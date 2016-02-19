Measure for Measure
1st Edition
Description
Measure for Measure is a compilation of carefully selected recipes to give the best of home cooking. This text serves as a guide to healthy and delicious food preparation. The book has more than 350 recipes on soups, fish, meat, and vegetables, where carbohydrate and caloric content for single servings are presented for each dish. Some chapters are devoted to desserts, eggs and cheeses, sauces, and the baking of bread and pastries. The book also has a chapter that discusses wines, a table for converting Metric to English measures, a special chapter on cooking with artificial sweeteners, and a glossary of culinary terms. Cooks, culinary students, diabetics, weight watchers, dietitians, and those who simply love to cook will find this book a very good reference.
Table of Contents
Conversion Tables
Introduction
Calorie/Joule List
Soups
Egg and Cheese
Fish
Meat
Vegetables
Sauces
Hot Desserts
Cold Desserts
Party Recipes
Bakery
Cooking with Artificial Sweeteners
Preserves
Wines with Meals
Glossary
Index of Recipes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165745