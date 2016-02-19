MCQ Tutor for Students of Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
MCQ Tutor for Students of Microbiology provides a series of multiple choice questions with annotated answers, mainly in bacteriology but also including parasitology, virology, and immunology. This book focuses on clinical applications.
Organized into four parts, this book begins with an overview of the pre-clinical aspects of microbiology and host defense mechanisms. This text then deals with microbial systematics as well as the detailed properties of the various microorganisms. Other parts cover the nature and manifestation of a wide spectrum of infective diseases. This book discusses as well the laboratory diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infective diseases. The final part deals with other examples of other forms of multiple choice question.
This book is intended to be suitable for medical students in the second and third undergraduate years as an aid to preparation for their third MB examination. Students of medical and laboratory sciences as well as candidates for diploma and college examinations will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part One Microbial Biology and Host Defences
1. Historical
2. Bacterial Cytology
3. Bacterial Physiology and Genetics
4. Host-Parasite Relationships
5. Mechanisms of Pathogenicity
6. Host-Defence Mechanisms
7. Characteristics of Viruses
8. Disinfection and Sterilization
Part Two Micro-Organisms of Medical Importance
1. Pyogenic Cocci
2. Gram-Positive Bacilli
3. Mycobacteria, Nocardia and Actinomyces
4. Coliform Bacilli
5. Small Gram-Negative Bacilli
6. Spirochaetes
7. Rickettsiae, Chlamydiae and Mycoplasmas
8. Fungi
9. Viruses
Part Three Microbial Diseases and Clinical Microbiology
1. Transmission of Infective Disease
2. Bacterial and Mycotic Infections
3. Virus Infections
4. Laboratory Diagnosis of Infection
5. Antimicrobial Agents
6. Prophylactic Immunization
Part Four Other Forms of Multiple Choice Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182933