Measure theory and Integration - 2nd Edition

Measure theory and Integration

2nd Edition

Authors: G De Barra
eBook ISBN: 9780857099525
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275046
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st July 2003
Page Count: 240
Description

This text approaches integration via measure theory as opposed to measure theory via integration, an approach which makes it easier to grasp the subject. Apart from its central importance to pure mathematics, the material is also relevant to applied mathematics and probability, with proof of the mathematics set out clearly and in considerable detail. Numerous worked examples necessary for teaching and learning at undergraduate level constitute a strong feature of the book, and after studying statements of results of the theorems, students should be able to attempt the 300 problem exercises which test comprehension and for which detailed solutions are provided.

Key Features

  • Approaches integration via measure theory, as opposed to measure theory via integration, making it easier to understand the subject
  • Includes numerous worked examples necessary for teaching and learning at undergraduate level
  • Detailed solutions are provided for the 300 problem exercises which test comprehension of the theorems provided

Readership

Undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Measure on the real line; Integration of functions of a real variable; Differentiation; Abstract measure spaces; Inequalities and the Lp spaces; Convergence; Signed measures and their derivatives; Lebesgue-stieljes integration; Measure and integration in a product space; Hints and answers to exercises; References.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099525
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275046

About the Author

G De Barra

Gar De Barra, University of London, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of London, UK

Reviews

…of use to the serious student of measure theory and analysis and useful as a reference. …for the general practitioner., The Mathematical Gazette

