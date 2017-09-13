Measurement and Analysis of Kinetic Isotope Effects, Volume 596
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Measurement of enzyme binding isotope effects
Vern Schramm
2. Chemical ligation and isotope labeling to locate dynamic effects
Rudolf Alleman
3. Measurement of heavy enzyme isotope effects
Amnon Kohen
4. Extracting kinetic isotope effects from a global analysis of reaction progress curves
Sam Hay
5. KIE of metabolic flux and enzymes
Guillaume Tcherkez
6. Solvent and Primary KIE on Flavin Enzymes
Paul Fitzpatrick
7. The Rapid Determination of Primary Deuterium Isotope Effects on Enzyme-Catalyzed Proton Transfer at Carbon in 50/50 HOH/DOD
John Richard
8. 18-O isotope effects on oxygenases
Judith Klinman
9. Chlorine isotope effects on dehalogenases
Piotr Paneth
10. Chlorine isotope effects (w/Paneth)
Agnieszka Dybala-Defratyka
11. Kinetic Deuterium Isotope Effects in Cytochrome P450 Reactions
F. Peter Guengerich
12. Use of Isotopes and Isotope Effects for Investigations of Diiron Oxygenase Mechanisms
John Lipscomb
13. Characterization of substrate, co-substrate, and product isotope effects associated with enzymatic oxygenations using gas- and liquid chromatography/isotope ratio mass spectrometry
Thomas Hofstetter
14. NMR titrations to determine equilibrium isotope effects
Charles Perrin
15. NMR to characterize the nonstatistical distribution of stable isotopes in metabolism
Richard Robins
16. Applications of isotope ratio mass spectrometry in sports drug testing: accounting for isotope fractionation in analysis of biological samples
Thomas Piper
17. Whole molecule mass spectrometry to measure KIEs on RNA 2’O-transphosphorylation reactions
Mike Harris
18. Isotope Effects on the Concentration of Steady State Intermediates
Hung-Wen Liu and Mark Ruszczycky
19. Headspace analysis of CO2 to measure carbon kinetic isotope effects in decarboxylation reactions
Ron Kluger
20. 32P/33P remote label methods to measure RNA kinetic isotope effects
Joseph Piccirilli
21. Isotope effects and MS analysis of pseudouridine synthase enzymes
Eugene Mueller
22. Nucleophile isotope effects on glycosyl transfer reactions
Andrew James Bennet
Description
Experimental Analysis of Enzyme Mechanism Using Isotope Effects, Volume 596, the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series, continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Chapters in this comprehensive update include Measurement of enzyme binding isotope effects, Chemical ligation and isotope labeling to locate dynamic effects, Measurement of heavy enzyme isotope effects, Extracting kinetic isotope effects from a global analysis of reaction progress curves, KIE of metabolic flux and enzymes, Solvent and Primary KIE on Flavin Enzymes, and The Rapid Determination of Primary Deuterium Isotope Effects on Enzyme-Catalyzed Proton Transfer at Carbon in 50/50 HOH/DOD.
Readers who are interested in applying or understanding this research will find useful methods currently used for measuring isotope effects on solution and enzyme reactions.
Key Features
- Written by pioneers of modern isotope effect research
- Is the only collection of modern kinetic isotope effect methods currently available
Readership
Enzymologists and biochemists interested in learning how to overcome the inherent challenges to measuring and interpreting kinetic isotope effects.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Michael Harris Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Michael E. Harris received his BS in Chemistry from Florida State University in 1986. While an undergraduate at FSU he worked in the lab of Dr. William F. Marzluff on the cell cycle regulation of histone mRNA stability. In 1992 he began graduate school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the laboratory of Dr. Stephen L. Hadjuk. Dr. Harris’s thesis project involved investigating the mechanism of U-insertional RNA editing in trypanosomes. Building on his emerging interest in RNA structure and function he pursued postdoctoral training at Indiana University with Dr. Norman Pace. While in the Pace Lab, Dr. Harris used crosslinking and molecular modeling to generate the first accurate model of the ribonuclease P ribozyme. Since starting his independent research lab career at Case Western Reserve University in 1996 the Harris Lab has been involved in a long term investigation of catalysis and molecular recognition of RNA processing enzymes. A central component of his research involves using tandem mass spectrometric methods developed in collaboration with Dr. Vernon Anderson for measuring kinetic isotope effects on RNA 2’-O-transphosphorylation reactions. In addition, the Harris Lab has pioneered the development of new high throughput methods for measuring RNA binding affinity and processing rates. His lab is using these novel approaches to investigate the basic principles that define the specificity of RNA binding proteins and RNA processing enzymes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Case Western Reserve University, USA
Vernon Anderson Serial Volume Editor
Vernon Anderson, is a program director in the Division of Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry, National Institute of General Medical Sciences, Bethesda, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry, National Institute of General Medical Sciences, Bethesda, USA