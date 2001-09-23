MCQ Companion to the Eye - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702025662

MCQ Companion to the Eye

1st Edition

Basic Sciences in Practice

Authors: Peter Galloway John Forrester Andrew Dick William Lee
Paperback ISBN: 9780702025662
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 23rd September 2001
Page Count: 164
Description

A book of MCQs in ocular basic science, designed to accompany THE EYE: BASIC SCIENCE IN PRACTICE.

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Paperback ISBN:
9780702025662

About the Author

Peter Galloway

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Ophthalmology, South West Rotation, UK

John Forrester

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Department of Ophthalmology, University of Aberdeen, UK; Section of Immunology and Infection, University of Aberdeen, UK; Ocular Immunology Program, The University of Western Australia, Australia; Centre for Experimental Immunology, Lions Eye Institute, Western Australia, Australia

Andrew Dick

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology and Head of Academic Unit of Ophthalmology, University of Bristol, UK

William Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Ocular Pathology, University of Glasgow, UK

