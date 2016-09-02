McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy
5th Edition
Description
Originally published as part of the McMinn anatomy atlas family, McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy remains the only large format photographic atlas of the human head and neck, incorporating outstanding dissections, osteology, radiographic and surface anatomy images. It is the ideal study aid or trusted reference for the range of students and practitioners who require a detailed understanding of the head and neck, including those in dentistry, radiology and surgery.
Dissections are accompanied by concise notes and commentaries, as well as orientational artworks to help readers locate the structure on the body. Dental anaesthesia information and important quick reference lists are also incorporated in appendices at the back of the book.
This updated fifth edition offers increased clinical relevance and features an entirely new chapter on Imaging of the Head and Neck, reflecting the very latest modalities and techniques. It also comes with the complete, enhanced eBook for the first time.
- Increased clinical relevance – helps translate traditional anatomy into current clinical practice
- All new state-of-the-art clinical imaging – including:
- 3T MRI of the brain with tractography
- Cone-beam CT assessment of the jaws and middle ear
- Concise notes and commentaries for every dissection
- Dedicated dental section
- Access to complete downloadable eBook version via Expert Consult, with bonus enhancements - including:
- Over 180 additional figures – expands the imaging of normal and developmental structures and highlights common and clinically important variations, anomalies, defects and diseases
- Interactive question bank - over 150 multiple choice questions to aid exam preparation and check your understanding
Table of Contents
1 Skull, skull bone articulations and teeth
2 Cervical vertebrae and neck
3 Face, orbit and eye
4 Nose, oral cavity, pharynx, ear and larynx
5 Cranial cavity and brain
6 Clinical Imaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702070174
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070440
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702070433
About the Author
Bari Logan
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly University Prosector, Department of Anatomy, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK; Prosector, Department of Anatomy, The Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK; Anatomical Preparator, Department of Human Morphology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK
Patricia Reynolds
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Maxillofacial Surgery, Guy's Thomas'Dental Institute, London, UK
Scott Rice
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Clinical Fellow / Specialty Registrar, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London Deanery, UK
Ralph Hutchings
Affiliations and Expertise
Photographer and Contributor to www.VisualsUnlimited.com; Formerly Chief Medical Laboratory Scientific Officer, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK