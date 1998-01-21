McRae’s Elective Orthopaedics - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702081255

McRae’s Elective Orthopaedics

7th Edition

Authors: Paul Jenkins David Shields Timothy White
Paperback ISBN: 9780702081255
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st January 1998
Page Count: 496
Description

McRae’s Elective Orthopaedics and Clinical Examination is both an examination manual and a text on orthopaedic pathology. As with its sister title McRae’s Orthopaedic Trauma and Emergency Fracture Management this book is a unique combination of text and instructive illustrations which in the tradition of the books by Ronald McRae delivers concise and accessible information.

The book will appeal to a wide audience. Primarily it will be used for regular reference by trainees in orthopaedic surgery. Associated healthcare professionals with extended roles, such as physiotherapists and nurse practitioners will find it equally useful. It will also be of assistance to medical students who are encountering patients, with musculoskeletal illnesses, for the first time. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons will also find it of considerable interest when they need to refresh their knowledge.

Key Features

  • This book is organised into two parts:

    • the first part covers the relevant applied clinical sciences.

    • the second part adopts a regional approach; in each region the individual diseases are described, along with non-operative and operative management.

  • There are special boxes highlighting important clinical examination pearls and surgical techniques.

Table of Contents

Part 1: General Principles

  • Orthopaedic Pathology

Part 2: Specific Conditions By Region

  • Hip

  • Knee

  • Foot and Ankle

  • Shoulder

  • Elbow

  • Hand & Wrist

  • Spine

  • Oncology

  • Paediatric Orthopaedic Conditions

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702081255

About the Author

Paul Jenkins

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgeon; Clinical Director – Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery, Glasgow Royal Infirmary; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Glasgow

David Shields

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedic StR, Trauma & Orthopaedics, West of Scotland Deanery, UK

Timothy White

Timothy O White, BMedSci, MBChB, FRCSEd (Tr &Orth), MD, Consultant in Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, University of Edinburgh;

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeon, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Senior Lecturer in the Department of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, University of Edinburgh, UK

