at a conference held at Nuffield College, Oxford in May 1987. The papers, which represent the recent research of a group of eminent economists, reflect the variety and scope of modern economic analysis. New results are presented in econometric estimation, the theory of aggregation, poverty measurement and the general theory of measurement in economics. The volume is distinguished by the inclusion of the discussion which occurred as each paper was presented, so capturing the interaction and exchange of ideas that characterised the conference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1990
- Published:
- 18th September 1990
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295503
G.D. Myles Editor
University of Warwick, Coventry, UK