Measure for Measure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433242208, 9781483165745

Measure for Measure

1st Edition

Authors: Elizabeth O'Reilly
eBook ISBN: 9781483165745
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 144
Description

Measure for Measure is a compilation of carefully selected recipes to give the best of home cooking. This text serves as a guide to healthy and delicious food preparation. The book has more than 350 recipes on soups, fish, meat, and vegetables, where carbohydrate and caloric content for single servings are presented for each dish. Some chapters are devoted to desserts, eggs and cheeses, sauces, and the baking of bread and pastries. The book also has a chapter that discusses wines, a table for converting Metric to English measures, a special chapter on cooking with artificial sweeteners, and a glossary of culinary terms. Cooks, culinary students, diabetics, weight watchers, dietitians, and those who simply love to cook will find this book a very good reference.

Table of Contents


Conversion Tables

Introduction

Calorie/Joule List

Soups

Egg and Cheese

Fish

Meat

Vegetables

Sauces

Hot Desserts

Cold Desserts

Party Recipes

Bakery

Cooking with Artificial Sweeteners

Preserves

Wines with Meals

Glossary

Index of Recipes


About the Author

Elizabeth O'Reilly

