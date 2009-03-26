Meals in Science and Practice
1st Edition
Interdisciplinary Research and Business Applications
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Dimensions of the meal: A summary; Meals in science and practice: An overview and summary. Part 2 Defining meals: Definitions of the meal reconsidered: Meals: The social perspective; Foodservice perspective in institutions. Part 3 Studying meals: The study of Nordic meals: Lessons learnt; Meals and gender; Institutional meals; Studying meals in the home and in the laboratory. Part 4 Eating together and eating alone: A table for one: The pain and pleasure of eating alone; The American family meal; The family meal in Europe; Gender perspectives on the solo diner as restaurant customer. Part 5 Teaching through meals: The family meal as a culturally relevant nutrition teaching aid; Culinary arts and meal science as an interdisciplinary university curriculum. Part 6 Meals worldwide: The packaged military meal; French meals; Italian meals; Brazilian meals; Indian meals; Thai meals; Chinese meals; Australian meals. Part 7 Meals in practice/meals as art: Chefs designing flavour for meals; Creating concepts for meals: Perspectives from research and from business practice. Part 8 Further perspectives on meals: Meals, behaviour and brain function; Designing meal environments for “mindful eating”; Kosher and Halal meals; Revisiting British meals.
Description
The meal is the key eating occasion, yet professionals and researchers frequently focus on single food products, rather than the combinations of foods and the context in which they are consumed. Research on meals is also carried out in a wide range of fields and the different disciplines do not always benefit from each others’ expertise. This important collection presents contributions on meals from many perspectives, using different methods, and focusing on the different elements involved.
Two introductory chapters in part one summarise the key findings in Dimensions of the Meal, the first book to bring an interdisciplinary perspective to meals, and introduce the current publication by reviewing the key topics discussed in the following chapters. Parts two to four then consider how meals are defined, studied and taught. Major considerations include eating socially and eating alone, the influence of gender, and the different situations of home, restaurant and institutional settings. Part five reviews meals worldwide, with chapters on Brazilian, Indian, Chinese and Thai meals, among others. The final parts discuss meals from further perspectives, including those of the chef, product developer and meal setting designer.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Meals in science and practice is an informative and diverse reference for both professionals and academic researchers interested in food from disciplines such as food product development, food service, nutrition, dietetics, sociology, anthropology, psychology, public health, medicine and marketing.
Key Features
- Summarises key findings in dimensions of the meal
- Considers how meals are defined, studied and taught, including eating alone and socially and the influence of gender
- Reviews the meaning of meals in different cultures
Readership
Professionals and academic researchers interested in food from disciplines such as food product development, food service, nutrition, dietetics, sociology, anthropology, psychology, public health, medicine and marketing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 26th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694036
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
H L Meiselman Editor
Dr Herb L. Meiselman, formerly a Senior Research Scientist at the US Army Natick Soldier Systems Center, has held Visiting Professorships at Reading and Bournemouth Universities, UK, and at Örebro University, Sweden. He is the US editor of the journal Food Quality and Preference, and was a founding editor of Foodservice Technology and the Journal of Foodservice.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Natick Soldier Research Development and Engineering Center and Herb Meiselman Training and Consulting, USA