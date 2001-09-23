MCQ Companion to the Eye
1st Edition
Basic Sciences in Practice
Authors: Peter Galloway John Forrester Andrew Dick William Lee
Paperback ISBN: 9780702025662
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd September 2001
Page Count: 164
Description
A book of MCQs in ocular basic science, designed to accompany THE EYE: BASIC SCIENCE IN PRACTICE.
Details
About the Author
Peter Galloway
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Ophthalmology, South West Rotation, UK
John Forrester
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Department of Ophthalmology, University of Aberdeen, UK; Section of Immunology and Infection, University of Aberdeen, UK; Ocular Immunology Program, The University of Western Australia, Australia; Centre for Experimental Immunology, Lions Eye Institute, Western Australia, Australia
Andrew Dick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Academic Unit of Ophthalmology, University of Bristol, UK
William Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Ocular Pathology, University of Glasgow, UK
