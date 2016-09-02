McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702070174, 9780702070440

McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy

5th Edition

Authors: Bari Logan Patricia Reynolds Scott Rice Ralph Hutchings
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702070174
eBook ISBN: 9780702070440
eBook ISBN: 9780702070433
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd September 2016
Page Count: 320
Description

Originally published as part of the McMinn anatomy atlas family, McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy remains the only large format photographic atlas of the human head and neck, incorporating outstanding dissections, osteology, radiographic and surface anatomy images. It is the ideal study aid or trusted reference for the range of students and practitioners who require a detailed understanding of the head and neck, including those in dentistry, radiology and surgery.

Dissections are accompanied by concise notes and commentaries, as well as orientational artworks to help readers locate the structure on the body. Dental anaesthesia information and important quick reference lists are also incorporated in appendices at the back of the book.

This updated fifth edition offers increased clinical relevance and features an entirely new chapter on Imaging of the Head and Neck, reflecting the very latest modalities and techniques. It also comes with the complete, enhanced eBook for the first time.

  • Increased clinical relevance – helps translate traditional anatomy into current clinical practice

  • All new state-of-the-art clinical imaging – including:

    • 3T MRI of the brain with tractography

    • Cone-beam CT assessment of the jaws and middle ear

  • Concise notes and commentaries for every dissection

  • Dedicated dental section

  • Access to complete downloadable eBook version via Expert Consult, with bonus enhancements - including:

    • Over 180 additional figures – expands the imaging of normal and developmental structures and highlights common and clinically important variations, anomalies, defects and diseases

    • Interactive question bank - over 150 multiple choice questions to aid exam preparation and check your understanding

Table of Contents

1 Skull, skull bone articulations and teeth
2 Cervical vertebrae and neck
3 Face, orbit and eye
4 Nose, oral cavity, pharynx, ear and larynx
5 Cranial cavity and brain
6 Clinical Imaging

Details

About the Author

Bari Logan

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly University Prosector, Department of Anatomy, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK; Prosector, Department of Anatomy, The Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK; Anatomical Preparator, Department of Human Morphology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottingham, UK

Patricia Reynolds

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Maxillofacial Surgery, Guy's Thomas'Dental Institute, London, UK

Scott Rice

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Clinical Fellow / Specialty Registrar, University College London Hospitals NHS Trust, London Deanery, UK

Ralph Hutchings

Affiliations and Expertise

Photographer and Contributor to www.VisualsUnlimited.com; Formerly Chief Medical Laboratory Scientific Officer, Royal College of Surgeons of England, London, UK

