Originally published as part of the McMinn anatomy atlas family, McMinn's Color Atlas of Head and Neck Anatomy remains the only large format photographic atlas of the human head and neck, incorporating outstanding dissections, osteology, radiographic and surface anatomy images. It is the ideal study aid or trusted reference for the range of students and practitioners who require a detailed understanding of the head and neck, including those in dentistry, radiology and surgery.

Dissections are accompanied by concise notes and commentaries, as well as orientational artworks to help readers locate the structure on the body. Dental anaesthesia information and important quick reference lists are also incorporated in appendices at the back of the book.

This updated fifth edition offers increased clinical relevance and features an entirely new chapter on Imaging of the Head and Neck, reflecting the very latest modalities and techniques. It also comes with the complete, enhanced eBook for the first time.