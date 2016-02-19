Measure for Measure is a compilation of carefully selected recipes to give the best of home cooking. This text serves as a guide to healthy and delicious food preparation. The book has more than 350 recipes on soups, fish, meat, and vegetables, where carbohydrate and caloric content for single servings are presented for each dish. Some chapters are devoted to desserts, eggs and cheeses, sauces, and the baking of bread and pastries. The book also has a chapter that discusses wines, a table for converting Metric to English measures, a special chapter on cooking with artificial sweeteners, and a glossary of culinary terms. Cooks, culinary students, diabetics, weight watchers, dietitians, and those who simply love to cook will find this book a very good reference.