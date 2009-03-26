The meal is the key eating occasion, yet professionals and researchers frequently focus on single food products, rather than the combinations of foods and the context in which they are consumed. Research on meals is also carried out in a wide range of fields and the different disciplines do not always benefit from each others’ expertise. This important collection presents contributions on meals from many perspectives, using different methods, and focusing on the different elements involved.



Two introductory chapters in part one summarise the key findings in Dimensions of the Meal, the first book to bring an interdisciplinary perspective to meals, and introduce the current publication by reviewing the key topics discussed in the following chapters. Parts two to four then consider how meals are defined, studied and taught. Major considerations include eating socially and eating alone, the influence of gender, and the different situations of home, restaurant and institutional settings. Part five reviews meals worldwide, with chapters on Brazilian, Indian, Chinese and Thai meals, among others. The final parts discuss meals from further perspectives, including those of the chef, product developer and meal setting designer.



With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Meals in science and practice is an informative and diverse reference for both professionals and academic researchers interested in food from disciplines such as food product development, food service, nutrition, dietetics, sociology, anthropology, psychology, public health, medicine and marketing.