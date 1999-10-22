MCQ's in Sports Medicine
5th Edition
Description
MCQs in Sports Medicine contains a wide selection of multiple choice questions covering all aspects of sports medicine at the level of the postgraduate diploma or MSc. The author provides a short review of each answer, with supporting references that lead the reader to more specific further reading. The topics covered are those typically encountered in clinical practice by the sports medicine professional, and may present to primary care, rheumatology or orthopaedic services.
Table of Contents
PART I QUESTIONS: General medicine; The team physician; Sports injuries; Musculoskeletal medicine; Special groups; Exercise prescription; Drugs, supplements and toxicology; Anatomy; Cardiology and sport; Exercise physiology; Therapy and radiology; PART II ANSWERS: General medicine; The team physician; Sports injuries; Musculoskeletal medicine; Special groups; Exercise prescription; Drugs, supplements and toxicology; Anatomy; Cardiology and sport; Exercise physiology; Therapy and radiology; Suggested reading; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 22nd October 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750629492
About the Author
Conor O'Brien
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Sports Medicine, Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland; Consultant, Clinical Neurophysiologist; Physican in Physical and Sports Medicine, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Republic of Ireland