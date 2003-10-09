MCSA/MCSE Managing and Maintaining a Windows Server 2003 Environment for an MCSA Certified on Windows 2000 (Exam 70-292)
1st Edition
Study Guide & DVD Training System
Description
MCSA/MCSE Exam 70-292 Study Guide & DVD Training System: Managing and Maintaining a Windows Server 2003 Environment for an MCSA Certified on Windows 2000 is a one-of-a-kind integration of text, DVD-quality instructor led training, and Web-based exam simulation and remediation. This system gives you 100% coverage of the official Microsoft 70-292 exam objectives plus test preparation software for the edge you need to pass the exam on your first try.
In June, 2003 Microsoft will launch beta exams for the Windows Server 2003 certification line. Exams will likely go live the following August and September. This launch is a comprehensive revamping of the MCSE (Microsoft Certified System Enginner) track with all new core exams and all new electives. In addition, the MCSA (Microsoft Certified System Administrator) certification will expand its program to include an additional upgrade exam for MCSAs wanting to become MCSEs.
The launch of this new certification track means that all current MCSEs, representing an installed base of approximately 200,000 (source: MCP Magazine) will need to recertify under Windows Server 2003. In addition, any MCP looking to become an MCSE--estimates are about 1.2 million (source: MCP Magazine)--will also have to continue their certifications under the new program.
Many industry experts expect the Windows 2003 certification, and product line as well, to be a more popular track since many organziations are still using NT and plan to skip 2000 and go directly to 2003.
Readership
Microsoft engineers and consultants wanting to demonstrate a certain level of expertise to their employer. Those starting new certifications as well as those upgrading from prior tracks and lesser certifications.
Table of Contents
Foreword
About the Study Guide and DVD Training System
Chapter 1 Managing Users, Computers, and Groups
Introduction
1.1 Creating and Managing Groups
Group Types
1.1.1 Group Scopes
Default Groups
Managing and Modifying Groups
Changing the Domain Functional Level
Creating and Managing User Accounts
Default User Accounts
Managing and Modifying User Accounts
Creating New User Accounts
Resetting the User Account Password
Copying a User Account
Disabling or Enabling a User Account
Configuring User Account Properties
Deleting User Accounts
Assigning User Rights and Permissions to a User Account
1.3 Troubleshooting User Authentication Issues
Creating and Managing Computer Accounts
Creating and Modifying Computer Accounts Manually
Creating Computer Accounts by Joining to the Domain
1.1.5/1.2.2/1.2.3 Importing and Exporting Active Directory Data
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 2 Managing and Maintaining Terminal Services Access
Introduction
The Need for Terminal Services: A Survey of Computing Environments
Introduction to Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services
Installing and Configuring a Terminal Server
Installing the Terminal Server
2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Configuring the Terminal Server
2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Advanced Terminal Server Configuration via Group Policy
2.1.2 Terminal Server Licensing
Using the Terminal Server Licensing Tool
2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Troubleshooting Terminal Services
Not Automatically Logged On "This Initial Program Cannot be Started"
Clipboard Problems
License Problems
Security Issues
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 3 Managing and Maintaining Remote Servers
Introduction
3.2.3 Types of Management Tools
Administrative Tools Folder
Custom MMC Consoles
Command-Line Utilities
Wizards
Windows Resource Kits
The Run as Command
Administration Tools Pack (adminpak.msi)
Windows Management Instrumentation
Computer Management Console
3.2 Using Terminal Services Components for Remote Administration
Terminal Services Components
Remote Desktop for Administration
Remote Assistance
3.2.2 Using Remote Desktop for Administration
Configuring Remote Desktop for Administration
Allowing Users to Make Remote
Advantages of Remote Desktop Administration over Other Remote Administration Methods
Remote Desktop Security Issues
3.2.1 Using Remote Assistance
How Remote Assistance Works
Configuring Remote Assistance for Use
Asking for Assistances
Using Windows Messenger to Request Help
Using E-mail to Request Help
Using a Saved File to Request Help
Completing the Remote Assistance Connection
Managing Open Invitations
Remote Assistance Security Issues
3.2/3.2.2 Using Terminal Services Client Tools
Using the Remote Desktop Connection Utility
Connecting and Disconnecting
Using the Remote Desktop Web Connection Utility
Using Web Interface for Remote Administration
3.2.3 Using Emergency Management Services
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 4 Managing and Maintaining Web Servers
Introduction
What is New in IIS 6.0?
New Security Features
New Reliability Features
Other New Features
Installing and Configuring IIS 6.0
Installation Methods
3.3 /3.3.1 Managing IIS 6.0
Creating New Sites and Virtual Servers with IIS Manager
Common Administrative Tasks
3.3.2 Managing IIS Security
User Authentication Methods
Configuring User Authentication
Configuring IP Address/Domain Restrictions
Configuring SSL-Secured Communications
3.3.1 Troubleshooting IIS 6.0
Troubleshooting Content Errors
Troubleshooting Connection Errors
Troubleshooting Other Errors
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 5 Managing and Implementing Disaster Recovery
Introduction
Creating a Backup Plan
Backup Basics
Backup Types
Backup Media
4.1 Using the Windows Backup Utility
4.1.3 Understanding System State Data
4.1.3 Backup Configuration Options
4.1.3 Using the Backup Utility in Advanced Mode
4.1.3 Using the Backup Utility in Wizard Mode
4.1.4 Configuring Security for Backup Operations
Restoring Backup Data
4.1.1 Using Automated System Recovery
4.1.2 Working with Volume Shadow Copy
Making Shadow Copies of Shared Folders
Deploying the Client Software for Shadow Copies
Restoring Previous Versions of a File
Shadow Copies Best Practices
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 6 Implementing, Managing, and Maintaining Name Resolution
Introduction
5.1 Introducing and Planning the DNS Service
The DNS Hierarchical Namespace
Determining Namespace Requirements
Determining Zone Type Requirements
5.1.3 Determining Forwarding Requirements
Installing the DNS Service
5.1.1 Configuring DNS Server Options
The Interfaces Tab
5.1.3 The Forwarders Tab
The Advanced Tab
The Root Hints Tab
The Debug Logging Tab
The Event Logging Tab
The Monitoring Tab
5.1.2 Configuring Zone Options
Configuring Forward Lookup Zone Options
Configuring Reverse Lookup Zone Options
5.2 Managing the DNS Service
5.2.3 Managing DNS Server Options
5.2.1 Managing DNS Zone Settings
5.2.2 Managing DNS Record Settings
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 7 Implementing, Managing, and Maintaining Network Security
Introduction
6.1.2 Using the Principle of Least Privilege
6.1/6.1.1 Implementing Security with Security Templates
Introduction to Security Templates
The Security Configuration Manager Tools
Configuring Security Templates
Deploying Security Templates via Group Policy
6.1/ 6.1.1 Auditing Security Events
Auditing Areas
Planning for Auditing
Configuring and Implementing Auditing
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 8 Managing and Implementing Software Updates
Introduction
6.2 Installing, Configuring, and Managing the Software Update Infrastructure
6.2.1 Installing Software Update Services
6.2.2 Installing and Configuring the Automatic Update Client
3.1 Managing Software Update Services
Troubleshooting SUS and Automatic Updates
6.2.3 Managing Updates for Legacy Clients
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Appendix A MCSA Command-Line Reference
Introduction
Active Directory Management
dsadd
dsmod
dsrm
dsmove
dsquery
dsget
gpresult
whoami
csvde and ldifde
DNS Management
dnscmd
dnslint
nslookup
IIS 6.0 Management
iisweb.vbs
iisvdir.vbs
iisftp.vbs
iisftpdr.vbs
iisback.vbs
iiscnfg.vbs
Security Template Management
secedit
Windows Backup Management
ntbackup
Self Test Appendix
Index
