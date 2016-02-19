Measure and Integration Theory on Infinite-Dimensional Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127676500, 9780080873633

Measure and Integration Theory on Infinite-Dimensional Spaces, Volume 48

1st Edition

Abstract harmonic analysis

Series Editors: Xia Dao-Xing Elmer Brody
eBook ISBN: 9780080873633
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 424
About the Series Editors

Xia Dao-Xing Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

FUDAN UNIVERSITY, SHANGHAI

Elmer Brody Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG

