McRae’s Elective Orthopaedics and Clinical Examination is both an examination manual and a text on orthopaedic pathology. As with its sister title McRae’s Orthopaedic Trauma and Emergency Fracture Management this book is a unique combination of text and instructive illustrations which in the tradition of the books by Ronald McRae delivers concise and accessible information.

The book will appeal to a wide audience. Primarily it will be used for regular reference by trainees in orthopaedic surgery. Associated healthcare professionals with extended roles, such as physiotherapists and nurse practitioners will find it equally useful. It will also be of assistance to medical students who are encountering patients, with musculoskeletal illnesses, for the first time. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons will also find it of considerable interest when they need to refresh their knowledge.