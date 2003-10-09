MCSA/MCSE Managing and Maintaining a Windows Server 2003 Environment for an MCSA Certified on Windows 2000 (Exam 70-292) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781932266566, 9780080479262

MCSA/MCSE Managing and Maintaining a Windows Server 2003 Environment for an MCSA Certified on Windows 2000 (Exam 70-292)

1st Edition

Study Guide & DVD Training System

Editors: Robert J. Shimonski
Authors: Will Schmied
eBook ISBN: 9780080479262
Hardcover ISBN: 9781932266566
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 9th October 2003
Page Count: 800
Description

MCSA/MCSE Exam 70-292 Study Guide & DVD Training System: Managing and Maintaining a Windows Server 2003 Environment for an MCSA Certified on Windows 2000 is a one-of-a-kind integration of text, DVD-quality instructor led training, and Web-based exam simulation and remediation. This system gives you 100% coverage of the official Microsoft 70-292 exam objectives plus test preparation software for the edge you need to pass the exam on your first try.

In June, 2003 Microsoft will launch beta exams for the Windows Server 2003 certification line. Exams will likely go live the following August and September. This launch is a comprehensive revamping of the MCSE (Microsoft Certified System Enginner) track with all new core exams and all new electives. In addition, the MCSA (Microsoft Certified System Administrator) certification will expand its program to include an additional upgrade exam for MCSAs wanting to become MCSEs.

The launch of this new certification track means that all current MCSEs, representing an installed base of approximately 200,000 (source: MCP Magazine) will need to recertify under Windows Server 2003. In addition, any MCP looking to become an MCSE--estimates are about 1.2 million (source: MCP Magazine)--will also have to continue their certifications under the new program.

Many industry experts expect the Windows 2003 certification, and product line as well, to be a more popular track since many organziations are still using NT and plan to skip 2000 and go directly to 2003.

Key Features

  • DVD Provides a "Virtual Classroom": Get the benefits of instructor led training at a fraction of the cost and hassle.
  • Guaranteed Coverage of All Exam Objectives: If the topic is listed in Microsoft's Exam 70-292 objectives, it is covered here.
  • Fully Integrated Learning: This system includes a study guide, DVD training and Web-based practice exams.

Readership

Microsoft engineers and consultants wanting to demonstrate a certain level of expertise to their employer. Those starting new certifications as well as those upgrading from prior tracks and lesser certifications.

Table of Contents


Foreword

About the Study Guide and DVD Training System

Chapter 1 Managing Users, Computers, and Groups

Introduction

1.1 Creating and Managing Groups

Group Types

1.1.1 Group Scopes

Default Groups

Managing and Modifying Groups

Changing the Domain Functional Level

Creating and Managing User Accounts

Default User Accounts

Managing and Modifying User Accounts

Creating New User Accounts

Resetting the User Account Password

Copying a User Account

Disabling or Enabling a User Account

Configuring User Account Properties

Deleting User Accounts

Assigning User Rights and Permissions to a User Account

1.3 Troubleshooting User Authentication Issues

Creating and Managing Computer Accounts

Creating and Modifying Computer Accounts Manually

Creating Computer Accounts by Joining to the Domain

1.1.5/1.2.2/1.2.3 Importing and Exporting Active Directory Data

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 2 Managing and Maintaining Terminal Services Access

Introduction

The Need for Terminal Services: A Survey of Computing Environments

Introduction to Windows Server 2003 Terminal Services

Installing and Configuring a Terminal Server

Installing the Terminal Server

2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Configuring the Terminal Server

2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Advanced Terminal Server Configuration via Group Policy

2.1.2 Terminal Server Licensing

Using the Terminal Server Licensing Tool

2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2 Troubleshooting Terminal Services

Not Automatically Logged On "This Initial Program Cannot be Started"

Clipboard Problems

License Problems

Security Issues

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 3 Managing and Maintaining Remote Servers

Introduction

3.2.3 Types of Management Tools

Administrative Tools Folder

Custom MMC Consoles

Command-Line Utilities

Wizards

Windows Resource Kits

The Run as Command

Administration Tools Pack (adminpak.msi)

Windows Management Instrumentation

Computer Management Console

3.2 Using Terminal Services Components for Remote Administration

Terminal Services Components

Remote Desktop for Administration

Remote Assistance

3.2.2 Using Remote Desktop for Administration

Configuring Remote Desktop for Administration

Allowing Users to Make Remote

Advantages of Remote Desktop Administration over Other Remote Administration Methods

Remote Desktop Security Issues

3.2.1 Using Remote Assistance

How Remote Assistance Works

Configuring Remote Assistance for Use

Asking for Assistances

Using Windows Messenger to Request Help

Using E-mail to Request Help

Using a Saved File to Request Help

Completing the Remote Assistance Connection

Managing Open Invitations

Remote Assistance Security Issues

3.2/3.2.2 Using Terminal Services Client Tools

Using the Remote Desktop Connection Utility

Connecting and Disconnecting

Using the Remote Desktop Web Connection Utility

Using Web Interface for Remote Administration

3.2.3 Using Emergency Management Services

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 4 Managing and Maintaining Web Servers

Introduction

What is New in IIS 6.0?

New Security Features

New Reliability Features

Other New Features

Installing and Configuring IIS 6.0

Installation Methods

3.3 /3.3.1 Managing IIS 6.0

Creating New Sites and Virtual Servers with IIS Manager

Common Administrative Tasks

3.3.2 Managing IIS Security

User Authentication Methods

Configuring User Authentication

Configuring IP Address/Domain Restrictions

Configuring SSL-Secured Communications

3.3.1 Troubleshooting IIS 6.0

Troubleshooting Content Errors

Troubleshooting Connection Errors

Troubleshooting Other Errors

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 5 Managing and Implementing Disaster Recovery

Introduction

Creating a Backup Plan

Backup Basics

Backup Types

Backup Media

4.1 Using the Windows Backup Utility

4.1.3 Understanding System State Data

4.1.3 Backup Configuration Options

4.1.3 Using the Backup Utility in Advanced Mode

4.1.3 Using the Backup Utility in Wizard Mode

4.1.4 Configuring Security for Backup Operations

Restoring Backup Data

4.1.1 Using Automated System Recovery

4.1.2 Working with Volume Shadow Copy

Making Shadow Copies of Shared Folders

Deploying the Client Software for Shadow Copies

Restoring Previous Versions of a File

Shadow Copies Best Practices

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 6 Implementing, Managing, and Maintaining Name Resolution

Introduction

5.1 Introducing and Planning the DNS Service

The DNS Hierarchical Namespace

Determining Namespace Requirements

Determining Zone Type Requirements

5.1.3 Determining Forwarding Requirements

Installing the DNS Service

5.1.1 Configuring DNS Server Options

The Interfaces Tab

5.1.3 The Forwarders Tab

The Advanced Tab

The Root Hints Tab

The Debug Logging Tab

The Event Logging Tab

The Monitoring Tab

5.1.2 Configuring Zone Options

Configuring Forward Lookup Zone Options

Configuring Reverse Lookup Zone Options

5.2 Managing the DNS Service

5.2.3 Managing DNS Server Options

5.2.1 Managing DNS Zone Settings

5.2.2 Managing DNS Record Settings

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 7 Implementing, Managing, and Maintaining Network Security

Introduction

6.1.2 Using the Principle of Least Privilege

6.1/6.1.1 Implementing Security with Security Templates

Introduction to Security Templates

The Security Configuration Manager Tools

Configuring Security Templates

Deploying Security Templates via Group Policy

6.1/ 6.1.1 Auditing Security Events

Auditing Areas

Planning for Auditing

Configuring and Implementing Auditing

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Chapter 8 Managing and Implementing Software Updates

Introduction

6.2 Installing, Configuring, and Managing the Software Update Infrastructure

6.2.1 Installing Software Update Services

6.2.2 Installing and Configuring the Automatic Update Client

3.1 Managing Software Update Services

Troubleshooting SUS and Automatic Updates

6.2.3 Managing Updates for Legacy Clients

Summary of Exam Objectives

Exam Objectives Fast Track

Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions

Self Test

Self Test Quick Answer Key

Appendix A MCSA Command-Line Reference

Introduction

Active Directory Management

dsadd

dsmod

dsrm

dsmove

dsquery

dsget

gpresult

whoami

csvde and ldifde

DNS Management

dnscmd

dnslint

nslookup

IIS 6.0 Management

iisweb.vbs

iisvdir.vbs

iisftp.vbs

iisftpdr.vbs

iisback.vbs

iiscnfg.vbs

Security Template Management

secedit

Windows Backup Management

ntbackup

Self Test Appendix

Index


About the Editor

Robert J. Shimonski

Rob Shimonski is an expert pro-audio consultant living in NY. Rob is a songwriter, a multi-instrumentalist, an avid audio/video producer and engineer, a studio designer and a noted expert on the use of Pro Tools based systems. Rob has been in the industry for over 20 years and is an expert in DAW design and deployment. Rob is also a key lecturer for Five Town Audio College in NY (www.ftc.edu).

Affiliations and Expertise

is an audio/video producer, engineer, and studio designer.

About the Author

Will Schmied

Ratings and Reviews

