MCSA/MCSE Implementing, Managing, and Maintaining a Microsoft Windows Server 2003 Network Infrastructure (Exam 70-291)
1st Edition
Study Guide and DVD Training System
Description
Syngress Study Guides guarantee comprehensive coverage of all exam objectives. There are no longer any short cuts or gimmicks that allow candidates to pass Microsoft's new, more rigorous exams. The days of cramming to become a "paper MCSE" are over; candidates must have a full grasp of all core concepts and plenty of hands-on experience to become certified. This book provides complete coverage of Microsoft Exam 70-291 and features one-of-a-kind integration of text, DVD-quality instructor-led training, and Web-based exam simulation and remediation, this study guide and DVD training system gives students 100% coverage of official Microsoft exam objectives plus realistic test prep.
The System package consists of:
1) STUDY GUIDE. 800 pages of coverage explicitly organized in the identical structure of Microsoft's exam objectives. Sections are designed to "standalone", allowing readers to focus on those areas in which they are weakest and skim topics they may have already mastered.
2) DVD: A full hour of instructor-led training, complete with on-screen configurations and networking schematics, demystifying the toughest exam topics.
3) ONLINE PRACTICE EXAMS AND E-BOOK. Most exam candidates indicate that PRACTICE EXAMS are their single most valuable exam prep tool. Buyers of our Study Guides have immediate access to our exam simulations located at WWW.SYNGRESS.COM/SOLUTIONS. Syngress practice exams are highly regarded for rigor or the questions, the extensive explanation of the right AND wrong answers, and the direct hyperlinks from the exams to appropriate sections in the e-book for remediation.
Key Features
- Readers will be fully prepared to pass the exam based on our 100% Certified guarantee
- Readers may save thousands of dollars required to purchase alternative methods of exam preparation
- Because of its breadth of coverage, this book will serve as a post-certification reference for IT professionals
Readership
MCSE candidates preparing to take Exam 70-291
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Reviewing TCP/IP Basics
Introduction
Understanding the Purpose and Function of Networking Models
Understanding the Department
Understanding the OSI Model
The Microsoft Model
1.1/1.3 Understanding the TCP/IP Protocol Suite
Layer 1: Network Interface
Layer 2: Internet
Layer 3: Host-to-Host Transport
Layer 4: Application
1.1/1.3 Understanding IP Addressing
Converting from Decimal to Binary
Network ID and Host ID
Class A
Class B
Class C
Class D and Class E
Address Class Summary
Understanding Subnetting
Understanding Subnet Masking
How Bitwise ANDing Works
Default Subnet Mask
Custom Subnet Mask
Public and Private IP Addresses
Understanding Basic IP Routing
Name and Address Resolution
How Packets Travel from Network to Network
Example of a Simple Classful Network
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 2 Variable Length Subnet Masking and Client Configuration
Introduction
Review of Classful Subnet Masking
Variable Length or Nonclassful (Classless) Subnet Masking
Example of Subnetting a Class A Network
Example of Subnetting a Class B Network
Example of Subnetting a Class C Network
Variable Length Subnetting Summary
Supernetting Class C Networks
Example of Supernetting a Class C Network
4.3.2 The Windows XP/Windows 2000 Routing Table
Adding Routing Table Entries
Removing Routing Table Entries
4.3.2 The Windows Server 2003 Routing Table
Creating Routing Table Entries
Removing Routing Table Entries
Assigning IP Addressing Information to Network Clients
Static IP Addressing
Dynamic IP Addressing
APIPA
Configuring Alternate
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 3 The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol
Introduction
1.2 Review of DHCP
1.2.1 DHCP Leases
General Lease Duration Rules
The DHCP Lease Process
Lease Renewal
1.2.1/1.2.4Configuring the Windows
1.2.5/1.4.4 Server 2003 DHCP Server
Installing the DHCP Service
1.2.4 Configuring DHCP Scopes
Configuring DHCP Options
User and Vendor Class Options
1.2.5 Configuring DHCP Reservations
Configuring BOOTP Tables
Configuring Superscopes
Configuring Multicast Scopes
Configuring Scope Allocation of IP Ad
1.2.2/1.4.5Configuring the DHCP Relay Agent
BOOTP versus DHCP Relay
Configuring the DHCP Relay Agent
Integrating the DHCP Server with Dynamic DNS
Dealing with Windows NT 4.0 and Win9x Clients
1.4/1.4.1 Integrating the DHCP Server with Routing and Remote Access
DHCP and RRAS Scenarios
Scenario 1: RRAS Acts as DHCP Server
Scenario 2: RRAS Passes Requests to Another DHCP Server
Scenario 3: Static IP Assigned to User
Integrating DHCP with Active Directory
Authorizing DHCP Servers in the Active Directory
Rogue DHCP Server Detection
1.3.1/1.3.2Understanding Automatic Private IP Addressing (APIPA)
How APIPA Works
Disabling APIPA
1.2/1.4.6 Managing the Windows Server 2003 DHCP Server
1.2.3 Managing the DHCP Server Database
Viewing and Recording DHCP Server Statistics
Delegating DHCP Administration
1.4.3/1.4 DHCP Administrators Group
1.4/1.4.3 1.4.4/5.3/ 5.3.1/5.3.2 DHCP Users Group the Windows Server 2003 DHCP Server
Using the Event Viewer
Using System Monitor
1.4.3 Real World Data Sniffing
1.4.3 Using the DHCP Server Audit Log
Using DHCP Log Files
Client-Side Troubleshooting
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 4 NetBIOS Name Resolution and WINS
Introduction
Review of NetBIOS Name Resolution
Network Browsing
NetBIOS Name Registration
Standard NetBIOS Name Resolution
NetBIOS Over TCP/IP
Resolving NetBIOS Names to IP Addresses
The NetBIOS Node Types
b-node (Broadcasts)
p-node (Peer-to-peer)
m-node (Mixed)
h-node (Hybrid)
Enhanced h-node
The LMHOSTS file
The Windows Server 2003 Windows Internet Name Server
Overview of WINS
Installing the WINS Servers
Configuring and Managing the WINS Server
Configuring the WINS Client
Possible WINS Clients
WINS Proxy Agent
Network Service Interoperability
WINS and DHCP
WINS and DNS
WINS and RRAS
5.3 WINS and Active Directory
WINS and the Browser Service
WINS and Win9x/NT Clients
5.3/5.3.1/5.3.2 Monitoring and Troubleshooting the Windows Server 2003 WINS Server
WINS System Monitor Objects
Troubleshooting WINS Clients
Troubleshooting WINS Servers
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 5 Domain Naming System Concepts
Introduction
Review of DNS
Comparing NetBIOS and DNS Naming Conventions
The DNS Namespace
Basic DNS Concepts
DNS Zones
Delegation and Glue Records
DNS Zone Transfer
Host Name Resolution
Order of Host Name Resolution
Recursive Queries
Iterative Queries
Forward Lookups
Reverse Lookups
2.2.3 Windows Server 2003 DNS Server Roles
Standard Primary DNS Servers
Standard Secondary DNS Servers
Caching-only DNS Server
DNS Forwarder and DNS Slave Servers
Dynamic DNS Servers
Aging and Scavenging of Stale Records
DNS Extensions
Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Integrated DNS Servers
Secure Dynamic Updates
Active Directory Integrated Zones
Active Directory Related DNS Entries
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 6 The Windows Server 2003 DNS Server
Introduction
2.1/2.1.1/2.1.2/2.1.3/2.2/2.2.1/2.2.2 Installing and Configuring the Windows Server 2003 DNS Server
2.1.1 Configuring Your DNS Server
2.1.2 Configuring Your DNS Zones
2.2 Configuring DNS Clients
Using DHCP to Configure DNS Clients
Integrating the Windows
Server 2003 DNS Server with DHCP
DNS Updating Options
DNSUpdateProxy Group
Integrating the Windows Server 2003 DNS Server with WINS
WINS and DNS
Integrating the Windows Server 2003 DNS Server with BIND
2.3 Monitoring the Windows Server 2003 DNS Server
DNS Console
System Monitor
Network Monitor
5.3/5.3.1/5.3.2 Troubleshooting the Windows Server 2003 DNS Server
Logging
Diagnostic Tools
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 7 Configuring the Windows Server 2003 Routing and Remote Access Service VPN Services
Introduction
Review of Windows Server 2003 Remote Access Concepts
Enabling the Windows Server 2003 Remote Access Service
4.1/4.1.1/4.5.1 Configuring the Windows Server 2003 VPN Server
Supporting Network Infrastructure
PPP Authentication Process and Protocols
VPN Tunneling Protocols
4.5/4.5.1/4.6.2 Configuring the Windows Server 2003 VPN Gateway
Supporting Network Infrastructure
Creating the Demand-Dial Connection
IP Addressing Support for VPN Gateways
Creating the Local and Remote Gateways
Creating the Static Packet Filter
Troubleshooting Windows Server 2003 VPN Services
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 8 Configuring the Windows 2003 Routing and Remote Access Service LAN Routing, Dial-up Services, and Routing Protocols
Introduction
4.3.3/4.6/4.6.1 Configuring LAN Routing
4.2/4.2.1/4.2.2/4.2.3 Configuring RRAS Packet Filters
4.5.3/4.6.1 Configuring the Windows 2003 Dial-up RAS Server
Configuring the Windows
2003 Dial-up RAS Gateway
PPP Multilink and Bandwidth Allocation Protocol (BAP)
PPP Multilink Protocol
BAP Protocols
4.1.1 Configuring Wireless Connections
Categorizing Wireless Networks
Wireless Security
4.1.3/4.2.5 Configuring Remote Access Policies
4.2.4/4.3 4.3.1/4.3.3 Understanding Router Protocols
RIP
OSPF
IGMP
Configuring Basic Firewall Support
4.2.5/5.3/5.3.1/5.3.2 RRAS NAT Services
ICMP Router Discovery
4.2.5/4.5/4.5.2/4.5.3 Troubleshooting Remote Access Client Connections
5.3/5.3.1/5.3.2 Troubleshooting Remote Access Server Connections
Configuring Internet Authentication Services
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 9 Security Templates and Software Updates
Introduction
3.1/3.1.1/3.1.2 Security Templates
Types of Security Templates
Network Security Settings
Analyzing Baseline Security
Applying Security Templates
Software Updates
Install and Configure Software Update Infrastructure
Install and Configure Automatic Client Update Settings
Supporting Legacy Clients
Testing Software Updates
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Chapter 10 Monitoring and Troubleshooting Network Activity
Introduction
3.3/5.1 Using Network Monitor
Installing Network Monitor
Basic Configuration
Network Monitor Default Settings
Configuring Monitoring Filters
Configuring Display Filters
Interpreting a Trace
5.2 Monitoring and Troubleshooting Internet Connectivity
NAT Logging
Name Resolution
IP Addressing
3.2/3.3 Monitoring IPSec Connections
IPSec Monitor Console
Network Monitor
netsh
ipseccmd
netdiag
Event Viewer
Summary of Exam Objectives
Exam Objectives Fast Track
Exam Objectives Frequently Asked Questions
Self Test
Self Test Quick Answer Key
Self Test Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2003
- Published:
- 12th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479248
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781931836920