Measure theory and Integration
2nd Edition
Description
This text approaches integration via measure theory as opposed to measure theory via integration, an approach which makes it easier to grasp the subject. Apart from its central importance to pure mathematics, the material is also relevant to applied mathematics and probability, with proof of the mathematics set out clearly and in considerable detail. Numerous worked examples necessary for teaching and learning at undergraduate level constitute a strong feature of the book, and after studying statements of results of the theorems, students should be able to attempt the 300 problem exercises which test comprehension and for which detailed solutions are provided.
Key Features
- Approaches integration via measure theory, as opposed to measure theory via integration, making it easier to understand the subject
- Includes numerous worked examples necessary for teaching and learning at undergraduate level
- Detailed solutions are provided for the 300 problem exercises which test comprehension of the theorems provided
Readership
Undergraduate students
Table of Contents
Measure on the real line; Integration of functions of a real variable; Differentiation; Abstract measure spaces; Inequalities and the Lp spaces; Convergence; Signed measures and their derivatives; Lebesgue-stieljes integration; Measure and integration in a product space; Hints and answers to exercises; References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 1st July 2003
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099525
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781904275046
About the Author
G De Barra
Gar De Barra, University of London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of London, UK
Reviews
…of use to the serious student of measure theory and analysis and useful as a reference. …for the general practitioner., The Mathematical Gazette